Read full article on original website
Related
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
Interested in a construction career? Free training is available
Interested in a construction career? Attend an information session on Oct. 6 to learn about the free 12-week Heavy Highway Construction Training Program.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
366
Followers
536
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0