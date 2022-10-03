Read full article on original website
kprl.com
North County Weather 10.04.2022
Sunny and warm, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but a little warmer. High’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.0-magnitude quake is the second to rattle Southern California in hours
A 3.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Southern California area in the morning on Monday, Oct. 3, hours after another was reported in a neighboring county, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The quake, about 5 miles deep, hit nearly 2.5 miles from Banning in Riverside County just after 9 a.m., according to...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
foxla.com
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America
LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most
California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
Power restored after thousands of SDG&E customers left without electricity
Power has been restored after more than 40,000 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in various communities faced a massive outage Tuesday morning.
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
State of Emergency Declared as OC-San Diego Train Service is Halted, Could Re-Open in November
One of the region’s biggest commuter train routes has been shut down by a landslide, with a state of emergency declared by California’s top transportation official. And service is not expected to start again for at least a month. The outage will affect as many as 5,000 residents...
North County man indicted for multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
A North County man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly running a fraudulent investment scheme worth over $8 million.
