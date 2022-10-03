Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wood River Fire Department Called For Suspicious Fire SundayMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Update: Plans For Golden Corral Closings in 2022Joel EisenbergAlton, IL
Granite City Police Department Works Fatal ShootingMetro East Star Online NewspaperGranite City, IL
Alton Fire Department Battle Two Structure Fires Thursday NightMetro East Star Online NewspaperAlton, IL
Related
advantagenews.com
Bud Summers Tribute Concert
Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle from the Upper Alton Association joins the show to preview the upcoming annual concert in honor of the popular late musician.
KMOV
A Missouri teacher is gaining national attention - and making St. Louis Proud
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4′s Steve Harris goes 75 miles northwest of St. Louis to introduce us to a teacher who is gaining national attention. Aaron Ervin is a high school welding teacher at Pike Lincoln Technical Center in Pike County.
advantagenews.com
SHIP office reopens
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) office has reopened at Alton Memorial Hospital in the Hatch Wing.
KMOV
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in
ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Large traffic backups after crash near Mascoutah, Ill.
A crash in the Metro East is backing up traffic Wednesday afternoon, leading to a temporary closure of the highway earlier in the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
Common pests that invade the home during the fall and winter months
As the temperatures drop outside, you are looking for that warm comfort inside! But sadly, you are not the only one. Fall pests seek shelter during these upcoming colder months. What can look out for as we enter fall weather?. Overwintering – pests seek shelter for winter inside your home,...
A Midwestern Suburb is Home to One of the World's Most Haunted Roads
With Halloween on the horizon and haunted houses open for the season, some thrill seekers look to nature instead for the fall's greatest thrills. For those in a certain St. Louis suburb, that thrill is waiting right in their backyard with a trip down "Zombie Road." Formally known as Lawler...
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
psouthtreaty.com
The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s
In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First frost of fall may slink into St. Louis Friday night
The NWS said plant parents should have a plan to protect sensitive vegetation.
earnthenecklace.com
Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor
Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
2 dead after tractor-trailer strikes SUV in Madison County, Illinois
MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Two people were killed Wednesday morning after their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer near Hamel, Illinois. Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Illinois Route 4 at Illinois Route 140. The driver of the tractor-trailer was heading southbound on...
KSDK
Looking back on the day Albert left, and the forgotten Pujols statue in Westport that endured
ST. LOUIS — Not all sports stories get the happy ending Albert Pujols is currently writing with the Cardinals. For a while, it looked like he'd end his career in Los Angeles, after opting to leave as a free agent following the 2011 season. And while the moods in...
advantagenews.com
Arts council seeks singers for children’s choir
If you have a child that likes to sing, the Jersey County Arts Council has a program that may be right up their alley. Kids grades 1 – 7 are invited to join a children’s choir. An orientation and initial rehearsal is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 11 from 6-7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
KMOV
Fire Chief: Person with gas can seen running from Wood River fire
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in Wood River late Sunday night. Just before midnight, firefighters were called to put out a fire in the common area of an apartment in the 100 block of Thompson Street. Residents evacuated the building, thanks to the smoke detectors and alarms throughout the building alerting them of danger. Officials said a woman was injured after falling from a second-story balcony while trying to escape.
myleaderpaper.com
Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest
A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
Comments / 0