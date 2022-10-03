Following are some observations about the current state of the NYG. Offering observations for discussion. General Manager - Schoen has demonstrated some dexterity in the early part of his tenure. There seemed to be an established process. He generally steered clear of NYG free agents from the previous regime. Some of these guys (Carter, Hernandez) might have proved useful as they signed low FA deals for $2M & $1M respectively. But respect that he wanted to wipe the slate clean. There was no meaningful opportunities in free agency because of the dreadful cap situation but he does seem inclined to be a serious steward of the cap. Early to assess his initial draft but several of the guys are playing and contributing.The next offseason will be important as there will be multiple decisions that will determine the near term future and truly indicate his philosophy and style. DJ & Saquan. Extensions for McKinney and Dexter? How extensions and FA contracts will be structured. We'll know much more by this time next season.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO