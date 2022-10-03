ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

High Flow Oxygen As Acute Therapy is Most Optimal for Headache Relief

Recent findings from a network meta-analysis suggest that high flow oxygen is more efficacious when compared with low flow oxygen for headache relief. Findings from a recent network meta-analysis suggest that high flow oxygen is more efficacious in comparison with low flow oxygen for acute relief from cluster headache, suggesting that when patients who can tolerate oxygen are failing with low flow oxygen, an increased flow rate should be implemented.1.
An Inside Look at the 2022 RNDS, SRNA's Hybrid Conference

The RNDS, created to bring together those with rare neuroimmune disorders and clinical community together, is a 3-day hybrid educational event held October 7-9 in Los Angeles, California. This content was originally created by the Siegal Rare Neuroimmune Association. SRNA is excited to be hosting the 2022RNDS, a three-day educational...
Crenezumab Does Not Reduce Clinical Decline in Adults With Early Alzheimer Disease

In 2 phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trials, findings showed that although crenezumab was well tolerated, it did not reduce clinical decline in participants with early Alzheimer disease. News from 2 phase 3 randomized placebo-controlled trials, CREAD (NCT02670083) and CREAD2 (NCT03114657), showed in their findings that intervention with crenezumab (AC Immune...
Phase 3 Findings Highlight Hydromethylthionine Mesylate’s Potential as Alzheimer Treatment

When hydromethylthionine mesylate was compared with publicly available placebo decline data, the treatment effects of cognitive and functional decline are about 3-fold larger over 18 months. New 12-month findings from the phase 3 LUCIDITY study (NCT03446001) showed that hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM; TauRx Pharmaceuticals), an investigational tau aggregation inhibitor, demonstrated a...
Institutional Perspectives in Neurology, Chaired by Riley Bove, MD

Chaired by Riley Bove, MD, of the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), the presentations also feature Emmanuelle Waubant, MD, PhD, of UCSF; William L. Conte, MD, MS, of Methodist Hospitals; and Maria K. Houtchens, MD, of Harvard Medical School. NeurologyLive® State of the Science events are short meetings designed...
Advancing the Treatment Paradigm for Myasthenia Gravis and Looking Toward the Future

Nicholas Silvestri, MD, clinical professor at the University at Buffalo discussed topics related to the expansion of treatments for myasthenia gravis and the positive outlook of managing the disease. The origins of treating myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare neuromuscular disorder, began in the early 1930s, with the first therapies—physostigmine and...
