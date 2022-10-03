ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

smeharbinger.net

Dutch Bros on the Down Low: Staffer reviews Dutch Bros’ secret menu items.

Dutch Bros — a drive-thru coffee franchise known for its unique drinks, perky “bro-istas” and cult-like following — first came to the KC area in 2021 and recently added a more accessible location in September of 2022. Lucky for me and my peers, I no longer have to drive 30 minutes on the highway to get my favorite drinks.
SHAWNEE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park issuing $55 million in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena

Construction of a new multi-million-dollar multi-sport complex is set to begin this fall at the Bluhawk development in south Overland Park following the approval of several tax incentives. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted to issue up to $55 million in state-approved Sales Tax and...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fox4kc.com

The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Good morning! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s a rundown to get you caught up this Tuesday. Forecast: 🌤 High 81, Low: 57. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south, and turning cloudy toward the evening. Diversions. Pumpkin Hollow continues today at Deanna...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
The Kansas City Beacon

A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees

When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions.  The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO

Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
LIBERTY, MO
oehawkseye.org

The Vending Machine Dilemma

Upon returning to school this year, Olathe East students found that vending machines had been closed during school hours. “I am not going to lie. People are furious. Please open the vending machines. People are starving,” senior Josh Sherman said. According to Assistant Principal Kraig Taylor, the “determining factors...
OLATHE, KS

