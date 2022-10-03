Read full article on original website
archiscene.net
Take a Tour of Casa MITI designed by ZDA | Zupelli Design Architecture
ZDA | Zupelli Design Architecture has recently completed works on “CASA MITI”, the interior project of an apartment in the province of Brescia, Italy. The apartment that has been reshaped and remodelled in accordance with a new morphology that projects the following spaces into the existing arrangement: a living room/kitchen, a service bathroom, a single bedroom, a double bedroom, and a bathroom. Discover more after the jump.
retrofitmagazine.com
Power of Networking Panel Discussion to Be Held at METALCON
The metal construction industry’s only global event dedicated exclusively to the application of metal in design and construction offers a host of networking opportunities in Indiana. Based on their new book, “The Power of Networking: Company Industry, Community,” Heidi Ellsworth and Karen Edwards of RoofersCoffeeShop will host a panel...
retrofitmagazine.com
Barrier-free Bathroom Series Are Expanded
Infinity Drain has expanded several popular series to add greater flexibility for design, barrier-free bathroom accessibility and ease of installation. Low profile channels for Tile Insert Linear Drains. S-LTIFAS 65, S-LTIFAS 99 and FXLTIF 65 series. Site Sizable and Fixed Length. New lower channel heights offer an easier installation, greater...
retrofitmagazine.com
FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference Holds Vacuum Insulating Glass Panel Discussion
Participants at the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) Hybrid Fall Conference gathered for a panel discussion about vacuum insulating glass (VIG) and the current state of use in the field, as well as the challenges and opportunities VIG manufacturers can expect. The panel covered the history and properties of VIG, VIG technology and performance, and markets served.
retrofitmagazine.com
General Glass International Launches New Website
General Glass International (GGI) has launched a new website that emphasizes and demonstrates the value glass products bring to architects and designers, as well as the end-user. Designed by the branding team at Gensler San Francisco, the new website will have a strong emphasis on education and inspiration with information...
retrofitmagazine.com
NCCER Releases Podcast Featuring Construction Industry Leaders
The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) is pleased to announce its first ever podcast, The Builders’ Table, is now available for download. Launched Oct. 3, this podcast will feature construction industry leaders and professionals to educate, empower and engage listeners on the importance of the industry. The Builders’ Table will address the need to inspire the next generation of craft professionals through in-depth conversations and develop solutions that will move our industry forward.
retrofitmagazine.com
Marvin to Partner in Well Living Lab’s Test Home
The Well Living Lab has announced that Alliance member Marvin, a Minnesota-based, family-owned and -led company known for its window and door manufacturing, will be its partner in developing a Well Living Lab test home. The Well Living Lab Test Home: A Marvin Collaboration is anticipated to open in 2023...
dornob.com
Symbiotic Architecture: Artificial Intelligence Envisions Living Housing Built into Redwood Trees
AI-generated art has advanced so much recently, it’s winning first prize in fine arts competitions meant for human artists. Programs like DALL-E and Midjourney make it possible to produce surprisingly beautiful, nuanced works of art just by entering text-based prompts. This development is stirring up a lot of controversy and ethical concerns, and rightfully so.
retrofitmagazine.com
Danfoss Hires Head of Americas Drives Business
Danfoss is pleased to announce that Sheila Lenss has joined as vice president, head of its Americas Drives business. Lenss, who began her new role on Sept. 12, replaces Ian Barrie, who is retiring after 28 years at Danfoss. She brings more than 20 years of executive business leadership to the role.
newschain
University launches book of knitting patterns based on its architecture
Knitters will soon be able to make tea cosies inspired by the University of Glasgow with the launch of a book of patterns based on the historic architecture. Designers across Scotland submitted patterns based on the “iconic” cloisters on the Gilmorehill campus and the “modernism” of the library.
retrofitmagazine.com
FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference Attendees Witness ASTM Tests
Those participating in the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) Hybrid Fall Conference were able to observe two crucial and well-known ASTM tests conducted in person: the air infiltration test, ASTM E783, and the water penetration test, ASTM E1105 . Both were performed by Bill Bahn, president of Hightower Labs, on an actual window unit on the ground level floor of the conference hotel, the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park. Participants saw up close the laboratory equipment used for the evaluation of fenestration products in the field, the construction of an interior test chamber and the placement of the water spray rack on the exterior of the building.
retrofitmagazine.com
Cut-resistant Apparel Discussed at 2022 FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference
The Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) hosted a safety speaker with expertise in the manufacturing of cut-resistant apparel during the 2022 FGIA Hybrid Fall Conference. Bill Specht, president and CEO of Ark Safety, discussed the hazards of glass plant and manufacturing work and the technology involved in creating solutions like cut-resistant garments plus hand and arm protection during this session sponsored by the FGIA Fenestration Safety Committee.
