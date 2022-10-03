Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Volunteers of America Thrift Store in Saginaw is now accepting donations from the public
SAGINAW, Mich. — The newest Volunteers of America thrift store in Saginaw is now taking donations from the public. All proceeds from the thrift store will support homeless veterans, seniors in need and struggling families in Michigan. “We encourage everyone to take a look through that closet or basement...
nbc25news.com
Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint host 2nd annual 'Blazin' wing challenge'
FLINT, Mich. — The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint held the 2nd annual Blazin' Challenge at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night in Flint Township. Casey Lester returned to defend his title after eating 10 Carolina Reaper wings last year, taking on 11 other contestants—including Mid-Michigan NOW photojournalist Alvin Brown—to see who can finish the hottest wings in the fastest time under five minutes.
nbc25news.com
Mayor Neeley announced commitment to Hogarth Ave neighborhood restoration
FLINT, Mich. — Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Monday that the City of Flint is committed to clean up and restore Hogarth Ave. neighborhood after the house explosion last November. For reference: 2 dead after home explosion in Flint, including 3-year-old girl. Neeley said in the statement:. Now that Michigan...
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Wednesday afternoon, October 5
October is the start of the Walleye run. We get some tips and tricks on how to teach kids to fish from the Boy Scouts of America. A local teen and his father talks about his cancer diagnosis and a fundraiser to help with his treatments. First Warn5- Wednesday afternoon,...
nbc25news.com
Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini to retire after 16 years
BAY CITY, Mich. — Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has chosen to retire after serving 16 years following the alleged incident that occurred two weeks ago. For reference: Bay City Public Safety Director placed on administrative leave following citizen complaint. City of Bay City released a statement...
recordpatriot.com
Wyse Glass Specialties of Midland closing this fall after 73 1/2 years
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wyse Glass Specialities owner Chris Sprague teared up as he talked about learning the art of glass blowing from his father, Earl, who died this past summer. "My dad was a great influence on everything," Sprague said. "He was...
nbc25news.com
Stranded dog rescued from Clare County island recovering well, receiving treatment
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. - The Clare County Animal Shelter says that Zaria, the Great Dane that was trapped on an island for about a month, is recovering well after being rescued. Zaria is eating and gaining healthy weight, and has also been treated for worms. See more info in the...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw County Health Department creates a 'safe space' for substance users
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw County Health Department (SCHD) will be providing a "safe space" offering resources to substance users. On Tuesday, October 4, SCHD's Room 202 opens and will offer resources for substance users such as:. Clean syringes. Injection supplies. Would care supplies. Hygiene kits. NARCAN. Fentanyl test strips.
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Is ‘miracle’ win the greatest football upset ever?
(CORRECTION: Midland was incorrectly named as the team that was upset by Bay City Central. It has been corrected to Mt. Pleasant.) Every once in a while, a shocking upset captures the attention of high school football team around the state. Anytime a highly-ranked team gets taken down, it’s cause for attention.
nbc25news.com
City of Flint preparing for reconnection to GLWA water supply
FLINT, Mich.— The City of Flint is preparing to return to its primary water supply. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) 120-inch water transmission main has returned to service. The City of Flint Department of Public Works began the process of flushing and testing to prepare for the transition...
recordpatriot.com
Police chief issues warning against unwanted 'street tags' found in Sebewaing
New unwanted art has been found in parts of Sebewaing. 'Street tags' or graffiti has been found around the village, between Main Street and Grove Street around Third and Fourth Streets. The unwanted art started to appear around the town just a little over a week ago. “We’re not going...
WNEM
State wins legal victory against owners of failed Edenville dam
Here's a look at the top stories we are following this afternoon. Meteorologist John Gross has your latest forecast. Here are the top stories we're following today. Peer 360 Recovery hosting Expungement Fair in Saginaw this weekend. Updated: 7 hours ago. Join Peer 360 Recovery Alliance and community partners as...
recordpatriot.com
Breathe Beauty Studio opens in Ashman Plaza
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Breathe Beauty Studio, located at 715 Ashman St., became the newest addition to Ashman Plaza when it opened Tuesday morning. Breathe is there to fill any makeup, hair, nail or other beauty needs people may have. Owner Erin Schumacher...
WILX-TV
EMU grad from Saginaw gets a place on John Legend’s ‘The Voice’ team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 28-year-old, Eastern Michigan University (EMU) graduate and Saginaw native SOLsong hit the mark with a falsetto out of this world during a blind audition performing “Turning Tables” by Adele. Landing him a place on John Legend’s team on “The Voice.”. Legend was...
Man steals golf cart, goes on joy ride before breaking into home, sheriff says
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Davison man is lodged in the Genesee County Jail after allegedly stealing a golf cart and driving it to a nearby road before breaking into the house, authorities said. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a news conference Wednesday, Oct. 5, that...
nbc25news.com
Saginaw animal control Facebook page reportedly hacked by unknown source
SAGINAW, Mich. — Saginaw County Animal Care and Control's official Facebook page was reportedly hacked by an unknown source Tuesday night. See statement from Saginaw County Undersheriff Miguel Gomez:. Animal Control does not ask for payments to be made this way, and the form that is being advertised and...
abc12.com
Michigan opens 3 no-cost COVID-19 testing and treatment clinics in Mid-Michigan
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Residents will be able to access COVID-19 testing and telehealth for no charge at three treatment in three clinics opening in Mid-Michigan. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is launching a Test to Treat program at 13 locations across the state, including three in the region. The clinics will offer testing and antiviral medications at no charge to the general public.
The Oakland Press
Gratiot GOP ad for Dixon gets attention for wrong reason
A political ad made by the Gratiot County Republican Party touting Tudor Dixon for governor is gaining a lot of attention. However, much of it is for the wrong reason, garnering much more ridicule than praise. The one-minute video showing seven people, five men and two women, dressed in motorcycle...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘I went running to my truck to grab my ticket’: Michigan man wins $271,000 lottery jackpot
PINCONNING, Mich. – A Michigan man said he went running out to his truck when he learned from a coworker that a lottery ticket worth more than $270,000 had been sold at the store where he bought his ticket. The Bay County man said he purchased a Fantasy 5...
