El Cajon holding free unwanted item disposal event for residents this weekend

EL CAJON, Calif. — El Cajon residents will have the opportunity to dispose of their unwanted items for free this weekend when the city hosts their next Community Dump Day.

The dump day event will take place this Saturday at Wells Park (1153 East Madison Avenue) from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., the city announced.

Residents will be able to dispose of larger items like furniture, mattresses, appliances and greens. For mattresses, the city asks that they be wrapped prior to being dropped off. Greens must be bagged or tied into bundles that do not exceed four inches in length or 18 inches in diameter.

The free disposal event is only open to El Cajon residents. Attendees should be ready to provide proof of residency.

The event will be held in partnership with EDCO, who encouraged anyone with questions to email them at csrlg@edcodisposal.com or call 619-282-7555.

You can find more information on this weekends dump day event here.

