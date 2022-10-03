Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
TechCrunch
Wireless power company Emrod beams 550 W across an Airbus warehouse
For lazy people charging their phones — including yours truly — a wireless charging pad is nice to have. For people on remote islands, wireless power could be transformative. Same with space-based solar power, a proposed type of power plant that relies on wireless power transfer to beam energy from orbiting solar panels down to Earth.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager
Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
wastetodaymagazine.com
M&J Recycling shredders process efficiently
M&J Recycling shredders are used in recycling and waste processing applications to reduce various waste materials that differ in dimensions, sort, weight and composition to uniform shape and size for more efficient processing, storing and transportation. M&J Recycling shredders are available in stationary and mobile versions. For more information click...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Allied Industrial Partners announces investment in Wall Recycling
Houston-based Allied Industrial Partners (AIP) LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, has made a strategic investment in Wall Recycling LLC, a provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for municipal, commercial and industrial waste generators throughout North Carolina. The company will continue to be led by its founder...
Amazon to hire 150,000 workers for holidays
NEW YORK — (AP) — Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees across its warehouses ahead of the holiday season. The announcement, made Thursday, shows the e-commerce behemoth is taking a less conservative approach to its holiday planning than Walmart, which said last month it would hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, compared to 150,000 in 2021.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Vecoplan unveils VRZ preshredders
Bad Marienberg, Germany-based Vecoplan AG has unveiled its VRZ series preshredders for processing domestic and commercial scrap, promising efficient, yet low-maintenance operation to break up and shred bulky materials. The company says it placed emphasis on a rotor that combines sickle-shaped ripping teeth for safer operation that also can shred...
waste360.com
O-I's 2022 Sustainability Report Boasts Closed-Loop Glass Recycling Efficiencies
Container glass manufacturer O-I Glass demonstrated progress in recycled content, energy efficiency and glass circularity efforts in its 2022 Sustainability Report. The Ohio-based company boasted that its closed-loop recycling programs preserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes on an annual basis.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Republic, Archaea partner on Middle Point Landfill RNG project
Republic Services, a Phoenix-based leader in the environmental services industry, and Archaea Energy, Houston, a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., have announced plans to build an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill through the companies’ joint venture, Lightning Renewables LLC. The project will convert the...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
CARS・
wastetodaymagazine.com
Kinderhook closes acquisition of Tank and Pump
Kinderhook Industries LLC has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire 100 percent of the equity interests of Gulf Tanks Holdings Inc. from WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The acquisition had an enterprise value of about $323 million. “The successful completion of this transaction is a major milestone for Tank...
constructiontechnology.media
Mecalac to debut electric machinery at Bauma
France headquartered urban equipment specialist Mecalac says it will debut a range of medium-sized electric machines at this year’s Bauma. According to the company, visitors can expect to see the 11.3 tonne e12 excavator, the es1000 swing loader and the ed6 6 tonne site dumper at its outdoor stand.
Are All Solar Panels Storm-Proof? How to Prepare For the Worst
As the climate crisis rages on, many are looking to lower their environmental impact, by swapping out traditional energy sources (such as gas, oil, and electricity) for solar panels. But with global warming, weather patterns are becoming increasingly more extreme — storms are getting stronger, and more communities are getting impacted by them. That leads many to wonder if storm-proof solar panels are something that should be considered, over traditional varieties.
Do Solar-Powered EVs Make Any Sense? I Drove a Prototype To See How It Could Work
John VoelckerA Dutch startup called Lightyear let us drive a pre-production prototype of its 0 sedan, which is billed as the world's first "solar electric car."
CARS・
Pinkbike.com
REEB Cycles Officially Launches Steel Short Travel Trail Bike
REEB Cycles is officially launching the steel short travel (120mm) “SST” trail bike for widespread availability, a development that relies heavily on exploring the limits of manufacturing technology to build a truly unique high performance mountain bike. The SST is the first trail ready indication of their investment in aerospace manufacturing experience, engineering and materials.
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
