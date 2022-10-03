Read full article on original website
shepherdexpress.com
Steven Wright at the South Milwaukee PAC
Steven Wright chuckles at the statement he makes regarding his voluminous creativity. He is not only responsible for over 40 years’ worth of often surreal one-liners delivered in a near-monotone with sharp observational wit. He also paints, acts, records voice-overs and composes songs. That’s a lot of ... stuff.
milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s Flannel Fest
Back in 2019, Boone & Crockett hosted a celebration of music, food, and seasonal attire known as “Flannel Fest.” That iteration brought hundreds of people to the Harbor District bar on a fall day/night to see live music performances. We were there. It was fun! Boone & Crockett will officially be bringing Flannel Fest back in a live and in-person capacity on Saturday, October 8.
shepherdexpress.com
o&o studio Showcases a Beautiful Partnership in Design
O&o studio is more than a business, it’s a family. Leah and Peter Ogden met while living in New York City, and both happened to be in the design industry—Peter teaching for Shillington School of Graphic Design and Leah working as a project manager for the design and development firm, The Brooklyn Home Company. Dating led to a cross country move to Chicago where they were married and are now rooted in Leah’s hometown of Milwaukee. Peter, however, is a bit further from his hometown of Canberra, Australia, but the couple makes the trek across the globe when they can. Shorewood residents and parents to their nearly-3-year-old daughter May, these two have created an integrated brand and interiors service that is meeting a growing need across the Greater Midwest and beyond.
On Milwaukee
The Culver's Curderburger will return this month
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas are all coming up – but...
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop is closing its doors for now
Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop announced Sunday it has closed its location at 405 S. 2nd St. In a Facebook post, the popular Milwaukee shop said they are closing until they can find a new location.
milwaukeerecord.com
Things currently found in Gardetto’s “Original Recipe” snack mix, ranked
As most of you probably already know, Gardetto’s—an iconic snack mix that boasts an “irresistible big, bold taste” and graces store shelves throughout the country—originated right here in Milwaukee. Almost exactly two years ago, we told you the long and illustrious tale of Gardetto’s, its undeniable local connection, and the changes the snack mix has seen though the years. Instead of rehashing any of that here, we’re just going to get right down to business.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee’s Palermo’s Surfer Boy Pizza Competes for ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’
Palermo’s Pizza in Milwaukee has partnered with Netflix and Walmart to bring Surfer Boy Pizza, from hit Netflix Show “Stranger Things,” to the shelves. Launched in May of this year, it has seen wild success. So much so that Palermo’s Pizza has entered the product into the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Contest.
milwaukeerecord.com
403 words about the Kopp’s / “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” controversy
On Monday, folks in the Milwaukee subreddit noticed that Kopp’s Frozen Custard was planning to honor something called “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” on October 9 with a “Hey Cupcake” custard flavor:. According to the website National Day Calendar, “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” encourages “open dialogue...
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Photographer Dennis Darmek Revisits Vietnam
Milwaukee’s Dennis Darmek has had a full career as photographer, video artist and documentarian with work featured on PBS, in film festivals and in the collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Museum of Wisconsin Art and elsewhere. For the past several years, he’s worked on a book of captioned photographs that reflect on an earlier period of his life. It’s just been published.
seventeen.com
Why Is There Not a Memorial For Jeffrey Dahmer's Victims?
Ryan Murphy’s new Netflix show Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has revisited the life and case of one of America's most notorious serial killers. With the No. 1 trending spot secured and 196.2 million (and counting) hours viewed series receiving an encore performance with the three-part Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes debuting on October 7, it's no wonder everyone wants to know more about the Milwaukee murderer. The show leaves us with possibly one of the biggest questions so far at the end of episode eight — why is there no memorial for the victims of Jeffrey Dahmer?
milwaukeerecord.com
Savannah Bananas to bring “Banana Ball” high jinks to Franklin Field next September
It’s time to say farewell to another baseball season in Milwaukee. However, it’s never too early to start thinking about next year. Sure, the Brewers are cool and all, but we’re actually referring to two non-Major League games taking place in the region next September. On Tuesday, the Savannah Bananas announced they’ll be bringing their incomparable brand of “Banana Ball” to Franklin Field for a pair of challenger games against the Milwaukee Milkmen September 8-9.
shepherdexpress.com
A Home for Every Season
One of the great things about this state is its change in seasons. We all have a favorite time of year and living in the Midwest gives everyone an opportunity to relish whichever season they cherish most. For one Wisconsin resident, that love of nature inspired the house of his dreams.
On Milwaukee
When Water Street Brewery reopens Downtown, it'll be with a new look and name
’Tis Dining Month, the tastiest time of year! This means we’re dishing up fun and fascinating food content throughout October. Dig in, Milwaukee! OnMilwaukee Dining Month is served up by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Wollersheim Winery & Distillery. It’s taken a long time for Milwaukee’s first brewpub to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee couple 'swatted' 6 times in 2 years, 'unbelievably frustrating'
Patrick Tomlinson is a science fiction author based in Milwaukee. He said a tweet from 2018 has unleashed people who are terrorizing his life and swatting his home.
shepherdexpress.com
Milwaukee Company Produces CBD Locally and Organically
RA! Is an all-natural hemp and wellness company, and lifestyle brand, founded by Richard Bowman. RA!—a play on the word raw— offers cannabidiol (CBD) edibles, tinctures and topicals crafted through a trademarked Whole Spectrum™ processing method that captures CBD and all ancillary cannabinoids. Bowman, a musician and...
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Marley!
Marley is a 10-years-young hound dog mix at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County. When you go on walks, expect that nose to hit the ground for sniffs!
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lost child reunited with family
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
