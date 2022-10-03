ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rice Lake, WI

Prep volleyball: Rice Lake splits 4 matches at New Richmond

 3 days ago

The Rice Lake volleyball team split four matches at the New Richmond Invitational on Saturday, earning wins over Grantsburg and Somerset, with losses to Baldwin-Woodville and Cadott.

The Warriors battled to three sets against the Blackhawks to open the tournament. After dropping the first game, 22-25, Rice Lake came back to win 25-15. Baldwin-Woodville took the match by defeating the Warriors 15-11 in the final game.

Rice Lake once against fell behind in the opening game of its second match as the Pirates won 25-17, but the Warriors responded to take game two 25-22. In the third game it was the Warriors taking down Grantsburg 15-9.

It was a 2-0 win over Somerset as the Warriors edged the Spartans 28-26 in the first game. Then the Warriors made quick work of the Spartans with a 25-14 victory to take the match.

To round out the day the Warriors were dealt a 2-0 loss by the Hornets. Cadott took the opening game 25-20 and then ended the match with a 25-18 win.

For the tournament Rice Lake got 46 kills from Eliana Sheplee. Adaline Sheplee added 24, Isabelle Schmidt 12 and Kendahl Babineau nine.

Babineau also recorded a team-high nine aces, with Reese Aaby contributing five and Adaline Sheplee four. In the four matches, Adaline Sheplee blocked 12 attacks, with Ellie Pacholke and Sydney Gay each with four.

Gay led the Warriors with 47 assists. Leading the team with 26 digs was Adaline Sheplee. Eliana Sheplee had 24 and Aaby totaled 24.

Rice Lake returns to the court for a home game Thursday against Hudson.

fox9.com

Gophers basketball: 5 thoughts entering Ben Johnson’s second season

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has started fall workouts after meshing several new pieces during an eight-week summer program. Ben Johnson is entering his second season as head coach, and went through some expected rough patches last year on the way to finishing tied for last in the Big Ten. The Gophers went 9-0 in the non-conference, then got their first Big Ten win on the road at Michigan. Minnesota finished 13-17 last year, and 4-16 in league play.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Five youths are 'persons of interest' in Maple Grove garden center fire

A fire that devastated a Maple Grove garden center is being investigated as a possible arson, with police identifying five youths as "persons of interest" in the case. Maple Grove Police Department provided an update Tuesday following the fire at Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery in the early hours of Sunday morning, which destroyed the business's warehouse, loading dock, storage area, production offices, break area, and plant production line.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3D technology allows all to see Lake Superior's most notorious shipwreck

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – Lake Superior is home to more than 300 shipwrecks. Each one is a reminder of the lives lost in our efforts toward progress.  Vadnais Heights resident Stefan McDaniel is ready to head up north again to the great lake. It's where he's trying to go back in time, by going below the surface."Normally, when you think of like archeological artifacts such as a building from like 1850 or something like that, they're gone. They burned down, they got demolished and replaced with something else," McDaniel said. "These ships are a time capsule of that time period."And...
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Agriculture Online

Family shares lessons from 150-year-old Minnesota farm

Ed Terry of Northfield, Minnesota, has celebrated major milestones in the past year. In addition to his family farm reaching its sesquicentennial, Terry retired after 51 years teaching agriculture and serving as an FFA advisor. He has had a formative role in many legacies. “I’m in my third generation of...
NORTHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Rolled semi, livestock on freeway interchange in Woodbury

A crash involving a semi-trailer carrying livestock has closed the exit ramp on Interstate 694 southbound to Interstate 94 eastbound Sunday evening. At 7:03 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported that the ramp was expected to remain closed until about midnight. The State Patrol said it was investigating the...
WOODBURY, MN
