Students lose out as some universities are still teaching online

The Guardian
 2 days ago
‘The university has enrolled more students than it can accommodate in lecture theatres.’

May I suggest that when compiling university league tables in the future (The Guardian University Guide 2023, 24 September), one of the criteria that you take into consideration is the proportion of teaching that is done in person compared with the proportion online. Like many parents, we are feeling increasingly guilty that we have encouraged our daughter to attend university and acquire a horrendous amount of student debt (indeed, we are financially supporting her) for what may be described as a glorified correspondence course. This is because of the amount of teaching that is being done online – not due to Covid concerns, but because the university has enrolled more students than it can accommodate in lecture theatres.

So much for the opportunity to meet and socialise with fellow students, not to mention all the benefits of getting out of one’s bedroom and attending lectures or tutorials in person. Parents, students and schools need to have another look at the Open University.

The Guardian

The Guardian

ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

