nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Harvest time arrives
Cooler weather and sharper shadows in the afternoons remind us of the season we are entering. Fall is here, and for Iowa, that means it’s harvest time. This year, we won’t match the record harvest of 2021. Hot, dry conditions this summer prevented a repeat of that marvelous...
Man arrested for stealing van and more
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old St. Paul, MN, man was arrested about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a charge of second-degree theft at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Alex William Rosa stemmed from a report of a stolen vehicle at the casino, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
