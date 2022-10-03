Read full article on original website
Related
Best Kansas City-area grocery deals Oct. 5-Oct. 11
Kansas City grocery stores Aldi, Hy-Vee, and Price Chopper are offering these, and other deals, Oct. 5-11.
smeharbinger.net
Dutch Bros on the Down Low: Staffer reviews Dutch Bros’ secret menu items.
Dutch Bros — a drive-thru coffee franchise known for its unique drinks, perky “bro-istas” and cult-like following — first came to the KC area in 2021 and recently added a more accessible location in September of 2022. Lucky for me and my peers, I no longer have to drive 30 minutes on the highway to get my favorite drinks.
This Treasure Hunters Paradise In Missouri Is Open Year Round? Lets Go!
My colleague Mike Pettis has something in common with a few of my family members. He is able to find treasures in places or situations where some people will see junk. If you happen to be a person who loves a good flea market, or a swap shop, and is always looking for a diamond in the rough, then let me tell you about Nate's Swap and Shop in Kansas City.
KC Current, Rye restaurant owners team up for new stadium food, drinks
The Kansas City Current is partnering with the owners of local restaurant Rye to shape food and beverage options at the team's new stadium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park issuing $55 million in STAR bonds for Bluhawk sports arena
Construction of a new multi-million-dollar multi-sport complex is set to begin this fall at the Bluhawk development in south Overland Park following the approval of several tax incentives. Driving the news: The Overland Park City Council on Monday voted to issue up to $55 million in state-approved Sales Tax and...
A city in Missouri made the Best Places to Visit in October list
October is here and that means haunted houses, pumpkin patches, and fall vacations? Yes, a travel website put together a list of the best places to travel to this fall and one city in Missouri makes the list, and for good reason too... According to the travel website called explorenowornever.com,...
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
fox4kc.com
The great gumbo battle is on at KC’s first Gumbo Festival
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prospect KC is hosting its first Gumbo Festival this Sunday, October 9, in the historic 18th and Vine District. Teams will battle it out to bring home the first-place prize. Hear from Chef Shanita McAfee Bryant who shares the organizations mission and more on what you can expect at this year‘s gumbo festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood Rye owners named official chef partners for new KC Current soccer stadium
Colby and Megan Garrelts, the chefs and owners of the popular Leawood restaurant Rye, have been named the new “chef partners” of the Kansas City Current’s new downtown soccer stadium. Details: As chef partners, Colby and Megan Garrelts will consult on food and beverage for the professional...
Kansas City-based Ripple Glass sells to largest glass recycler in North America
Ripple Glass, a Boulevard Brewing-founded organization, has been acquired by Strategic Materials Inc., North America's largest glass recycler.
KMBC.com
Luxury dog hotel opens in south Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Monday was opening day for a new luxury dog hotel.K9 Resorts is located off U.S. 69 Highway and 135th street. There's no spa, but they have just about everything else. Carrara marble at the check-in desk. They have music just for dogs and when you're in one of the luxury suites, TV for dogs as well.
bluevalleypost.com
Your daily planner: Tuesday, Oct. 4
Good morning! Welcome to a new day in Johnson County. Here’s a rundown to get you caught up this Tuesday. Forecast: 🌤 High 81, Low: 57. Mostly sunny with light breezes out of the south, and turning cloudy toward the evening. Diversions. Pumpkin Hollow continues today at Deanna...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees
When boards have brief discussions, vote in concert and communicate a unified message, it can create mistrust among members of the public who don’t get a window into board members’ reasoning as they make decisions. The post A ‘rubber stamp’ or a ‘rare commodity’? Independence school board nearly always agrees appeared first on The Beacon.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Liberty, MO
Best Restaurants in Liberty- We scoured the internet searching for and reading hundreds of reviews of restaurants in Liberty, MO, so you don’t have to. Here are some places to eat in Liberty, according to the reviews. If you’re looking for a good meal, be sure to check out one of these restaurants!
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County hopes to display 1951 time capsule contents — Here’s what was inside
Following its discovery last year and official unveiling in May, Johnson County is working to put together a potential museum display of items recovered from a 1951 time capsule. Background: The 71-year-old time capsule was discovered during the demolition of the former Johnson County Courthouse last year. The time capsule,...
thepitchkc.com
Dish & Drink: Fried Chicken Friday at Oddly Correct, Tailleur’s Warm Fall Salad
Southern fried chicken biscuit sandwiches are making an unexpected appearance at your trendy neighborhood coffee joint, Oddly Correct. The coffee shop has always excelled at providing superior café eats such as bacon egg sandwiches complete with house-made sausage patties and a jalapeño pimento cheese spread. The new offering...
Three Kansas City companies team up for unique Oktoberfest pizza
Kansas City's Boulevard Brewery, Joe's Kansas City barbecue, and Minsky's team up to make an Oktoberfest pizza.
What is ‘Skimpflation?’ If you don’t know, it’s costing you
Companies are turning to skimpflation to lower manufacturing costs, but still charging shoppers normal prices.
Overland Park approves $49M in bonds for Bluhawk sports complex
The Overland Park City Council approved $49 million in sales tax and revenue bonds to support a multisport facility at Bluhawk.
oehawkseye.org
The Vending Machine Dilemma
Upon returning to school this year, Olathe East students found that vending machines had been closed during school hours. “I am not going to lie. People are furious. Please open the vending machines. People are starving,” senior Josh Sherman said. According to Assistant Principal Kraig Taylor, the “determining factors...
Comments / 1