North County Weather 10.04.2022

Sunny and warm, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. Northerly winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 52. NNW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny but a little warmer. High’s near 94 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months

Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
3 California cities make top 10 for best foodie cities in America

LOS ANGELES - Three California cities made the top 10 list for best foodie cities in America - can you guess which ones?. The list, released by WalletHub, looked at factors like restaurant diversity, food trucks per capita, grocery costs, and more. San Francisco came in at No. 4, followed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Study ranks the California housing markets that are cooling the most

California continues to have one of the most desirable and competitive housing markets in the nation, but a new study suggests that the hot housing market might be cooling in some cities. SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information, analyzed the top 100 housing markets in the U.S. and found that some California metropolitan areas […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
