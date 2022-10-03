Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary is Feeling the Effects of the Competitive Housing Market More Than the Majority of the CountryJames TulianoCary, NC
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Miami: X-Factor
When looking at the averages, the North Carolina Tar Heels hold an advantage on offense while Miami retains a sizeable advantage on defense. But when you dig into the numbers, especially when Miami’s last game is put under the microscope, it becomes much more interesting. The Carolina defense has...
'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment
Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels will face off against Rutgers in a “secret scrimmage” game
It’s that time of the year again: Inside Carolina has announced that the Tar Heels will face off against Rutgers in a “secret scrimmage” game on October 22nd. For those who may not be familiar, this game is a “secret” because fans and media are not allowed to view the game per NCAA rules. Each program is allowed to have one of these games per year in place of a public exhibition game, and it gives both teams a chance to see where their teams are at before the regular season starts.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Recruiting: 2023 Four-star PF Zayden High includes Tar Heels in his top five list
Despite Live Action being postponed, four-star 2023 prospect Zayden High traveled to Chapel Hill with his family for his official visit. Most of the bad weather was Friday, so he got to enjoy the campus the rest of the weekend, as well as the football team’s win over Virginia Tech Saturday.
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: R.J. Davis
North Carolina junior point guard R.J. Davis heads into the 2022-23 season looking to build off of a highly successful sophomore year, facilitate and lead UNC's offense, and be a steadying force on both sides of the ball for the Tar Heels. Davis, a 6-foot, 175-pound White Plains, N.Y native,...
Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact
The Duke's Mayo Classic had a huge economic impact on Charlotte last month. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic had big economic impact appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson moves up official visit to Chapel Hill
There’s been a little change of plans regarding five-star guard Ian Jackson’s upcoming official visit to the UNC basketball program. Originally, five-star guard Ian Jackson was set to visit the UNC basketball program on November 11. However, that plan has changed a little bit. The No. 2 overall...
247Sports
Kevin Willard gets his first chance to end Maryland Basketball's recruiting drought vs Duke
Maryland basketball hasn't had much success recruiting against Duke over the years. The last the Terps won a recruiting battle over the Blue Devils, to be exact, was Danny Miller in 1998. Ironically, Miller ended up transferring to Notre Dame and missing out on national championship, but that's beside the point.
Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday night
Former Virginia Tech Football coachFrank Beamer will be the subject of "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," on the ACC Network Monday night at 9:00 pm. The tribute according to the Roanoke Times is "befitting Beamer'slegendary status". Former Hokies football players who were interviewed for the show are Dwight Vick, Michael Vick, Xavier Adibi, Corey Moore, Pierson Prioleau, Eddie Royal, and Brandon Flowers.
dukebasketballreport.com
Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage
The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
dukebasketballreport.com
YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill
Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Named Grand Marshal
UNC Basketball Coach Hubert Davis will have a very important job this Sunday when he serves as the Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400. Those are the words that UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis will say on Sunday in Charlotte. He will be the official Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400 race.
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
Former Panthers player hosts annual fundraiser supporting kids with heart defects
CHARLOTTE — At 11 months old, little Jim Leitner is a fighter. His battle began before he was born when doctors discovered he had a heart defect. Its continued with two open heart surgeries in the first two months of his life. Through it all, the Leitner family has...
charlottemagazine.com
Catching Up With Gene Brown, Charlotte’s Famed Vinyl Dealer
It’s a warm Saturday evening in mid-May outside Event Masterz, a venue near the intersection of interstates 77 and 485 in southwest Charlotte. I join a growing line of about 100 people that extends around the front of a low-slung brick office building from which soft, rhythmic thumps emanate in an otherwise silent industrial park. We’re all here for the same reason, the same guy. He’s not a rapper. He’s not a producer. He’s not a DJ. “Gene Brown is my dealer.” Or so say the T-shirts for sale in the lobby.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the centre of the state in the Piedmont region. While the city of Charlotte has a lot to offer visitors and residents, the surrounding area has even more. With beautiful scenic landscapes, historic locations full of stories, and places of adventure and thrills, central North...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
An examination of sediments from five North Carolina lakes near coal-burning power stations revealed that coal ash contamination of surface waterways was more persistent and pervasive than previously thought. The study's authors warned that this is likely to be an issue for any surface water body near a coal plant...
Researchers find coal ash under NC lake
The Catawba Riverkeeper says people need not be concerned about drinking water because it is monitored and treated.
Up and Coming Weekly
Soldiers conduct unconventional warfare training exercise
Special Forces Qualification Course students from the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School will participate in Robin Sage from Oct. 7 to Nov. 5. Robin Sage is the final two-week cumulative training exercise for students graduating from the Special Forces Qualification Course on Fort Bragg. The...
counton2.com
Researchers find coal ash under Mountain Island Lake in North Carolina
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Researchers found that coal ash pollution in some North Carolina lake sediments is more widespread than they first thought. One of the five lakes studied is Mountain Island Lake, a drinking water source for the Charlotte area. The Catawba Riverkeeper says people...
