SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department is hosting a National Night Out tomorrow. Multiple Law Enforcement agencies in the area and the San Angelo Fire Department will have trucks and equipment on display for the public to view. There will also be information booths from local agencies, the Central High School/Lakeview Cheerleaders, hot dogs and drinks, a bounce house, a finger printing booth for children, a K9 display, a special performance by Fort Concho Elementary, and train rides provided by the Railway Museum of San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO