O&o studio is more than a business, it’s a family. Leah and Peter Ogden met while living in New York City, and both happened to be in the design industry—Peter teaching for Shillington School of Graphic Design and Leah working as a project manager for the design and development firm, The Brooklyn Home Company. Dating led to a cross country move to Chicago where they were married and are now rooted in Leah’s hometown of Milwaukee. Peter, however, is a bit further from his hometown of Canberra, Australia, but the couple makes the trek across the globe when they can. Shorewood residents and parents to their nearly-3-year-old daughter May, these two have created an integrated brand and interiors service that is meeting a growing need across the Greater Midwest and beyond.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO