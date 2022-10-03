ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man has been arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one person dead, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. The DCSO said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel just before 9 a.m. on October 4. Once deputies were on the scene, they said they were told by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle ran from the scene on foot. The DCSO said multiple law enforcement officers from nearby agencies responded to the incident, and the driver was soon located. Deputies said the suspect had changed his appearance in his attempt to escape.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO