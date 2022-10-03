Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Coaches helping the Huskers deal with scar tissue from the past
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the way the the 2021 season went and the start of this one, it was natural to lack some confidence. The results didn’t justify it. After all that, the staff believes this team can win the west division and they are delivering that message.
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Reveals Message To Players
Nebraska's season went off the rails in a hurry. The Cornhuskers lost three of their first four games, prompting the program to fire Scott Frost and reconsider their future. Mark Whipple doesn't want the team to give up on this year. Per Steven Sipple of On3 Sports, Nebraska's offensive coordinator...
Corn Nation
Nebraska vs. Rutgers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) return to SHI Stadium in Piscataway for a cross-division showdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2). For the all-time series against Rutgers, the game marks just the third visit by Nebraska but the second straight trip to New Jersey for a Friday night matchup. Nebraska last faced Rutgers at the conclusion of the 2020 season in a Friday night matchup that ended in a close 28-21 victory for UNL on Dec. 18.
thehoosiernetwork.com
Tommy's Three Takeaways: After Nebraska loss, Indiana faces tough road ahead
Indiana suffered its second loss of the season in the hands of the Nebraska Cornhuskers 35-21 Saturday night. The Hoosiers now fall to 3-2 on the season, with an absolute gauntlet coming up for the rest of the season. Considering IU’s top two receivers DJ Matthews and Cam Camper were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
Husker setter Kennedi Orr makes plays John Cook has rarely seen. Now he needs it more
Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook saw a lot of potential in Kennedi Orr when she was in high school, making her the only scholarship setter Nebraska recruited over a stretch of three years. Then everybody else saw that potential, too. Orr played with the U.S junior national team, and was...
Matt Davison Leaving Nebraska Athletic Department
The former Husker will lead a new NIL collective
Corn Nation
Nebraska Football’s Next Head Coach: Weekly Power Rankings - October 4th
This will serve as my weekly power ranking list for who will be the probable next head coach for Nebraska. This list is not who I want to see become the next head coach. This list is who I believe will become the head coach at Nebraska. It will likely...
WNDU
Purdue student killed in residence hall; roommate in custody
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Purdue University Police Department is investigating the death of a student in a residence hall as a homicide. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, a university spokesperson said a 911 call came into the Purdue University Police Department at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday morning from McCutcheon Hall. A suspect — the roommate of the victim — made the call and is in custody.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson discusses his recent Purdue visit
Purdue was the first school to offer four-star wide receiver Brauntae Johnson out of Fort Wayne (Ind.) following a camp prior to his junior season and the Boilermakers.
1011now.com
Husker Basketball mourns passing of former star player
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska basketball family is mourning the passing of former player Rex Ekwall. Ekwall was a star player in the 1950s under Jerry Bush, as he totaled nearly 900 points and 700 rebounds in his three-year career between 1955 and 1957. The Holmesville, Neb., product led NU in scoring as both a junior and senior and topped the Huskers in rebounding all three seasons in the pro-gram.
WANE-TV
‘Unprovoked and senseless’: Purdue University student killed in dorm; Roommate in custody after making the 911 call
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Purdue University student was killed overnight in his dorm, and his roommate was taken into custody, police say. A university spokesperson confirmed a student was found dead in McCutcheon Hall on the western edge of campus overnight. Police received a call around 12:44 a.m., and according to Purdue officials, it was the suspect who made the call.
WOWT
6 News expands local programming with First at 3 newscast
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News WOWT has added a one-hour newscast: First at 3 airs at 3 p.m. weekdays. The newscast, which debuted Monday, is anchored by former 6 News Daybreak anchor Dave Zawilinski, joined by Chief Meteorologist Emily Roehler with weather reporting from Meteorologist David Koeller. The full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
WOWT
Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double murder suspect
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested after barricading himself inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. He remains in a Des Moines jail fighting extradition but the victims’ family is frustrated by the process.
WOWT
Omaha Yards owner heading to Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Time is ticking and Amos J Foresta still has lots to load in his truck before his big trip to Florida. “Right now, there’s such a wide variety of things needed in Florida from basic supplies to doing something on the ground, manpower, helping out, hauling stuff away,” Foresta said.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
City councilor calls for Purdue admins' resignations
More than 2,000 people have signed a change.org petition calling for the resignation of two Purdue administrators. Ted Hardesty, a Purdue student and West Lafayette city councilor, started the petition about noon Monday, and it gained more than 1,500 signatures in less than 11 hours. The petition demands the resignations...
Cause of Purdue student's death is stabbing
The Tippecanoe County coroner's office has confirmed the 20-year-old Purdue senior killed overnight in McCutcheon Hall was stabbed to death. Varun Manish Chheda, described as Middle Eastern in the coroner's news release, was a data science major at Purdue. He was from Indianapolis. Coroner Carrie Costello sent out a press...
3 members of northwest Indiana family killed in head-on crash
Authorities say three members of a northwest Indiana family have died in a fiery head-on collision in eastern Illinois.
KETV.com
LIST: A month-by-month breakdown of concerts coming to Omaha, Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — Who's playing in Omaha and Lincoln this fall?. Live music is back, and dozens of major acts have announced shows in the Omaha and Lincoln area. Below is a list of shows at most of the area's major venues, including CHI Health Center, The Waiting Room, The Slowdown, Reverb Lounge, The Admiral and more in Omaha, as well as Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl Theater and more in Lincoln.
Comments / 0