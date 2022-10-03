Read full article on original website
End of an Era: LFR closes Station 8 to make way for its replacement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The transformation process for a piece of city-owned land on the northeast corner of 17th and Van Dorn has officially begun. Lincoln Fire & Rescue’s Fire Station 8, originally opening in 1958, closed on Monday, October 3rd. LFR says it marks the beginning of a new era for the station, as it will be torn down to make way for a brand new building at the same location.
Stolen vehicle recovered in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A stolen vehicle from September was found early Wednesday morning by Lincoln Police. The Lincoln Police Department said officers found a reportedly stolen 2012 Kia Sorento SUV in a motel parking lot near NW 12th St. and W Cornhusker Highway at 3:45 a.m. The vehicle was reported stolen on Sept. 13 from an address near 10th and South St.
WATCH: Woman assaulted and robbed by group of six in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department is still searching for two women and one man after a late-night assault and robbery in March. Officer Becky Keller said the victim was at the Fat Toad near 14th and O Streets when she befriended a group of girls, who then pushed her into their car while she was waiting for her Uber ride.
Motorcycle driver in critical condition, passenger injured in crash near Cotner and O Street
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police continue to investigate a serious crash from Wednesday afternoon. LPD said shortly before 5:45 p.m., a black SUV and a motorcycle were both traveling westbound on O Street when one or both of the vehicles tried to merge and crashed near Cotner Boulevard. LPD...
Victims identified in Lincoln crash that killed 6
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Tuesday, Lincoln Police identified the six people killed in a high-speed crash near 56th and Randolph Streets. Five of the six occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. Lincoln Police identified the driver as Jonathan Kurth, 26, of Lincoln. The four other men were...
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on O Street in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday evening near the intersection of North Cotner Boulevard and O Street. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. and caused the intersection to be closed for over an hour. Capt. Todd Kocian said a motorcycle and another westbound vehicle had...
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
Project Homeless Connect takes place this Friday
Project Homeless Connect is a nationwide event aimed to help those who need it the most. Lacy Kimes is the coordinator for Project Homeless Connect in Norfolk and says there is a big need in Norfolk and northeastern Nebraska for these services, with the biggest need being affordable housing. "Homelessness...
Omaha woman facing homicide charges in Bellevue crash that left 2 dead, 4 injured
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman has been arrested in the investigation of a three-vehicle crash last month in Bellevue that left two people dead and four others hurt. Maria Diaz Castelan, 33, was arrested Wednesday to face felony charges of motor-vehicle homicide, according to a Wednesday evening news release from the Sarpy County Attorney’s office.
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
Two women from Chicago arrested for cocaine, OxyContin in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over 20 lbs. of cocaine and 10 grams of OxyContin were found in the vehicle of two Chicago women traveling in Seward County. The Seward County Sheriff's Office said officers pulled over a 2015 Mercedes SUV on Oct. 1 around 11:00 a.m. The vehicle was pulled over due to an obscured license plate near Mile Marker 382 on Interstate 80.
Lincoln man arrested in connection to single-vehicle car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 22-year-old Lincoln man was arrested on Oct. 4 in connection to a fatal September car crash that killed one person. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 22-year-old Dylan Will on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. The single-vehicle car crash that Will was arrested for occurred on Sept. 5 of this year at N Cotner Blvd. and Holdrege St.
Nebraska troopers investigating after worker finds body on road in Clay County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has begun an investigation after a body was found on the side of a road east of Harvard. The body was found along Road 26 in Clay County by a worker, according to the patrol. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has...
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series touring this October
The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates.
Professional Bull Riders in Lincoln Saturday
It’s time to grab life by the horns – literally! The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) are bucking their way into Lincoln for a rip-roaring event suitable for the entire family. PBR features the world’s best bull riders, and the organization is coming to Lincoln for the third time,...
OPD: Casey's robbed by masked man
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station Sunday. Omaha Police were called to a robbery at the Casey's gas station at 2223 S 24th St. around 8:15 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they spoke with the store clerk who...
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Tuesday Forecast: Cold front(s) on the way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will continue to be near 80 in the Capital City Tuesday, but locations north and west of Lincoln will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. A cold front will move across the state during the day on Tuesday dropping the high temperatures along and behind it. Western and central Nebraska will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Given the recent warm weather, this is actually around average for this time of year. Depending on the timing of the front, Lincoln may not hit 80, but southeast Nebraska should be in the low 80s Tuesday afternoon. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day across the state.
City proposes new sled ramp
NEBRASKA CITY – City commissioners approved a grant application Monday that could provide a bigger, better toboggan slide at Steinhart Park. The city proposes a grant application to the Steinhart Foundation for a new toboggan slide at Steinhart Park for $34,157. Parks Commissioner Patrick Wehling credited resident Jim Kuhn...
