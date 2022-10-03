Those participating in the Fenestration and Glazing Industry Alliance (FGIA) Hybrid Fall Conference were able to observe two crucial and well-known ASTM tests conducted in person: the air infiltration test, ASTM E783, and the water penetration test, ASTM E1105 . Both were performed by Bill Bahn, president of Hightower Labs, on an actual window unit on the ground level floor of the conference hotel, the Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park. Participants saw up close the laboratory equipment used for the evaluation of fenestration products in the field, the construction of an interior test chamber and the placement of the water spray rack on the exterior of the building.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO