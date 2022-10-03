ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Feeling Sick After the Flu Shot? Doctors Explain Why — and What to Do

One of the most common reasons people put off getting their flu shot — or worse, skip it altogether — is because they think the flu shot will make them sick or even cause them to become infected with the flu itself. But that's a misconception. Doctors universally agree that neither is true and that getting the flu shot is your best bet for protecting yourself and your loved ones during flu season. That being said, while you can't get the flu from the flu shot, it is possible to get sick with something else around the time of your shot.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinicians#Perceptions#Outpatients#Medical Services#General Health#Cor
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Synthroid (Levothyroxine) - Oral

Synthroid (levothyroxine) is the first-line treatment for an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland—a small butterfly-shaped organ in the neck—does not make enough of the naturally occurring thyroid hormones thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). When this happens, the pituitary gland in the brain makes more thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) to tell the thyroid to produce more T4 and T3.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study

Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
beckerspayer.com

Medicare Advantage plans sending skilled-nursing patients home too soon, advocates say

Providers, nursing home representatives and advocates for patients say Medicare Advantage plans are sending enrollees home from skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers before they are healthy enough to leave, according to an Oct. 3 Kaiser Health News and Fortune report. Medicare Advantage plans are paid a monthly fee for each...
HEALTH
Axios

Another COVID-19 variant could emerge this winter, Fauci says

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that "we should not be surprised" if a new COVID-19 variant emerges this winter. Driving the news: "We should anticipate that we very well may get another variant that would emerge that would elude the immune response that we've gotten from infection and/or from vaccination," Fauci said during an event with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

A new drug seeks ‘true revenge’ on COVID by turning the virus against itself

A neurologist at a prestigious U.S. research institute has developed an experimental COVID treatment he calls “true revenge” that weaponizes the virus against itself. The treatment, dubbed NMT5, was created by Scripps Research Institute’s Neurodegeneration New Medicines Center founding director Dr. Stuart Lipton and a team of scientists. It’s a derivative of memantine, an Alzheimer’s drug Lipton developed in the 1990s that happened to originate from a drug used on people infected with the flu in the 1960s.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
whattoexpect.com

What Is Pelvic Organ Prolapse?

It can be difficult to talk about pelvic organ prolapse (POP), but if you are experiencing symptoms of this condition, your practitioner can help you get the treatment you need to recover. In This Article. What is pelvic organ prolapse?. What are the different types of pelvic organ prolapse?. What...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
physiciansweekly.com

Bleeding Disorders Caused by Immune Complications and their Management

Autoantibody production or abnormalities in the genes that code for coagulation factors may result in coagulation disorders that pose substantial hazards for bleeding. As has been well-documented in treating the X-linked disorder hemophilia, in the latter scenario, antidrug antibodies (ADAs) may develop against the clotting factor protein medicines used in replacement therapy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
archyworldys.com

Vitamins to regenerate cartilage: this is how they can be consumed

When cartilage becomes inflamed, or perhaps damaged, symptoms such as difficulty moving or severe joint pain appear. The disease that wears away the cartilage called osteoarthritis, which according to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal Skin Diseases, It is a disease that impacts the joints that deteriorate over the years.
NUTRITION
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Older patients more likely to report long-COVID symptoms

Among patients seen at long-COVID clinics in four countries, older people were the most likely to report symptoms and have abnormal chest imaging and lung function tests, finds a study published late last week in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases. Researchers in Israel, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland followed 2,333...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about cervical spinal stenosis

Cervical spinal stenosis refers to a narrowing of the spinal canal. If the canal narrows significantly, it can become too small for the spinal cord and nerve roots. This can cause pressure and result in damage to the spinal cord, which may lead to pain, weakness, and sensory changes. Cervical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
physiciansweekly.com

Leukemia Relapse After Allo-HSCT: TIGIT- and CD161-expressing CD4 T Cells are Associated

The best course of treatment for certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT), which depends on a “graft-versus-leukemia” effect (GVL) where donor T cells mediate inhibition of malignant cell proliferation. Relapse, however, continues to be the leading cause of mortality following allo-HSCT.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy