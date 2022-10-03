ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says

Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Deadline

Rome’s MIA Announces 12% Rise In Accreditations As International Audiovisual Market Gears Up For Return To Full Strength

Italy’s International Audiovisual Market MIA is expecting a return to full force this year ahead of its eighth edition in Rome from October 11 to15. Speaking at a preview press conference on Thursday, director Gaia Tridente said the meeting had registered a 12% rise in attendance this year with accreditations still open, although she did not give precise figures. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, MIA welcomed 2,500 attendees in 2019, while there were 2,000 registered attendees in 2021 when travel was still restricted. This year marks the inaugural edition for Tridente who was previously head of scripted at MIA. Based around Rome’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Salon

Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind

BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
POLITICS
The Motley Fool

You Could Buy a House for 1 Euro in Italy -- With a Catch

Always dreamed of sun-drenched days in Italy? This could be your chance. Italian local authorities are offering homes at the cost of 1 euro in an effort to revive rural areas. Buyers will need to cover the legal and renovation costs, which can be costly. Moving abroad can carry headaches...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Swarm’ of new Covid subvariants could drive wave across Europe and the US by end of November, expert warns

A “swarm” of new Covid subvariants could drive a fresh wave across Europe and North America by the end of November, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections have surged 14 per cent, latest figures show, as subvariants of the Omicron family show immune evasive ability, according to early data. According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.BQ1. and BA.2.75.2 are among the new subvariant scientists fear could drive a “significant wave”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv

If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Spain, Germany Discuss Energy Crisis Before EU Summit

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Flying Magazine

Daher Partners with Czech Service and Sales Provider

The general manager for HLS, Ales Kurka (at left), and Vlastimil Novák, the HLS head of maintenance, stand with a TBM 940 at the company’s base at the Hradec Kralove Airport. [Courtesy: Daher]. Moving with the expansion of its TBM turboprop series into Central and Eastern Europe, Daher...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Qatar World Cup 2022: Paris joins boycott of fan zones over human rights

Paris has become the latest French city to announce that it will not be setting up giant screens and fan zones for the approaching World Cup in Qatar. It cited human rights and environmental concerns in the host nation. Lille, Marseille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Reims are also boycotting the competition...
SOCCER
TechRadar

GSMA warns Europe will fall behind in 5G race without policy changes

Mobile industry body the GSMA has warned EU policymakers that without a more pro-investment regulatory environment, Europe risks falling behind the US and Asia in terms of 5G coverage and adoption. A new report published by the organisation claims mobile technology delivered €757 billion to European GDP in 2021, while...
TECHNOLOGY

