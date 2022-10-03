Read full article on original website
Related
The Isley Brothers Drop Their New Album With Beyonce, Snoop Dogg & More
After spending the past year teasing the project, The Isley Brothers return with their new album. On Friday, September 30, Ronald Isley and the gang released their latest studio album Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The 14-track LP contains new songs like "Last Time" and "Right Way." It also holds rare collaborations like the title track featuring Beyoncé, "They’ll Never Be" featuring El DeBarge and Earth, Wind & Fire, "The Great Escape" featuring Trey Songz and other joint efforts with 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Snoop Dogg, Quavo and Takeoff.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get to Know This Year's ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honoree Trina
Tune in to see Joey Crack make his hosting debut on Oct. 4 at 9 PM ET on BET. Drake leads with 14 nominations, followed by Kanye West with ten nods and Kendrick Lamar with nine. She explained why she is frustrated with how female rappers are being pitted against...
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill & Boosie Badazz Believe DaBaby Is Being Blackballed Following Low Album Sales
Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz have both spoken out in defense of DaBaby amid claims he’s being blackballed by the music industry. Earlier this week, Akademiks reported the North Carolina rapper’s latest album Baby On Baby 2 is projected to earn 16,000 album-equivalent units in its first week, placing it outside of the top 20 on the Billboard 200.
Offset Seemingly Shaded By Quavo & Takeoff After Migos’ Breakup Rumors: ‘It’s About Loyalty’
Family first. Rappers Quavo and Takeoff don’t seem to miss their Migos bandmate Offset. In fact, the pair of rappers seemed to totally write off the “CODE” rapper, 30, while appearing on the Big Facts podcast on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. During the show, which you can see here, Quavo, 31, and Takeoff, 28, sent a message about “family” and “loyalty” while carefully avoiding any direct mention of Offset.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Will No Longer Work For Kanye West After “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Jason Lee says his professional relationship with Kanye West “has come to an end.”. Kanye West will have to find a new head of media and partnerships for Yeezy now that Jason Lee officially stepped down from the position. Lee confirmed that he will no longer be working for...
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Says She Doesn’t Have “The Closest Relationship” With Her Parents Anymore
As Chloe Bailey’s star continues to rise, the 24-year old’s personal life continues to be a hot topic of conversation. While many fans praise the “Have Mercy” singer for her newly found sensual confidence, others have criticized the singer for “doing too much.”. Chloe has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Fabolous Drops “Ups & Downs” Over Jack Harlow & Drake’s “Churchill Downs”
Though no project has been announced, Fabolous’ run in the past few weeks is an indication that he might have some big plans in the pipeline. The Brooklyn rapper dished several freestyles over the past few weeks, including the Jim JOnes-assisted, “Rich Hustle,” and “Bach To Bach” ft. Dave East. In between these releases, he’s delivered to fans what they’ve frequently demanded of him — bars.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
AOL Corp
Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
hotnewhiphop.com
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers
Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
GloRilla Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
It’s been a big year for Big Glo. The 23-year old star had the viral hit song of the summer, and currently sits at the number one spot on the Billboard and Apple Music charts thanks to her “Tomorrow 2” track featuring Cardi B. As she forges her way into the current crosshairs of female rap, GloRilla has managed to remain humble and grateful through it all.
musictimes.com
Kanye West To Perform With Rihanna For Super Bowl Halftime Show? List Of Possible Guest Performers Revealed
Following the news of Rihanna headlining next year's Super Bowl Halftime Show, fans are speculating who might the "Disturbia" singer enlist for her set, but it seems one artist went ahead and teased fans himself. Kanye West shared a screenshot of a report published by the Daily Mail that entailed...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Says “Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam”
Kanye West responds to criticism over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 debut at Paris Fashion Week stirred up a storm on social media. Alongside Candace Owens, the two were rocking “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, prompting a flurry of backlash. Jaden...
Jeezy Announces Title & Release Date Of His Upcoming Studio Album
DJ Drama and Don Cannon are also throwing down on the album.
Here Are All The Winners Of The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Congratulations to all the winners!
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
Comments / 0