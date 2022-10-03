Read full article on original website
Germany's takeover of Russian refineries frees the nation from dependence on Moscow, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says
Germany took control Friday of Russian-owned Rosneft's subsidiary in the country, which included three oil refineries. The move signals freedom for Germany from Russian dependence, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We are making ourselves independent of Russia, and any decisions that are taken there," he said at a news conference.
Germany draws up plans to cut power exports to rest of Europe in worst-case ‘last resort’ scenario
Germany becomes the latest European country to consider slashing electricity exports to neighbors. Europe’s energy crisis is forcing governments to make some tough choices that could threaten European cooperation if the situation worsens this winter. There are real fears that some European countries will have to resort to energy...
Germany agrees 200 billion euro package to shield against surging energy prices
BERLIN, Sept 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz set out a 200 billion euro ($194 billion) "defensive shield", including a gas price brake and a cut in sales tax for the fuel, to protect companies and households from the impact of soaring energy prices.
Rome’s MIA Announces 12% Rise In Accreditations As International Audiovisual Market Gears Up For Return To Full Strength
Italy’s International Audiovisual Market MIA is expecting a return to full force this year ahead of its eighth edition in Rome from October 11 to15. Speaking at a preview press conference on Thursday, director Gaia Tridente said the meeting had registered a 12% rise in attendance this year with accreditations still open, although she did not give precise figures. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, MIA welcomed 2,500 attendees in 2019, while there were 2,000 registered attendees in 2021 when travel was still restricted. This year marks the inaugural edition for Tridente who was previously head of scripted at MIA. Based around Rome’s...
STMicroelectronics wins European Commission backing for Italy plant
Oct 5 (Reuters) - The European Commission on Wednesday approved Italian state aid for STMicroelectronics (STM.BN) which plans to build a plant the company says will create around 700 jobs.
Switzerland beats the US, Canada, and Germany to be named the world's best country, after winning praise for its business-friendly culture, analysis shows
US News partnered with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for its report that scored countries on a number of key metrics.
Yes, Italy's new prime minister is really a fascist: The old-fashioned kind
BOLOGNA, Italy — The first woman to hold the office of prime minister in Italy is a fascist. This is not hyperbole or metaphor, or some headline-grabbing device used to smear a conservative. No. The fact is that Giorgia Meloni, leader of the largest party after Italy's recent elections, is fascist to her core. The old-fashioned, last-century, Roman salute-in-public kind of fascist.
You Could Buy a House for 1 Euro in Italy -- With a Catch
Always dreamed of sun-drenched days in Italy? This could be your chance. Italian local authorities are offering homes at the cost of 1 euro in an effort to revive rural areas. Buyers will need to cover the legal and renovation costs, which can be costly. Moving abroad can carry headaches...
‘Swarm’ of new Covid subvariants could drive wave across Europe and the US by end of November, expert warns
A “swarm” of new Covid subvariants could drive a fresh wave across Europe and North America by the end of November, experts have warned. Covid-19 infections have surged 14 per cent, latest figures show, as subvariants of the Omicron family show immune evasive ability, according to early data. According to the Biozentrum research facility at the University of Basel, which has been studying the evolution of the virus since the pandemic started, there is a “collective” of subvariants that are showing an ability to spread rapidly.BQ1. and BA.2.75.2 are among the new subvariant scientists fear could drive a “significant wave”...
Superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian on sale for 29.5 million euros
A U.S.-based luxury yacht broker is advertising for sale a 168-foot (51-metre) superyacht linked to sanctioned Russian billionaire Igor Kesaev for 29.5 million euros (roughly $29 million), according to an email seen by Reuters.
BBC
Ukraine war: Questions over France's weapons supply to Kyiv
If France wants to lead Europe to a new era of military self-reliance, how come its contribution to the war effort in Ukraine is so small?. That is the awkward question being posed by some of the country's top strategic thinkers, who are pushing President Emmanuel Macron to make an urgent decision on more arms to Kyiv.
Europe holds 44-leader summit, leaves Russia in the cold
The leaders of 44 European countries are meeting in what many say is a united stand against Russia's war on Ukraine amid an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict
Czech police nab smugglers in new border checks as migrant flows spike
STARY HROZENKOV, Czech Republic, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Czech police chasing a vanload of migrants fired warning shots on Thursday as they began checks on the border with Slovakia to combat a sharp rise in people, mostly Syrians, heading illegally to western Europe.
Poland demands $1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister on Monday signed an official note to Germany requesting the payment of about $1.3 trillion in reparations for the damage incurred by occupying Nazi Germans during World War II. Zbigniew Rau said the note will be handed to Germany’s Foreign Ministry. The signing comes on the eve of Rau’s meeting in Warsaw with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who will attend a security conference. Rau said the note expresses his view that the two sides should take action “without delay” to address the effects of Germany’s 1939-45 occupation in a “lasting and complex, legally binding as well as material way.” He said that would include German reparations as well as solving the issue of looted artworks, archives and bank deposits. He said Berlin should make efforts to inform German society about the “true” picture of the war and its disastrous effects on Poland.
US News and World Report
Spain, Germany Discuss Energy Crisis Before EU Summit
MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany held talks in Spain Wednesday, two days before both participate in an European Union summit to discuss Europe’s energy crisis derived from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the...
Flying Magazine
Daher Partners with Czech Service and Sales Provider
The general manager for HLS, Ales Kurka (at left), and Vlastimil Novák, the HLS head of maintenance, stand with a TBM 940 at the company’s base at the Hradec Kralove Airport. [Courtesy: Daher]. Moving with the expansion of its TBM turboprop series into Central and Eastern Europe, Daher...
Iliad enters in fibre deal with Fastweb to expand broadband offer in Italy
ROME, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iliad has signed a deal with rival broadband operator Fastweb to extend its fibre offer in Italy as the French telecoms group taps into greater demand for ultra-fast connectivity, the companies said on Thursday.
BBC
Qatar World Cup 2022: Paris joins boycott of fan zones over human rights
Paris has become the latest French city to announce that it will not be setting up giant screens and fan zones for the approaching World Cup in Qatar. It cited human rights and environmental concerns in the host nation. Lille, Marseille, Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Reims are also boycotting the competition...
TechRadar
GSMA warns Europe will fall behind in 5G race without policy changes
Mobile industry body the GSMA has warned EU policymakers that without a more pro-investment regulatory environment, Europe risks falling behind the US and Asia in terms of 5G coverage and adoption. A new report published by the organisation claims mobile technology delivered €757 billion to European GDP in 2021, while...
pgjonline.com
Germany, Spain Stick to Plan to Build New Gas Pipeline Despite French Opposition
(Reuters) — Germany and Spain are sticking to their plan to build a new gas pipeline across the Pyrenees in defiance of French opposition, a joint action plan showed, as the leaders of the two European nations met in the northern Spanish city of La Coruna. The meeting between...
