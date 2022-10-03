ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ktxs.com

San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ktxs.com

Man killed in San Angelo stabbing incident

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A stabbing incident at the Whiskey River Saloon in San Angelo left multiple people injured and a 28 year old male dead. San Angelo Police were called to the location around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning, where they learned a verbal fight inside the saloon led to the stabbing in the parking lot.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

San Angelo Police Department hosting National Night Out

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out tomorrow. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies in the area and the San Angelo Fire Department will have trucks and equipment on display for the public to view. There will also be information booths from local agencies, the Central High School/Lakeview Cheerleaders, hot dogs and drinks, a bounce house, a finger printing booth for children, a K9 display, a special performance by Fort Concho Elementary, and train rides provided by the Railway Museum of San Angelo.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Gigantic Controlled Burn Scheduled Thursday and Friday

SAN ANGELO, TX — The City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSA-DC) will be conducting the burning of a number of large brush piles at the San Angelo Business & Industrial Park Phase 2 located across US Highway 67 North from Howard College. The burning will be conducted by...
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Marine
KXAN

Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day. Built in the late 1920s, the Cactus Hotel is the tallest building in San Angelo reaching 165 feet, 14 stories high which […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy