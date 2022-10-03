Prep volleyball: Rice Lake splits 4 matches at New Richmond

The Rice Lake volleyball team split four matches at the New Richmond Invitational on Saturday, earning wins over Grantsburg and Somerset, with losses to Baldwin-Woodville and Cadott.

The Warriors battled to three sets against the Blackhawks to open the tournament. After dropping the first game, 22-25, Rice Lake came back to win 25-15. Baldwin-Woodville took the match by defeating the Warriors 15-11 in the final game.

Rice Lake once against fell behind in the opening game of its second match as the Pirates won 25-17, but the Warriors responded to take game two 25-22. In the third game it was the Warriors taking down Grantsburg 15-9.

It was a 2-0 win over Somerset as the Warriors edged the Spartans 28-26 in the first game. Then the Warriors made quick work of the Spartans with a 25-14 victory to take the match.

To round out the day the Warriors were dealt a 2-0 loss by the Hornets. Cadott took the opening game 25-20 and then ended the match with a 25-18 win.

For the tournament Rice Lake got 46 kills from Eliana Sheplee. Adaline Sheplee added 24, Isabelle Schmidt 12 and Kendahl Babineau nine.

Babineau also recorded a team-high nine aces, with Reese Aaby contributing five and Adaline Sheplee four. In the four matches, Adaline Sheplee blocked 12 attacks, with Ellie Pacholke and Sydney Gay each with four.

Gay led the Warriors with 47 assists. Leading the team with 26 digs was Adaline Sheplee. Eliana Sheplee had 24 and Aaby totaled 24.

Rice Lake returns to the court for a home game Thursday against Hudson.