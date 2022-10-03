Read full article on original website
O-I's 2022 Sustainability Report Boasts Closed-Loop Glass Recycling Efficiencies
Container glass manufacturer O-I Glass demonstrated progress in recycled content, energy efficiency and glass circularity efforts in its 2022 Sustainability Report. The Ohio-based company boasted that its closed-loop recycling programs preserved more than 152,000 cubic meters of landfill space, 116,000 tons of raw materials and the energy equivalent to power 4,300 homes on an annual basis.
Bace hires used equipment and parts manager
Bace, a Komar company and a leading global equipment manufacturer and national service provider for the recycling and waste industry, has hired Robert Doerr as its used equipment and parts manager. “Rob’s entrepreneurial spirit coupled with his outstanding track record of selling and problem solving within our industry made him...
Tough equipment for any job
The M&J F-Series fine shredder family includes three products that encompass nearly all industry needs. The new fine shredders have set a standard to produce alternative fuels, such as refuse-derived fuel (RDF) and solid recovered fuel (SRF). These shredders guarantee at least 90 percent output below 50 millimeters and can...
Netherlands researchers break the 30 percent barrier in solar cells
A collaboration of researchers from various institutes in the Netherlands broke the 30 percent barrier associated with solar cells. The achievement will help uptakeworldwide solar energy and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, an organizational press release said. Even as governments across the world are promoting solar energy in their...
World’s largest carbon removal facility could suck up 5 million metric tonnes of CO2 yearly
A U.S. climate tech company has developed a project that could remove millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere annually. CarbonCapture Inc. has revealed plans for the largest carbon capture facility in the world in Wyoming, in an exclusive partnership with premier carbon storage company Frontier Carbon Solutions, according to a press release published by Business Wire last week.
MIT researchers advance cooling technology that does not use electricity
Researchers at the Massachusetts Insititute of Technology have further advanced the technology used to achieve passive cooling — a method that does not require electricity at all. In their recent attempts, the post-doctoral researcher Zhengmao Lu and his colleagues achieved passive cooling up to 19 degrees Fahrenheit (9.3 degrees Celsius), a university press release said.
Discarded Crab and Lobster Shells Fuel a New Biodegradable Battery
Electronic waste has emerged as one of the major environmental crises of the 21st century, and it only gets worse with every new innovation. As we’re encouraged to drop outdated devices and purchase the latest versions, the old ones are often improperly discarded. Batteries corrode and leak contaminants into our groundwater and surface water, harming wildlife and human health. Some, like lithium-ion batteries, can take hundreds or even thousands of years to break down. They also tend to be dangerous, occasionally exploding or causing fires. Ending our reliance on fossil fuels requires a whole lot of battery power, making greener options an urgent necessity. One interesting new option? A partially biodegradable battery made of crab and lobster shells.
Allied Industrial Partners announces investment in Wall Recycling
Houston-based Allied Industrial Partners (AIP) LLC, an industrial-focused private equity firm, has made a strategic investment in Wall Recycling LLC, a provider of solid waste hauling, disposal and recycling services for municipal, commercial and industrial waste generators throughout North Carolina. The company will continue to be led by its founder...
Scientists Find a Way to Break Polyethylene Plastics To Create High-Value Feed Stocks That Can Reduce Usage of Fossil Fuels
Polyethylene plastics, which include single-use bags and general-purpose bottles, are indestructible forever. This also makes them difficult to recycle. However, chemists have discovered a mechanism to degrade the polymer (a chain of around a thousand ethylene molecules) into three-carbon propylene molecules, which are in great demand for the production of another plastic, polypropylene.
Next-generation preshredder
The evolution at M&J continues, and leading the charge is the new M&J P250. It now encompasses a modular design and decreased energy consumption, resetting the industry benchmark and building on its robustness. The brand-new M&J P250 preshredder points directly into the future. It is stronger than ever, it uses...
Vecoplan unveils VRZ preshredders
Bad Marienberg, Germany-based Vecoplan AG has unveiled its VRZ series preshredders for processing domestic and commercial scrap, promising efficient, yet low-maintenance operation to break up and shred bulky materials. The company says it placed emphasis on a rotor that combines sickle-shaped ripping teeth for safer operation that also can shred...
Kinderhook closes acquisition of Tank and Pump
Kinderhook Industries LLC has closed the previously announced transaction to acquire 100 percent of the equity interests of Gulf Tanks Holdings Inc. from WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The acquisition had an enterprise value of about $323 million. “The successful completion of this transaction is a major milestone for Tank...
Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions
Reforms to the way that societies collect and treat their waste could slash global emissions of planet-heating methane, a new report said Monday, noting that simple measures like composting were a climate solution "staring us in the face". Governments around the world have pledged to reduce emissions of methane (CH4)—which...
Trick turns plastic bags into building blocks for new stuff
A new process could make recycling plastic bags much easier. Polyethylene plastics—in particular, the ubiquitous plastic bag that blights the landscape—are notoriously hard to recycle. They’re sturdy and difficult to break down, and if they’re recycled at all, they’re melted into a polymer stew useful mostly for decking...
This solar-powered electric car cleans carbon from the air as it drives
Built by students at Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, the Zem prototype captures carbon while driving.
Mars, Rubicon partner to divert candy wrappers from landfill
Working with Rubicon, Lexington, Kentucky, Mars will offer specially designed, recyclable, trick-or-treating bags throughout October as an expansion of Rubicon’s existing Trick or Trash. campaign. The collaboration gives Halloween lovers a simple and free way to tackle wrapper waste by providing trick-or-treat bags with prepaid postage stamps and simple,...
From Wasted Heat to Green Electricity
The 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine is the first commercial turbine to produce power using atmospheric-pressure hot air, with no combustion or emissions. With the 247Solar Heat2Power™ turbine, industrial facilities that produce hot exhaust can now harness an otherwise-wasted resource to power operations. It works when high-temperature industrial exhaust gas (min. 850℃/1500F) is supplied to the turbine at ambient pressure, where it passes through a proprietary high-temperature heat exchanger. This transfers the heat to the turbine's compressed air, which enters the turbine's expander at the required pressure and temperature to drive the turbine. No fuel is required, and no emissions are produced by this process. Industrial facilities can also sell this emissions-free power as an additional revenue stream.
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
Artificial intelligence designs batteries that charge faster than humans can imagine
An artificial intelligence known as ‘Dragonfly’ has been used by researchers to design more efficient batteries.Scientists at Carnegie Mellon have used the tool to design better electrolytes for lithium-ion batteries, which would allow the batteries to charge faster.An electrolyte moves ions – atoms that have been charged by either gaining or losing an electron – between the two electrodes in a battery. Lithium ions are created at the negative electrode, the anode, and flow to the cathode where they gain electrons. When a battery charges, the ions move back to the anode.Battery innovations can take years to come to...
Republic, Archaea partner on Middle Point Landfill RNG project
Republic Services, a Phoenix-based leader in the environmental services industry, and Archaea Energy, Houston, a leading renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the U.S., have announced plans to build an RNG facility at Middle Point Landfill through the companies’ joint venture, Lightning Renewables LLC. The project will convert the...
