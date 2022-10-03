Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Packers game in London: Start time, how to watch live
The Green Bay Packers will face off against the New York Giants in the NFL's 32nd game in the United Kingdom this Sunday, Oct. 9.
Why Justin Fields Didn't Hit Darnell Mooney for Wide-Open TD Vs. Giants
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Given the state of the Bears' passing attack, quarterback Justin Fields can't miss any layup. He missed a big one Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Trailing 14-6, the Bears faced a third-and-10 on the Giants' 35-yard...
Big Blue View
Nick Gates, teammates react as Giants’ offensive lineman returns to the field
Following seven surgeries to fix his shattered left leg, 384 days and a grueling, often lonely, rehabilitation process, New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates returned to the practice field on Wednesday. “I’m just excited to be back out there. I just want to go out and just play football...
Big Blue View
There’s no quit in Giants’ WR Sterling Shepard
When Sterling Shepard crumpled to the MetLife Stadium turf Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys with what was feared, and turned out to be, a torn ACL the immediate thought was that we may have seen the last of Shepard as an NFL player. After all, he had an injury-plagued...
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/4: Injury update, A.J. Klein signs, more headlines
The New York Giants may not be the most talented team in the NFL, with problem areas at spots like the offensive line and at wide receiver. But what the team lacks in talent compared to others, it makes up for in heart and toughness, which is why Rich Gannon says the Giants are going to be a tough out the rest of the way this season.
Big Blue View
State of the Union
Following are some observations about the current state of the NYG. Offering observations for discussion. General Manager - Schoen has demonstrated some dexterity in the early part of his tenure. There seemed to be an established process. He generally steered clear of NYG free agents from the previous regime. Some of these guys (Carter, Hernandez) might have proved useful as they signed low FA deals for $2M & $1M respectively. But respect that he wanted to wipe the slate clean. There was no meaningful opportunities in free agency because of the dreadful cap situation but he does seem inclined to be a serious steward of the cap. Early to assess his initial draft but several of the guys are playing and contributing.The next offseason will be important as there will be multiple decisions that will determine the near term future and truly indicate his philosophy and style. DJ & Saquan. Extensions for McKinney and Dexter? How extensions and FA contracts will be structured. We'll know much more by this time next season.
Big Blue View
Do We Actually Have a Path to the Playoffs?
With the first month of the NFL season in the books, the New York Football Giants are 3-1. Its still early going, but after 4 games we appear to be on track for our first postseason berth since 2016. The question is, how realistic is it that we actually get there? To determine that, we need to look at the remaining games on our schedule and where we stand going into them.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 10/6: Daniel Jones, Nick Gates, more headlines
Jones looks like he is on track to play Sunday vs. Green Bay. The Duke grad, who suffered a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Chicago Bears that knocked him out of the game and seriously limited his mobility when he returned, moved well during the early portion of the workout that was open to media.
Big Blue View
Giants injury updates: Where Giants stand after Week 4 rash of injuries
The New York Giants were beat up heading into their Week 4 game against the Chicago Bears, but those injury concerns were ratcheted up a few notches following Sunday’s rash of injuries. The story from the game is the injuries to quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor, but the...
Big Blue View
Does Daniel Jones stand a chance of succeeding as a Giant?
The 2022 NFL season was supposed to be the one in which Daniel Jones would have his last but best chance to show whether he can be a franchise quarterback for the New York Giants. Finally, offensive coaches who would bring a modern, creative, pass-oriented philosophy to MetLife Stadium. Finally, a rebuilt offensive line that would provide adequate if not good pass protection. Finally, a room of skilled and healthy wide receivers to provide multiple open targets for explosive plays. Finally, a healthy Saquon Barkley to make opposing defenses respect the run and take pressure off the passing game.
Big Blue View
What have we learned about the Giants’ defense after 4 games?
As the New York Giants get ready for their Week 5 trip to London, we’re (about) a quarter way through the 2022 season. Thanks to the NFL’s decision to expand the season to 17 games, we can’t easily divide the season into halves or quarters, but we can come close. We normally use these occasions to take a step back and take stock of where the team is, and that’s what we’ll be doing here.
Big Blue View
Quarterback news: Jake Fromm to work out for Giants [updated]
Well, at least back in the building. Former New York Giants and Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm is among the quarterbacks being hosted by the Giants on Tuesday, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Update. Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network is reporting that the Giants are...
Giants injury report: Leonard Williams, Kadarius Toney return to practice
The New York Giants returned to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers in London, but much of the team was limping. In what has become a yearly trend for the Giants, injuries are again the story. This time around, eyes were on the quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive line.
Big Blue View
Film breakdown: How the Giants sacked Justin Fields 6 times
The New York Giants were promised pressure upon hiring veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. Big Blue has 64 pressures -- 15 by Dexter Lawrence — through three weeks. They‘re currently 15th in total pressures and 13th in sacks with nine. On the season, the Giants rank tenth in...
Big Blue View
Giants’ OL Nick Gates returns to practice
Three-hundred and eighty-four days after suffering a catastrophic injury that nearly cost him his left leg, offensive lineman Nick Gates returned to practice for the New York Giants on Wednesday. And Gates did that in style. The 26-year-old former team captain and starting center was asked by the coaching staff...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles load up on defense in latest 1st-round mock
A 2023 mock draft? After just one month of the 2022 regular season? Sure, why not. Pro Football Focus is out with its latest projections for next year, using Super Bowl odds to determine the draft order. It has the New York Jets landing the No. 3 pick and selecting...
Big Blue View
New York Giants place cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR
Aaron Robinson has been placed on injured reserve by the New York Giants. The second-year cornerback suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Robinson, a starting cornerback, returned to the lineup on Sunday after missing two games following an emergency appendectomy. While trying to defend a run play, Robinson appeared to slip and get his leg twisted under a block attempt by Chicago fullback Khari Blasingame.
Big Blue View
NFL Week 5 picks, predictions: No faith in the Giants vs. Green Bay
The New York Giants are heavy underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook, on Sunday in London against the Green Bay Packers. Can the Giants, a surprising 3-1, pull off the upset?. None of the Big Blue View contributors think the Giants will return to New Jersey with victory No. 4 in hand. Only 3 percent of analysts picking the Moneyline via Tallysight have the Giants winning.
Big Blue View
Giants roster moves: Solomon Kindley signed to practice squad
The New York Giants announced Wednesday morning that they have signed offensive guard Solomon Kindley to their practice squad. The move to add Kindley to the practice squad isn’t exactly a surprise, as the Giants hosted Kindley for a workout on Monday morning, around the same time as they hosted safety Landon Collins.
numberfire.com
Giants' Kadarius Toney (hamstring) limited on Wednesday
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Green Bay Packers. Toney returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out all last week with a hamstring injury. A limited session to open the week opens the door to him being active on Sunday, but he has to make it through the week without a setback. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
