wastetodaymagazine.com
Vecoplan unveils VRZ preshredders
Bad Marienberg, Germany-based Vecoplan AG has unveiled its VRZ series preshredders for processing domestic and commercial scrap, promising efficient, yet low-maintenance operation to break up and shred bulky materials. The company says it placed emphasis on a rotor that combines sickle-shaped ripping teeth for safer operation that also can shred...
wastetodaymagazine.com
M&J Recycling shredders process efficiently
M&J Recycling shredders are used in recycling and waste processing applications to reduce various waste materials that differ in dimensions, sort, weight and composition to uniform shape and size for more efficient processing, storing and transportation. M&J Recycling shredders are available in stationary and mobile versions. For more information click...
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
Toyota’s Hydrogen Dreams Are Attracting Major ICE Tech Suppliers
via ToyotaMore companies are investing in hydrogen, and they could help keep the combustion engine alive.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Generac to bring EODev hydrogen fuel cell power generators to North America
Generac Power Systems and EODev signed a formal distribution agreement to bring EODev’s large-scale, zero emissions hydrogen fuel cell power generator to the North American market. Generac is a global designer and manufacturer of power products including home backup systems as well as portable, residential, commercial and industrial generators....
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager
Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
Westinghouse Develops Next-Generation Nuclear Plant with Ansaldo Nucleare
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company and Ansaldo Nucleare signed a new cooperation agreement to develop the next-generation nuclear power plant based on Lead-cooled Fast Reactor (LFR) technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005846/en/ Westinghouse develops next-generation nuclear plant with Ansaldo Nucleare. (Photo: Business Wire)
waste360.com
O-I's 2022 Sustainability Report Boasts Closed-Loop Glass Recycling Efficiencies
Container glass manufacturer O-I Glass demonstrated progress in recycled content, energy efficiency and glass circularity efforts in its 2022 Sustainability Report. The Ohio-based company boasted that its closed-loop recycling programs preserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes on an annual basis.
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
INNIO‘s next generation Jenbacher 3F engine offers significantly higher efficiency
JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- INNIO announced today that it has launched its next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine. This forms part of INNIO’s commitment to empower the transition to net zero with flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services. The new and improved Jenbacher Type 3F engine offers customers proven robustness and reliability while delivering up to two percentage points of efficiency boost, the engine line’s highest efficiency ever. In addition to delivering efficiency as high as 43.3% when operating on pipeline gas, the Type 3F engine is optimized for reduced total hydrocarbon (THC) emissions, future-proofed fuel flexibility, and enhanced serviceability. Moreover, the latest 3F technology is offered with a “Ready for H2” option and retrofittable for most of the installed Type 3 fleet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005681/en/ INNIO’s next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine has the line’s highest efficiency ever, and its fuel flexibility will allow it to run on hydrogen once the fuel becomes more readily available. (Photo: Business Wire)
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
altenergymag.com
AlphaESS debuted its groundbreaking energy storage system at REplus 2022, as the first major inroad into North America
AlphaESS, one of the world leading energy storage solution and service providers, has launched its ground-breaking residential energy storage system for the North American market at this year's RE+ (SPI) expo, following the inauguration of the new office and service center in Denver, Colorado the previous week. AlphaESS, one of...
gcaptain.com
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Tough equipment for any job
The M&J F-Series fine shredder family includes three products that encompass nearly all industry needs. The new fine shredders have set a standard to produce alternative fuels, such as refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and solid recovered fuel (SRF). These shredders guarantee at least 90 percent output below 50 millimeters and can...
teslarati.com
Electric tractor company could define agriculture in coming years
Ideanomics has announced that they have invested in electric tractor company Solectrac. Ideanomics is an investment firm looking to further the growth of electric vehicles, and the company they hope will do just that is Solectrac, an electric tractor manufacturer. Solectrac could be one of the first companies to bring electrified transport and production technology to the agriculture industry.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Allied Industrial Partners announces investment in Wall Recycling
Houston-based Allied Industrial Partners (AIP) LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, has made a strategic investment in Wall Recycling LLC, a provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for municipal, commercial and industrial waste generators throughout North Carolina. The company will continue to be led by its founder...
notebookcheck.net
Durable, portable, niche. | SunJack portable solar panel hands-on
The world is pushing toward renewable, or "green," energy. While huge solar arrays and wind farms are powering more and more urban and suburban areas around the globe, there are some companies focused on powering things smaller than a city, neighborhood, or house. SunJack manufactures small, foldable solar panels for use in rural or remote areas or for those adventurers who want to charge their gadgets in the great outdoors. Their flagship product (as of press time) is a four-panel array that promises up to 60 Watts of power. SunJack sent me one of these to review. Here are my thoughts.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Mars, Rubicon partner to divert candy wrappers from landfill
Working with Rubicon, Lexington, Kentucky, Mars will offer specially designed, recyclable, trick-or-treating bags throughout October as an expansion of Rubicon’s existing Trick or Trash. campaign. The collaboration gives Halloween lovers a simple and free way to tackle wrapper waste by providing trick-or-treat bags with prepaid postage stamps and simple,...
