San Diego, CA

KIDO Talk Radio

CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired

They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
BOISE, ID
eastvillagetimes.com

Mr. Garrison's SDSU Aztecs grades vs Boise State

SDSU announced on Sunday that Jeff Hecklinski was relieved of his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach duties. Two causes stand out when trying to narrow down the reasons for his dismissal. Inside and outside of the locker room, Hecklinski overpromised and underdelivered. In press conferences and in person, he would speak of averaging over 40 points a contest and spreading the ball around the field. When neither of these came about, confidence in his ability to deliver these results waned.
SAN DIEGO, CA
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour

The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students

As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Micron Building Largest Fab in America, Thanks Democrats Again

Boise-based Micron Technology announced today that they are spending big money, no considerable money east of the great river. Folks are wondering just how much money Micron will spend, considering they announced spending fifteen billion dollars to build a new Fab in Boise. Just like in Boise, Micron leadership thanked...
BOISE, ID
