Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Related
High Point University
HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
High Point University
HPU Faculty and Students Recognized for Research and Innovation
HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – Members of the High Point University community frequently conduct, publish and share research and creative works in a variety of ways. Below is a recap of recent research initiatives. Pharmacy professors each awarded the NC Biotech Flash grant for their research. Drs....
WXII 12
5 food items that will get you into the Carolina Classic Fair for free!
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fair is well underway and beginning Wednesday, fairgoers can add some giving to their day of fun. Non-profit organization Crisis Control Ministry is teaming up with the Carolina Classic Fairgrounds team to host its 18th annual Food Day at the Fair. “It’s great...
ncconstructionnews.com
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem
Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
publicradioeast.org
NC professor receives grant to study social media impact on health of Black women
A professor at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University has received a grant to study the impact social media has on Black women’s health. The research will focus specifically on younger generations who have grown up with social media sites such as Instagram and TikTok. The four-year grant...
My Fox 8
Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Winston Salem, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Stokes High School football team will have a game with Carver High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother wants answers after son disappeared at Forsyth County school
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Yenicer Cifuentes is looking for a new school for her 7-year-old son who is autistic and nonverbal after he managed to wander away from his elementary school playground Tuesday afternoon. The family was reunited at Hall-Woodward Elementary in Winston-Salem after a couple of hours of searching for Kelvin Sauvenell. His mother […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire offering free house numbers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to people in the city. Watch more headlines above. It's part of its Fire Safety Month (October) efforts to improve fire protection. The numbers are four inches high. They are reflective, so that the number is easy...
alamancecc.edu
Caswell Co. Government Appoints ACC Student as Next HR Director
(October 3, 2022) – When Ashley Kirby Powell was growing up on her family’s tobacco farm 30 years ago, she probably never imagined she would one day take charge of the welfare of dozens of employees who work for Caswell County Government. Yet that is precisely the role she will fill in January, thanks to perseverance and working toward an associate’s degree at Alamance Community College.
High Point University
Class of 2022 Outcomes: Emma Lynch Launches Interior Design Career
HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Contractor hits water main in Reidsville, community urged to ‘minimize water consumption’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main in Reidsville is in need of repairs after being bored into. The city is asking residents to restrict their water consumption for the next several hours. A contractor unaffiliated with Reidsville bored into a 24-inch water main on Scales Street, according to a City of Reidsville news release. […]
wschronicle.com
A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair
Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
WXII 12
How to get into the fair for free
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
alamancenews.com
Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday
The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
WXII 12
SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
thestokesnews.com
Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County
Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
WXII 12
Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
Comments / 0