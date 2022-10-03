ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University

HPU’s Physician Assistant Studies Program Receives 100% Pass Rate

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – High Point University’s Department of Physician Assistant Studies Class of 2022 received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination (PANCE). The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2022 was 100%, which is 7% higher than...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University

HPU Faculty and Students Recognized for Research and Innovation

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 4, 2022 – Members of the High Point University community frequently conduct, publish and share research and creative works in a variety of ways. Below is a recap of recent research initiatives. Pharmacy professors each awarded the NC Biotech Flash grant for their research. Drs....
HIGH POINT, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist breaks ground on new care tower in Winston Salem

Atrium Health leaders launched construction this week on the new $450 million care tower on the campus of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The general contractor for the project is a joint venture between Brasfield & Gorrie and Frank L. Blum Construction Co. and the architects are HKS and CPL. Hundreds of local construction and design workers are involved in the project.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
City
High Point, NC
High Point, NC
Health
My Fox 8

Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
HIGH POINT, NC
High School Football PRO

Winston Salem, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

The City of Greensboro is hosting a job fair

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, October 4. With openings in their Field Operations and Water Resource Departments, The City of Greensboro is looking to fill those positions. No need to fill out an application beforehand, they will be allowing...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Mother wants answers after son disappeared at Forsyth County school

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Yenicer Cifuentes is looking for a new school for her 7-year-old son who is autistic and nonverbal after he managed to wander away from his elementary school playground Tuesday afternoon. The family was reunited at Hall-Woodward Elementary in Winston-Salem after a couple of hours of searching for Kelvin Sauvenell. His mother […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem fire offering free house numbers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department is offering free house numbers to people in the city. Watch more headlines above. It's part of its Fire Safety Month (October) efforts to improve fire protection. The numbers are four inches high. They are reflective, so that the number is easy...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancecc.edu

Caswell Co. Government Appoints ACC Student as Next HR Director

(October 3, 2022) – When Ashley Kirby Powell was growing up on her family’s tobacco farm 30 years ago, she probably never imagined she would one day take charge of the welfare of dozens of employees who work for Caswell County Government. Yet that is precisely the role she will fill in January, thanks to perseverance and working toward an associate’s degree at Alamance Community College.
BURLINGTON, NC
High Point University

Class of 2022 Outcomes: Emma Lynch Launches Interior Design Career

HPU graduates are leading prestigious career paths around the world at Fortune 500 companies, international service programs, public school systems, top-tier law, medical and graduate school programs, and many other esteemed organizations thanks to their journey at HPU. Here’s a glimpse of one extraordinary graduate from the Class of 2022:
HIGH POINT, NC
wschronicle.com

A day just for seniors at the Carolina Classic Fair

Noon – 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.: Musical entertainment at the Clock Tower Stage. Currently scheduled are:. Come see the finest in senior talent that the Piedmont has to offer!. Remember: Those age 65 and older get in the fair for free with ID.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

How to get into the fair for free

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Carolina Classic Fairis hosting a food drive on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Watch more headlines in the video above. This is the 18th year the Winston-Salem-located fair is partnering with Crisis Control Ministry to feed people in need. It will be sponsored by Pinnacle Financial Partners.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Shriners Fish Fry set for Friday

The annual Shriners Fish Fry will be held Friday at the Burlington Shrine Club, 904 Plantation Drive, Burlington, beside Cox Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-RAM. The hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., with both eat-in and take-out options available. The flounder plates are $10 each. The Shriners will also provide delivery for...
BURLINGTON, NC
WXII 12

SPCA of Triad to host autumn adoption event

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Saturday, Oct. 15, the SPCA of the Triad will be hosting a pet adoption event at the Kernersville Pumpkins and Christmas Trees at Grouse Ridge. Watch more headlines in the video above. Starting at 2 p.m., you can meet adoptable pets at 843 Old Winston...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
thestokesnews.com

Hurricane Ian sweeped through Stokes County

Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Hurricane Ian left plants blown over at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse. (Submitted Photo) Residents of Stokes County and the surrounding Piedmont...
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro Harris Teeter awarded best pharmacy

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro grocery store is celebrating an honor. Watch more Triad headlines in the video above. SingleCare named a Greensboro Harris Teeter as the winner of its fourth-annual national Best of the Best Pharmacy Awards. This comes as October marks American Pharmacists Month. The location has...
GREENSBORO, NC

