Gonzalo Higuaín is calling it quits at the end of the 2022 MLS season

By Seth Vertelney
 2 days ago

Gonzalo Higuaín has announced that his illustrious career will end at the conclusion of the 2022 MLS season.

The Inter Miami striker will call time on a 17-year professional career that has seen him reach the highest levels of the game, including stops at River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, AC Milan, and Chelsea.

Higuaín also earned 75 caps for Argentina, scoring 31 goals and playing at three World Cups including the 2014 World Cup final.

“I can now retire as I always dreamed, scoring goals and having fun playing the game,” Higuaín said at an emotional press conference on Monday .

Higuaín started the 2022 season slowly, scoring twice in his first 18 games. But the striker has roared into life for playoff-chasing Inter, scoring 12 goals in his last 14 games.

After scoring the game-winning goal in a vital 1-0 win at Toronto FC over the weekend, Higuaín said: “This is one of the happiest times of my career. I am enjoying playing so much right now.”

Inter Miami currently holds the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with two matches to go.

