City Girls' JT Speaks On Uncomfortable Fan Interaction At The Airport

JT may be part of the hottest female rap duo in the game, but she's still a human being who needs her personal space.



On Monday, October 3, The Breakfast Club talked about a recent interaction the City Girls rapper had while she was at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. JT said that she was walking in the airport when a fan noticed her. After she quickly said hi and went on her way, the Miami native said she started to feel hot air on her neck before she turned around to find the fan standing directly behind her with a phone pointed at her.

"So im like are you recording me she said no im on FaceTime aggressive I’m like okay stop following me, she got loud asf OH YOU REALLY LIKE THAT IN REAL LIFE!" JT tweeted. "Now I’m lost but since you wanna go there, yeah I am what’s up!! She said THIS MY CITY in her NY voice!”



Her inner Carol City girl was getting ready to pop out. However she saw her gate was right in front of her so she took the high road kept moving. Unfortunately, the fan continued to follow her all the way to her gate. That's when JT went all of the way off on her.



