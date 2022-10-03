Recent findings from a network meta-analysis suggest that high flow oxygen is more efficacious when compared with low flow oxygen for headache relief. Findings from a recent network meta-analysis suggest that high flow oxygen is more efficacious in comparison with low flow oxygen for acute relief from cluster headache, suggesting that when patients who can tolerate oxygen are failing with low flow oxygen, an increased flow rate should be implemented.1.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO