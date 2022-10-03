Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
3 parades coming soon to the Hub City
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calendar. Three parades are coming to the Hub City in the next five weeks. This includes the University of Southern Mississippi Homecoming Parade, the Hattiesburg Halloween Parade and the Veterans Day Parade. Here is some information provided by the City of Hattiesburg about each...
WDAM-TV
Special Report: Laurel Oil Well
Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. Player of the Week: Amarion Fortenberry a playmaker for Columbia Wildcats. National Night Out brings community and city leaders together. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. If there’s one word to describe Hattiesburg’s National Night Out parties, it has to...
WDAM-TV
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
WDAM-TV
Forrest Co. crash claims Lumberton man’s life Tuesday night
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle crash in Forrest County claimed the life of a Lumberton man Tuesday night. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the fatal crash on State Route 13 around 7:30 p.m. According to MHP Public Affairs Officer, Troop J Sgt. Taylor Shows, a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Toppled boards slow traffic on NB U.S. 49 in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Overturned wooden boards are causing some traffic delays for residents in Hattiesburg. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, drivers are asked to use caution at the crossover from U.S. Highway 98 East, eastbound, to cross over and go onto U.S. Highway 49, northbound, while emergency crews work to clear the roadway.
WDAM-TV
Recruit Class 40 graduates from Hattiesburg Police Academy
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new group of men and women swore to protect the city of Hattiesburg and its citizens this morning at the Hattiesburg Police Department’s training academy graduation. The seven men and women now wearing the black and blue as part of Recruit Class 40 took...
Man receives $2 million bond in apparent domestic violence shooting of Mississippi woman
A Mississippi man received a $2 million dollar bond in the shooting death of a Mississippi woman. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Chance Fabian Jones faces charges of first-degree murder, domestic violence (aggravated assault with a firearm) and residential burglary. Jones is accused of killing Joslin Napier, who was found...
Kait 8
Woman heading to classic car festival dies in crash involving antique Chevrolet
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating a deadly crash that took a woman’s life and sent her husband to the hospital. WLOX reports the collision happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 49 outside of Wiggins, Mississippi, when a Ford F-150 crossed travel lanes and collided with a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.
RELATED PEOPLE
Deputies looking for vintage Corvette stolen from George Co.
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — George County deputies are investigating after a vintage car was stolen off Highway 98 in the Bushy Creek community. The car was stolen “sometime between Thursday, Oct. 6 and Friday, Oct. 7,” according to a Facebook post from the George County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies provided a photo of a similar […]
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
WTOK-TV
Police investigating Tuesday night death of woman in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal domestic violence incident that happened Tuesday night. According to lead investigator Lt. Don Hopkins, the police department received a call of a domestic violence incident around 10:57 p.m. Officers found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound at her home.
World’s largest wood pellet plant opens in Lucedale
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – The world’s largest wood pellet plant is nearly fully operational in Lucedale, Mississippi. The plant is owned by Enviva Biomass, based in Bethesda, Maryland. The company has hired 90 full-time employees to support plant operations in Lucedale. The $140 million construction project supported about 400 cumulative jobs after the October 2019 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDAM-TV
SPECIAL REPORT: Lawsuit over alleged contamination from Jones Co. oil well
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - New data in federal court filings allege soil and groundwater contamination at a Jones County property that was once an oilfield wastewater disposal well. The family living next door, Marlan and Deidra Baucum, said they believe unsafe practices at the site led to Deidra’s cancer....
WDAM-TV
HPD: Video shows alleged car break-in
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a man wanted in connection to an ongoing auto burglary investigation. In a video posted by HPD, the man is shown allegedly breaking into a vehicle on North 31st Avenue on Sept. 19. If you can identify the...
State Route 35 railroad crossing to close for repairs
SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Canadian National Railway and the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a railroad crossing closure for Smith County. Officials said State Route 35 will be closed in both directions at the railroad crossing between State Route 28 and Crepe Myrtle Street. The railroad crossing will be closed for repairs from Monday, […]
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 arrested for burglary after walking down George Co. road in stolen clothes: Sheriff
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Three people were arrested in George County soon after burglarizing a home Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a call from a resident in Agricola saying three individuals were walking down Highway 612 after breaking into the caller’s unoccupied home and stealing several items. Deputies […]
daystech.org
George County searching for suspect in phone cable theft case
The George County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a case involving tampered telephone traces. Sheriff Keith Havard mentioned his workplace is looking for 43-year-old James Zebulon McDaniel of Lucedale. McDaniel is believed to have been stealing telephone cable for the copper wire inside with the intent of promoting it for scrap metallic.
Woman’s body found on Lindsey Avenue in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on Wednesday, October 5. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Lindsey Avenue after receiving a report about a deceased person. The coroner estimated that the woman died six months to a year ago. Police said no identity or other information […]
prentissheadlight.com
Eric Boykin found guilty of Hancock Bank robbery
Eric LaShay Boykin has been found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank in Prentiss. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count possession of a weapon by a convicted felon by a Jefferson Davis County jury this morning. He was found not guilty of one count of armed robbery. Sentencing will be held Friday morning at the Jefferson Davis County Courthouse. The robbery occurred in May 2021. The full story will be in tomorrow’s print edition and online.
Comments / 0