JENBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- INNIO announced today that it has launched its next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine. This forms part of INNIO’s commitment to empower the transition to net zero with flexible, scalable, and resilient energy solutions and services. The new and improved Jenbacher Type 3F engine offers customers proven robustness and reliability while delivering up to two percentage points of efficiency boost, the engine line’s highest efficiency ever. In addition to delivering efficiency as high as 43.3% when operating on pipeline gas, the Type 3F engine is optimized for reduced total hydrocarbon (THC) emissions, future-proofed fuel flexibility, and enhanced serviceability. Moreover, the latest 3F technology is offered with a “Ready for H2” option and retrofittable for most of the installed Type 3 fleet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005681/en/ INNIO’s next generation Jenbacher Type 3F engine has the line’s highest efficiency ever, and its fuel flexibility will allow it to run on hydrogen once the fuel becomes more readily available. (Photo: Business Wire)

