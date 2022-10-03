Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two new San Diego guaranteed income programs give up to $1,000 a month to low-income familiesBeth TorresSan Diego, CA
Cute Restaurant and Bar in Downtown, San Diego - Craft & CommerceDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Michelin Star Sushi Restaurant in San Diego - Soichi SushiDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
CBS Sports: BSU Football Coach 2nd Most Likely To Be Fired
They say the devil is in the details. However, how often do we look at the details after a remarkable win by the area's favorite college football team? The Boise State Football Team is preparing to take on Fresno State at home this Saturday. Social media is praising the Bronco's recent win against San Diego State. Although, most fans continue to wonder whether or not the team will ever get back to its path of past successes.
eastvillagetimes.com
Mr. Garrison’s SDSU Aztecs grades vs Boise State
SDSU announced on Sunday that Jeff Hecklinski was relieved of his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach duties. Two causes stand out when trying to narrow down the reasons for his dismissal. Inside and outside of the locker room, Hecklinski overpromised and underdelivered. In press conferences and in person, he would speak of averaging over 40 points a contest and spreading the ball around the field. When neither of these came about, confidence in his ability to deliver these results waned.
KTVB
Dirk Koetter explains decision to step in as Broncos' offensive coordinator
BOISE, Idaho — Two big changes to the Boise State offense paid off on Friday night as the Broncos posted 35 unanswered points to come from behind and beat San Diego State at Albertsons Stadium. In his first start at quarterback, redshirt freshman Taylen Green provided a massive spark...
How the Incredibly Popular Ford Idaho Center Got Its Name
With recent events happening at the Ford Idaho Center, and with the Thomas Rhett concert coming up, I was wondering how this popular venue got its name. I started digging, and it turns out it was created (under a different name) all the way back in 1997. At the time,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country’s Fiery Red Head Is Coming To Idaho For The First time In 15 Yrs
The one and only Reba McEntire is coming to Idaho for the first time since 2008 and I am all about it! The fiery red head of country music has been doing more touring lately and she has announced making her way to Idaho in 2023. Reba McEntire Coming To...
KIVI-TV
Micron announces ‘mega fab’ in Central New York. How it compares to Boise announcement
This article was originally published by Don Day in BoiseDev. Micron Technology held a symbolic groundbreaking event for a $15 billion expansion in Boise last month. Today, the company announced another project in Central New York, which will invest nearly $100 billion near Syracuse. Micron said the project in Clay,...
Idaho’s Most Recognizable Employee Only Makes $11.54 Per Hour
The discussion of "pay" in and around the workplace is always a little "weird". So often it seems employees feel unable to ask for a raise yet there's always a competitiveness around making sure that your pay is even with your colleagues. Some workplaces publicize everyones pay, to be transparent. Others give everyone a raise together so that the bar is always even.
Three design firms present final proposals for Expo Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Three design firms are competing for the chance to transform over 80 acres of land at Expo Idaho, around the former site of the Les Bois Park horse racing track. They pitched their proposals to the Ada County Commissioners, who are looking to turn the area...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 10 Greatest Taco Spots in Boise Probably Aren’t What You Think…
Hey y’all it’s National Taco Day! So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best places for tacos in the Boise area. Keep scrolling for a list of the Top 10 Greatest Taco Spots in Boise, the 10 Most Irresistible Restaurants for Fish Tacos in Boise, and a bunch of amazing food truck options 👇
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America
Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Post Register
Idaho Army National Guard Medevac Helicopter visits Boise EMT/EMR Students
As a helicopter peeked over the horizon, students showed excitement, knowing the helicopter was coming to land next to them. Students at the Dennis Technical Education Center got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work hands-on with members of the Idaho Army National Guard, in and around a helicopter. The special training...
Micron Building Largest Fab in America, Thanks Democrats Again
Boise-based Micron Technology announced today that they are spending big money, no considerable money east of the great river. Folks are wondering just how much money Micron will spend, considering they announced spending fifteen billion dollars to build a new Fab in Boise. Just like in Boise, Micron leadership thanked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Reba McEntire Excited To Return To Nampa Where It all Began
The queen of country music, Reba McEntire, will be coming to Boise as part of extending her popular tour. The announcement was made this morning across the country as well as by the redshirts of the Snake River Stampede. When Will Tickets To Reba's Boise Concert Go On Sale?. Reba...
The race for Idaho lieutenant governor: Part 2
BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, November 8, voters across Idaho will head to the polls in the general election to decide on who they want to represent them in key federal and state offices. This Viewpoint and the previous show focus on one of the big races in Idaho,...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in San Marcos, CA
If you ever visit San Marcos, CA, you’ll be visiting a small, warm town located in the North County San Diego. While it’s not known for having the most famous restaurants in the world like most cities, you can still find a nice variety of cuisine in this area.
KING-5
Idaho murder suspect had violent criminal record in Washington, mental health issues
NEW MEADOWS, Idaho — New details are emerging about the two people shot and killed at the Hartland Inn in New Meadows on Saturday. The Adams County Sheriffs Office officially identified 47-year-old Rory Mehen and 45-year-old Sara Mehen as the two who were killed in the shooting. Police were...
Men Aren’t Going To Like How Boise Women REALLY Feel About Them
Hey guys. Do you find yourself walking around thinking "All these women in Boise love me. I must be so irresistible!"? Yeah, about that. We're all about people feeling confident and all that, but we've gotta bring it back down to Earth: Women in Boise are absolutely not here for the selection of men they've been presented with.
Post Register
Idaho State Police investigating crash westbound on I-84 in Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that is westbound on Interstate 84 at milepost 31, in Caldwell. The right lane of travel is blocked. All lanes of travel westbound have been blocked and traffic is being diverted at exit 33, in Nampa. This story...
Witches ring in the season with spooky spectacle on Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds flocked to Barber Park to ring in the spooky season Sunday, as witches floated down the Boise River on paddleboards. The "Witches on the Water" float kicked off at Barber Park Sunday, Oct. 2, at noon and ended at Ann Morrison Park. It is the second year Boiseans gathered for a costumed river float, trading their broomsticks for paddle boards.
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it...
Comments / 0