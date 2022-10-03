ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alhambra, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

advantagenews.com

Bud Summers Tribute Concert

Your browser does not support the audio element. Jamie Ruyle from the Upper Alton Association joins the show to preview the upcoming annual concert in honor of the popular late musician.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

SHIP office reopens

Your browser does not support the audio element. The Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) office has reopened at Alton Memorial Hospital in the Hatch Wing.
ALTON, IL
KMOV

South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in

ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Notorious ‘grandparent scam’ targets Wildwood mother

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wildwood resident notified police that she received a call from a scammer yesterday. It appears to have been an attempt to pull off a well-known phone scam known as the “grandparent scam.”. The woman told News 4 she got a call from a crying...
WILDWOOD, MO
advantagenews.com

Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death

A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
psouthtreaty.com

The Whimsical Tale of Wally’s

In this materialistic world exists Wally’s, “Home of the Great American road trip”… Well that’s according to their website www.wally.com. I just had to see if their not-so-modest slogan was true, so I ventured to this mega gas station at Highway 44 and Bowles avenue in the Valley Park/Fenton area.
VALLEY PARK, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Ahmad Hicks Leaving KSDK: Meet Minnesota’s New Sports Anchor

Ahmad Hicks has highlighted St Louis’ sports scene from the high school level to the pros. Now the favorite reporter of Blues and Cardinals fans is heading to Viking territory. Ahmad Hicks announced he is leaving KSDK On Your Side and moving to Minnesota. Now sports enthusiasts in Minnesota is curious about the former athlete coming to the Twin Cities. So we reveal where this sports anchor is going and more about his background in Ahmad Hicks’ wiki.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Arts council seeks singers for children’s choir

If you have a child that likes to sing, the Jersey County Arts Council has a program that may be right up their alley. Kids grades 1 – 7 are invited to join a children’s choir. An orientation and initial rehearsal is scheduled for next Tuesday, October 11 from 6-7pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Jerseyville.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
KMOV

Fire Chief: Person with gas can seen running from Wood River fire

WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in Wood River late Sunday night. Just before midnight, firefighters were called to put out a fire in the common area of an apartment in the 100 block of Thompson Street. Residents evacuated the building, thanks to the smoke detectors and alarms throughout the building alerting them of danger. Officials said a woman was injured after falling from a second-story balcony while trying to escape.
WOOD RIVER, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Crystal City officer is punched, suspect’s arm is broken during arrest

A Crystal City Police officer was punched in the face during a scuffle with a suspect he was trying to arrest, and the she suspect’s arm was broken during the struggle. The officer sustained “a slight injury to his cheek and scrapes from wrestling with the suspect,” and he was not transported to a hospital for medical treatment, Crystal City Police Capt. Mike Pruneau said.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO

