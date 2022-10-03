Read full article on original website
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
Street Sweeper Catches Fire on UCSB Campus
A street sweeper caught fire on UC Santa Barbara's campus Thursday morning. At 7:28 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded with three engines and a Batallian Chief near 226 Henley Hall for a reported fire. Upon arrival crews found a street sweeper on fire and emitting black smoke. The operator...
San Jose Creek Bike Path Project Moves to Next Phase
The San Jose Creek Bike Path Project is on to the next phase following Council’s approval [Tuesday] night, October 4, 2022, of the environmental document (Mitigated Negative Declaration). More than 15 speakers turned out to the Special Council Meeting to voice their support for the project and a petition with more than 700 signatures urging councilmembers to approve it in time to meet grant deadlines was submitted. With Council’s approval, the project has now reached the end of the environmental review and conceptual design phase. Now the project will move to the design phase which includes permitting, design, and right of way.
Stearns Wharf 150th Celebration This Saturday
To celebrate the 150th birthday of Stearns Wharf, a grand birthday bash is planned for Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 am to 7:15pm. This iconic structure, which has served as Santa Barbara’s front door, the birthplace of an industry, and the community’s plank park, will be honored by cannon battles with a tall ship, an Opera performance, live music by Tequila Mockingbird and they Double Wide Kings, Santa Barbara’s Yacht Club Parade of Fleet, Clam Chowder tastings by all the restaurants, a little history, fireworks, and a lot of fun.
TAKAKO WAKITA PRESENTS FALL KIMONO SHOWING AT UNIVERSITY CLUB
The historic University Club was the perfect venue selected by Takako Wakita to present her beautiful and historic Kimono fashion show featuring many of her own family kimonos and those she has collected through the years. Each Kimono was modeled before every guest to see and came complete with an educational story shared by director Wakita that included background information on traditional and appropriate uses for each Kimono, many of which were described by guests as the most beautiful they had ever seen.
Wildfire Preparedness Exposition Scheduled for Oct 14-15
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department would like to invite the community and local media to attend the second 2022 Wildfire Preparedness Exposition October 14-15, 2022. Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council in partnership with the UCSB Wildfire Prevention and Policy Lecture Series is hosting the Exposition. The Event will be held at the Direct Relief building, 6100 Wallace Becknell Road in Goleta. There will be family friendly exhibits, activities, presentations, and will feature a panel of speakers.
Fatal 246 Collision Kills One, Injures Another Elderly Woman
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 10/5/22 on State Route 246 west of Skytt Mesa Drive. The decedent is 73-year-old Linda McIntyre of San Juan Bautista, California. Update by the edhat staff.
Local Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies at 97
Santa Barbara philanthropist who donated millions to programs and organizations throughout the county, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree, has passed away at the age of 97. She passed on Monday morning following a months-long illness, according to her parish, All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Ridley-Tree and her husband Paul moved to Santa Barbara...
Victim's Identity Released in Alleged Hit and Run Homicide
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the victim who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the 800 block of East Mountain Road last week. Blanca Aguilera, also known as Blanca Espinoza, was a 32-year-old woman from Oxnard. The Sheriff's Office states she died after intentionally being struck by a vehicle around 5:30 a.m. on September 29, 2022.
