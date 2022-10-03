ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Comments / 1

Related
nbc25news.com

Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint host 2nd annual 'Blazin' wing challenge'

FLINT, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint held the 2nd annual Blazin' Challenge at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night in Flint Township. Casey Lester returned to defend his title after eating 10 Carolina Reaper wings last year, taking on 11 other contestants—including Mid-Michigan NOW photojournalist Alvin Brown—to see who can finish the hottest wings in the fastest time under five minutes.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Mayor Neeley announced commitment to Hogarth Ave neighborhood restoration

FLINT, Mich. — Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Monday that the City of Flint is committed to clean up and restore Hogarth Ave. neighborhood after the house explosion last November. For reference: 2 dead after home explosion in Flint, including 3-year-old girl. Neeley said in the statement:. Now that Michigan...
FLINT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5

October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
SAGINAW, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gregory, MI
City
Midland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Midland, MI
Government
nbc25news.com

Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to retire after 16 years

BAY CITY, Mich. — Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has chosen to retire after serving 16 years following the alleged incident that occurred two weeks ago. For reference: Bay City Public Safety Director placed on administrative leave following citizen complaint. City of Bay City released a statement...
BAY CITY, MI
recordpatriot.com

Wyse Glass Specialties of Midland closing this fall after 73 1/2 years

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wyse Glass Specialities owner Chris Sprague teared up as he talked about learning the art of glass blowing from his father, Earl, who died this past summer. "My dad was a great influence on everything," Sprague said. "He was...
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Saginaw County Health Department creates a 'safe space' for substance users

SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) will be providing a "safe space" offering resources to substance users. On Tuesday, October 4, SCHD's Room 202 opens and will offer resources for substance users such as:. Clean syringes. Injection supplies. Would care supplies. Hygiene kits. NARCAN. Fentanyl test strips.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bronze Star Medal#Campaign Medal#Bronze Medal#Service Medal#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#The U S Navy#U S Marine Corps#The U S Army#European
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Flint preparing for reconnection to GLWA water supply

FLINT, Mich.— The City of Flint is preparing to return to its primary water supply. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) 120-inch water transmission main has returned to service. The City of Flint Department of Public Works began the process of flushing and testing to prepare for the transition...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WNEM

State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam

Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as...
EDENVILLE, MI
recordpatriot.com

Breathe Beauty Studio opens in Ashman Plaza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Breathe Beauty Studio, located at 715 Ashman St., became the newest addition to Ashman Plaza when it opened Tuesday morning. Breathe is there to fill any makeup, hair, nail or other beauty needs people may have. Owner Erin Schumacher...
MIDLAND, MI
abc12.com

Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Gratiot GOP ad for Dixon gets attention for wrong reason

A political ad made by the Gratiot County Republican Party touting Tudor Dixon for governor is gaining a lot of attention. However, much of it is for the wrong reason, garnering much more ridicule than praise. The one-minute video showing seven people, five men and two women, dressed in motorcycle...
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy