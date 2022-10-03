ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Community’ Movie Is Happening With The Original Stars Of The TV Show

By Marie Rossiter
 4 days ago
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“Community” fans: the prophecy finally will come true!

The Peacock streaming service announced they’ve given the green light to a movie based on the TV show “Community,” which starred Joel McHale, Ken Jeong and others.

Ever since the original series, which aired for six seasons on NBC and then Yahoo, got canceled in 2015, fans of the show have asked for a movie to fulfill a prophecy from one of the early episodes of the show, and then again in the series finale.

In a season two episode called “Paradigms of Human Memory,” “Community ” character Abed Nadir (played by Danny Pudi) talked about a favorite TV show hopefully lasting long enough for six seasons and a movie. Then, in the “Community” finale, which was at the end of its sixth season, the show ended with the title card “#andamovie.”

And that’s how Peacock announced the “Community” movie to the show’s fans on Twitter.

“‘Six seasons and a movie’ started out as a cheeky line from ‘Community’s early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement for this iconic, hilarious and cool (cool, cool) NBC comedy,” Susan Rovner, chairman, entertainment content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press statement shared by Variety. “We’re incredibly grateful that 15 years later, we are able to deliver fans this promised movie and can’t wait to get to work with Dan Harmon, Andrew Guest, Joel McHale, Sony, and our partners at UTV to continue this epic comedy for Peacock audiences.”

The TV show that centered around a community college study group has had a devoted following for years. At the end of August, “Community” creator Dan Harmon gave fans reasons for hope in a Newsweek interview.

“I will now say, it’s a matter of when,” Harmon told Newsweek for the Aug. 30 article. “How about this for a concrete thing? There is an outline for it. There was a product put together and pitched out in the world. That’s how real it is.”

Few details about the “Community” movie were released by Peacock. There’s no release date yet. However, cast members McHale, Jeong, Pudi, along with Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs and Jim Rash were confirmed to be returning to the film. Other former cast members — including Yvette Nicole Brown and Donald Glover — were not listed but could make a cameo appearance that hasn’t been confirmed.

Grammy-Winning Rapper Coolio Has Died At 59

Rapper Coolio, who is best known for the 1990s hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. His manager Jarez Posey confirmed to TMZ, NBC News and Rolling Stone that the rapper died Sept. 28. He was 59. Posey told TMZ and NBC News that Coolio, whose real name is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
How To Watch ‘It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ This Year

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. According to Linus, “On Halloween night, the Great Pumpkin rises from his pumpkin patch...
TV & VIDEOS
