CNBC

How John Deere plans to build a world of fully autonomous farming by 2030

Deere & Co., well known for its green and yellow tractors, bulldozers and lawnmowers, has spent nearly two decades investing in technology and robotics. That has culminated with a fully autonomous version of the 8R farm tractor that does not require someone to be behind the wheel. However, while Deere...
smartmeetings.com

Focus on Sustainability at Largest IMEX America Yet

The return of thousands of global buyers and exhibitors to IMEX America 2022 next week at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Las Vegas could be a sign that the industry is bouncing back stronger than ever, according to Carina Bauer, CEO of IMEX Group. She reported this week that more than 3,000 buyers and 3,000 exhibiting companies have registered.
crowdfundinsider.com

Association of Online Investment Platforms Visits Congress, Discusses Benefits of Jobs Act 4.0, More

Last week, the Association of Online Investment Platforms (AOIP), a young group aiming to advocate on behalf of online capital formation including securities crowdfunding, visited Congressional staff as well as individuals at the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AOIP members discussed possible legislation and regulations that may impact the investment crowdfunding industry and private markets in general.
The Conversation U.S.

I was a presidential science adviser – here are the many challenges Arati Prabhakar faces as she takes over President Biden’s science policy office

Arati Prabhakar has been sworn in as director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy and assistant to the president for science and technology after being confirmed by the U.S. Senate, two months following her nomination by President Joe Biden. As the director of OSTP and assistant to the president, she now serves as the confidential science adviser to the president and is also accountable to Congress. Prabhakar is both the first woman and first person of color to hold this role.
u.today

NEAR HACKS Founders House by Supermoon Camp United Talented Web3 Builders in Lisbon

Operated by Banyan Collective, NEAR HACKS successfully debuted in Lisbon bringing together eighteen builders and founders on NEAR Protocol under one roof. The NEAR HACKS Founders House by Supermoon Camp boasted a space for collaboration and creativity, while guests shared impressive projects and ideas. Guests enjoyed the full NEARCON experience...
psychologytoday.com

Is Our Always-On Culture Choking Creativity?

Some studies report a decline in creativity in the United States. A core cause of this decline could correlate with a decline in allowing time to be bored. Reimagining workplace schedules and "free time" could reverse the trend. Virtual reality video games. Fusion cuisine combining the practices of disparate cultures....
The Associated Press

Biden to mark IBM investment with Democrats in tough races

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate a new $20 billion investment by IBM in New York’s Hudson River Valley with two House Democrats running in competitive races in next month’s critical midterm elections. Biden is taking part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie, New York. He is expected to hold out the company’s plans as part of what the White House says is a manufacturing “boom” spurred by this summer’s passage of a $ 280 billion legislative package intended to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry and scientific research. Democrats facing tough...
