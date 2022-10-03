ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Burglary in the 39th District [VIDEO]

The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for this commercial burglary. On September 29, 2022, at 1:00AM two unknown males broke into the Wissahickon Brewing Company located at 3705 School House Lane and stole the ATM. Video recovered shows a silver Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot at 1:00AM. Two males exit wearing light colored hoodies, masks and gloves. The males break into the business and go directly to the ATM. They pry it from the floor and use a hand truck to get out of the store and load it to the back of the vehicle. The vehicle is last seen driving towards Ridge Ave.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]

The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting that occurred on September 21st, 2022, in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shortly before 8:30 PM, gunshots rang out along the 1400 block of North 75th Street. Recovered surveillance video shows four males firing down the street towards one male victim. Over 30 shots were fired. Several cars and houses were struck. Amazingly, the target was not hit.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush

Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle

Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Two 15-year-olds charged with stealing a car in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Two teens have been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dover area. Officers began investigating Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stolen Kia Rio earlier in the day. The vehicle was located occupied in the 300 block of Fulton Street, and Dover officers requested the Street Crimes Unit to respond and contact the occupants. Before officers arrived, the suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and began walking away.
DOVER, DE

