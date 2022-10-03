Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
KGW
Man vacationing in the Caribbean finds message in a bottle penned by Portland resident
Clint Buffington is from Utah, and he hunts for bottled messages. Now he’s trying to track down “Jim,” one of two letter-writers who launched a note in Florida.
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
Behind the Meaning and History of “Portland Oregon” by Loretta Lynn and Jack White
As music fans likely know by now, the great songwriter Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. American Songwriter wanted to continue to honor her memory with a Meaning Behind the Song piece of one of her more recent hits, “Portland Oregon,” which the groundbreaking artist worked on with Jack White.
These are the top-ranked pumpkin patches in the Portland metro area
Spooky Season has arrived and the Portland metro area has no shortage of pumpkin farms for people searching for the perfect one to carve into a jack-o-lantern.
tinyhousetalk.com
Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment
Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn’t in the cards for them. That’s when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
WWEEK
Lac St. Jack and Fills Will Close Their Lake Oswego Locations
Two restaurants with Portland roots that launched offshoots in Lake Oswego are calling it quits. Lac St. Jack and Fills both announced on Oct. 4 via a ChefStable restaurant group email that they would be closing their doors. The restaurants opened July 2021 at Mercato Grove, a new commercial-residential development that quickly became an entire village of Rose City eateries. The 49,000-square-foot space at the corner of Kruse Way and Boones Ferry Road housed six ChefStable names by the end of last summer: Lac St. Jack and Fills were accompanied by the latest iteration of Tasty, Oven & Shaker, Grassa and Lardo.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
beachconnection.net
Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Portland coffee shop’s windows smashed after advertising ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event
Six masked vandals smashed up a coffee shop about 3 a.m. Wednesday in apparent retaliation for a planned “Coffee with a Cop” event that had drawn angry online comments, according to the proprietor. Alerted to the damage by neighbors immediately afterward, Bison Coffeehouse owner Loretta Guzman said she...
Go to these Portland haunted houses for a scary good time
Don't forget to buy your tickets to some of Portland's scariest Halloween haunts.
KGW
Portland population growth plummets as residents move to suburbs and out of state
An analysis by the Portland Business Journal found the population of the metro area rose just 0.1% between 2020 and 2021. That's much lower compared to past years.
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
Butte pork chop sandwich inspires Portland business
A Butte native has opened a food cart in Portland and one of the menu items - the Butte, America Chop - is inspired by the Freeway Tavern’s pork chop sandwich.
idesignarch.com
Timeless Contemporary Style Oswego Lakefront Luxury Home
This elegant modern custom home in Lake Oswego, Oregon is located at the widest point of Oswego Lake. Walls of windows and soaring double-height ceilings take full advantage of the breathtaking water view. The house was constructed mainly of steel by O’Neill Builders. The interior and exterior also features walls...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
How to make a sloe gin fizz in Portland to toast Loretta Lynn
Are you looking for a way to honor Loretta Lynn’s legacy today, after learning of her death at 90? Here’s a plan: First listen to the song “Portland, Oregon” and then find (or make) a sloe gin fizz. In the song, Lynn and Jack White recall...
