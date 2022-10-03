Read full article on original website
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Burglary in the 39th District [VIDEO]
The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individuals responsible for this commercial burglary. On September 29, 2022, at 1:00AM two unknown males broke into the Wissahickon Brewing Company located at 3705 School House Lane and stole the ATM. Video recovered shows a silver Ford Expedition pull into the parking lot at 1:00AM. Two males exit wearing light colored hoodies, masks and gloves. The males break into the business and go directly to the ATM. They pry it from the floor and use a hand truck to get out of the store and load it to the back of the vehicle. The vehicle is last seen driving towards Ridge Ave.
Wanted: Suspects for Shooting Incident in the 19th District [VIDEO]
The Philadelphia Police Department needs your help:. The police are investigating a shooting that occurred on September 21st, 2022, in Philadelphia’s Overbrook neighborhood. Shortly before 8:30 PM, gunshots rang out along the 1400 block of North 75th Street. Recovered surveillance video shows four males firing down the street towards one male victim. Over 30 shots were fired. Several cars and houses were struck. Amazingly, the target was not hit.
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Man, 51, shot by 4 men and killed in South Philadelphia, police say
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - A 51-year-old man is dead after he was shot by four men in South Philadelphia. Officials say the shooting happened on the 1900 block of South 19th Street Wednesday afternoon, around 3:45. The man was shot in the head by four men who jumped out of a...
Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle
Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
Driver, 16, in custody after 2 teens shot while walking down Philadelphia street, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers walking down a Philadelphia street were shot by a gunman who got out of a vehicle, and now police say that driver is in custody. Police found the teens, ages 14 and 16, suffering from gunshot wounds to the body when they responded to 54th and Willows streets on September 29. One of the teens later died from his injuries.
Video shows 3 gunmen firing dozens of shots in murder of 19-year-old
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Surveillance video was released of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing a 19-year-old man who was sitting on some steps. This happened last Monday, Sept. 26 on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Police say the gunmen were driven by a fourth person in a dark-colored Nissan Altima. The same car is believed to have been used in another shooting last month, also on North 13th Street. Two teens and an 8-year-old girl were wounded in that shooting. There is a $20,000 reward.
Philadelphia police ask for public's help in search for suspect vehicle
The shooting happened on August 21 on the 1000 block of West Wingohocking Street.
Video released of suspects wanted in Little Caesars robbery in Southwest Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are asking for your help to find two men who robbed a Little Caesars in Southwest Philadelphia.This happened back on Sept. 15 on Island Avenue.The duo pulled out guns from their waistbands and demanded cash.There were no reported injuries.If you recognize these suspects please contact Philadelphia police.
Woman shot in the head outside house after walking with a friend in Cobbs Creek
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 45-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while walking with a friend in West Philadelphia. CBS3 has been told the woman who was shot is in extremely critical condition.Doctors are working hard to try and save her life, but police said she lost a lot of blood after getting shot in the head.The shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police got multiple 911 calls about a shooting on the 700 block of South 60th Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood of West Philadelphia.When officers got there, they...
Police: 4 suspects carjack, rob man at gunpoint at Germantown gas station
PHILADELPHIA - A man became the latest victims of a carjacking as the terrifying crime continues to rise across Philadelphia. Police say four masked men, each armed with a handgun, ambushed the victim at a Sunoco gas station at Wissahickon Avenue and Rittenhouse Lane Saturday night. The 29-year-old man, was...
Philadelphia police release image of suspect wanted in hit-and-run involving 2 children, 1 adult
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police continue to search for a man in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 5-year-old girl fighting for her life last month. Police identified the man as Andre Shuford.The 5-year-old's little sister and a family friend who was walking with them were also injured. The crash happened at 56th and Vine Streets in Haddington on Sept. 2 around noon.Investigators say Shuford was spotted in surveillance video around the time of the crash.If you know where he is, you're urged to call 911.
Police: More than 10 shots fired in West Philadelphia shooting that left woman hospitalized
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating a shooting that left a woman hospitalized early Wednesday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Responding officers from the 19th District were called to the 5300 block of Girard Avenue and found a woman lying on the sidewalk on the...
Police: Man dead, another injured after an auto accident resulted in a shootout in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured after a car accident turned into a deadly shootout during rush hour in North Philadelphia on Tuesday. At around 5:06 p.m., police say they responded to the 3600 block of Broad Street for reports of...
Woman in critical condition after being shot in the head in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting in West Philadelphia that left a woman in critical condition on Thursday morning, according to police. Authorities say police responded to the 700 block of South 60th Street just before 1:40 a.m. According to officials, a woman was found lying on the steps...
Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night. At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say...
Two 15-year-olds charged with stealing a car in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Two teens have been charged following a stolen vehicle investigation in the Dover area. Officers began investigating Monday afternoon after receiving a report of a stolen Kia Rio earlier in the day. The vehicle was located occupied in the 300 block of Fulton Street, and Dover officers requested the Street Crimes Unit to respond and contact the occupants. Before officers arrived, the suspects reportedly got out of the vehicle and began walking away.
'Turn them in': Mother pleads for help after son gunned down on steps; 3 suspects wanted
According to the victim's mother, Theresa Guyton, police believe this may be a case of mistaken identity.
