Man Utd have spent record £60m firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left
Manchester United have spent more money, £60m, than any other English club on firing managers since Sir Alex Ferguson left.
Jurgen Klopp: Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared with 'exceptional' Erling Haaland
Jurgen Klopp says it's unfair to compare Mohamed Salah with Erling Haaland given how 'exceptional' the Manchester City striker is.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Marcus Rashford delighted Anthony Martial is back for Man Utd
Marcus Rashford singled Anthony Martial out for praise after Man Utd beat Omonia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mikel Arteta insists Eddie Nketiah has the quality to be Arsenal's starting striker
Mikel Arteta believes Eddie Nketiah can start for Arsenal after the forward made it two goals in two starts in the Europa League.
Denis Zakaria still made to wait for Chelsea debut
Denis Zakaria has spoken about proving himself at Chelsea after being made to wait even longer for his debut.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make James top target; Milinkovic-Savic on Liverpool radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Reece James, Diogo Dalot, Sergej-Milinkovic-Savic, Jude Bellingham, Cristiano Ronaldo & more.
Harvey Elliott explains how Mohamed Salah has helped him at Liverpool
Harvey Elliott reflects on Mohamed Salah's advice to him at Liverpool.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Arsenal - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Arsenal.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Team news vs Everton; Donny van de Beek; playing with intensity
Erik ten Hag speaks at his pre-match press conference ahead of Man Utd's Premier League clash with Everton.
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
Manchester United predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Man City 4-0 Southampton: Player ratings as Cityzens romp to top of the table
Match report and player ratings from Manchester City's Premier League meeting with Southampton.
Graham Potter explains reason behind Chelsea rotation for win over Wolves
Graham Potter discusses the changes he made to the Chelsea starting XI for Saturday's Premier League win over Wolves.
Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Man Utd: Player ratings as substitutes Rashford & Martial save the day
Match report & player ratings from Omonia 2-3 Man Utd in the Europa League.
Graham Potter press conference: Wesley Fofana injury; Diego Costa return; N'Golo Kante recovery
Highlights from Graham Potter's press conference ahead of Chelsea vs Wolves.
Karim Benzema absent from Real Madrid training ahead of Getafe clash
Karim Benzema misses Real Madrid training ahead of La Liga clash with Getafe.
Milan 2-0 Juventus: Player ratings as Tomori & Diaz fire the Rossoneri into third
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A meeting with Juventus.
Transfer rumours: Messi free to leave PSG in January; Real Madrid's Haaland plan
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Cristiano Ronaldo, N'Golo Kante, Jobe Bellingham & more.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
