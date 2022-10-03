ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWEEK

Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week

The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a "camion boucherie"—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck's awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
KGW

Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. "If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
tinyhousetalk.com

Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment

Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn't in the cards for them. That's when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
WWEEK

Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations

Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
beachconnection.net

Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Lake Oswego Review

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
idesignarch.com

Timeless Contemporary Style Oswego Lakefront Luxury Home

This elegant modern custom home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is located at the widest point of Oswego Lake. Walls of windows and soaring double-height ceilings take full advantage of the breathtaking water view. The house was constructed mainly of steel by O'Neill Builders. The interior and exterior also features walls...
