Bowie County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Bowie Woman Convicted Of Capital Murder

After deliberating less than an hour, a Bowie County jury convicted Taylor Parker of Capital Murder and Kidnapping. They charged her with killing 21-year-old Reagan Hancock and cutting her unborn child from her womb. The baby was later pronounced dead. Parker now faces a possible death penalty or life in prison without parole. The sentencing phase of the trial begins Wednesday week, October 12.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

NEW BOSTON, TX
KLTV

Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bogata Woman Charged In Deadly Crash

A Bogota woman has been charged after a McCurtain County crash back in July of 2021 that left a woman dead. Authorities say 34-year-old Micah Landers was intoxicated when she crashed head-on into another vehicle killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others. They charged Landers with one count of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of a person involved in a personal injury accident while under the influence.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

2 Arrested In 6 Days For Alleged Offenses Against Children

Two people were arrested in the last six days on warrants for alleged offenses against children. A 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man allegedly threatened to harm himself with a knife in an attempt to avoid being taken into custody on warrants, while a Sulphur Springs woman surrendered to authorities on the outstanding charge against her, according to arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
THV11

Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
magnoliareporter.com

KSST Radio

Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle Spans 2 Counties Concludes With Collision

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle spanned two counties before concluded Tuesday morning with a collision in Commerce, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified at 4:44 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, that a stolen vehicle was believed to be traveling west on Interstate 30. Deputies reported spotting and getting behind a silver Toyota Corolla they believed to be the stolen car in question at mile marker 127 on I-30, and attempted to stop the driver. Instead of pulling over, however, the driver accelerated and continued west on I-30 to exit 116 in Brashear.
COMMERCE, TX
KXII.com

Woman charged after deadly McCurtain County crash

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Bogota woman was charged with murder after a crash back in July of 2021 left a woman dead. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 34-year-old Micah Landers is accused of being intoxicated while driving and crashing into another vehicle, killing Anna Garcia Villalobos Rodriguez and injuring two others on July 16, 2021.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KSLA

1 dead, 1 in custody after fist fight in Lafayette County

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Stamps police responded to a call at around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3. The incident occurred in the 800 block of McCoy Street. Officials say Chief Orlando Dennis broke up a fist fight between two men. Alexander McGraw, 34, was taken into custody, while Winnfred Madison, 50, needed medical treatment.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR
inForney.com

Both sides of Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops

TEXARKANA, USA – Both sides of the line in Texarkana were partying the blocks with the cops for the 2022 National Night Out. KTBS visited "We are Washington" in Texarkana, Ark. where vendor booths, snow cones, bounce houses, music and fun were readily available to all visiting, meeting and greeting Officer Marcos Luna and officer-in-training Jason Tellez in Beat Three.
TEXARKANA, TX

