Congress & Courts

Supreme Court turns away challenge to ban on gun ‘bump stocks’

By John Kruzel
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Second Amendment advocates to the Trump-era ban on “bump stock” devices that modify semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

The court’s move leaves intact the federal ban that was enacted in 2017 after a gunman in Las Vegas used the rapid-fire accessory in the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.

The court’s denial of two separate petitions dealt a blow to the challengers, which included the Second Amendment group Gun Owners of America and a Utah gun lobbyist.

The move comes after the conservative majority Supreme Court electrified Second Amendment advocates in June by voting 6-3 along ideological lines to expand the right to carry a gun outside the home for self-defense.

However, the court had previously declined to take up a separate legal effort by gun rights groups in 2020 to overturn the bump stock ban.

The Trump-era prohibition was put in place by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms after gunman Stephen Paddock used the device to kill 58 people and wound hundreds during a Las Vegas concert, before killing himself.

Andrew Weldon
2d ago

the atf really needs to be leashed. They are a law enforcement agency agency not a bureaucratic or legislative branch of the government. They should not be allowed to say what is an isn't allowed or can be banned or not banned.

Mussolini Respecter
2d ago

he didn't use a bumpstock, it was a squad automatic weapon. irregardless don't expect the Republicans to respect your gun rights either. they both serve the men with little hats

