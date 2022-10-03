ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC vs. Miami: X-Factor

When looking at the averages, the North Carolina Tar Heels hold an advantage on offense while Miami retains a sizeable advantage on defense. But when you dig into the numbers, especially when Miami’s last game is put under the microscope, it becomes much more interesting. The Carolina defense has...
247Sports

'23 dual-sport prospect visits Virginia Tech, talks recruitment

Fredericksburg Christian School (VA) senior Luke Chilton has amassed college interest both on the basketball court and on the football field. The 6-foot 7-inch, 235-pound prospect holds basketball opportunities at Stevenson, Alvernia, Bridgewater, and others, but his calling could be on the gridiron. “I’m down to play both, but I’m...
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The Tar Heels will face off against Rutgers in a “secret scrimmage” game

It’s that time of the year again: Inside Carolina has announced that the Tar Heels will face off against Rutgers in a “secret scrimmage” game on October 22nd. For those who may not be familiar, this game is a “secret” because fans and media are not allowed to view the game per NCAA rules. Each program is allowed to have one of these games per year in place of a public exhibition game, and it gives both teams a chance to see where their teams are at before the regular season starts.
247Sports

UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: R.J. Davis

North Carolina junior point guard R.J. Davis heads into the 2022-23 season looking to build off of a highly successful sophomore year, facilitate and lead UNC's offense, and be a steadying force on both sides of the ball for the Tar Heels. Davis, a 6-foot, 175-pound White Plains, N.Y native,...
Cheryl E Preston

Former Virginia Tech Coach Frank Beamer is the subject of ACC Legends on Monday night

Former Virginia Tech Football coachFrank Beamer will be the subject of "ACC Legends: Frank Beamer," on the ACC Network Monday night at 9:00 pm. The tribute according to the Roanoke Times is "befitting Beamer'slegendary status". Former Hokies football players who were interviewed for the show are Dwight Vick, Michael Vick, Xavier Adibi, Corey Moore, Pierson Prioleau, Eddie Royal, and Brandon Flowers.
dukebasketballreport.com

Another Look At Duke’s Saturday Scrimmage

The News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman has an article up on Duke’s scrimmage this past weekend and has some useful observations. Tyrese Proctor, Jeremy Roach, Jacob Grandison, Kyle Filipowski and Dereck Lively all started. He says that Proctor and Roach can “easily” switch point guard duties, which seems...
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: JJ Redick Destroys The Tar Heels In Chapel Hill

Christian Laettner probably is the most disliked Duke player of all time, and certainly in Kentucky but overall too. Toss in four Final Fours and two swaggering back-to-back championships and it’s hard to argue. He has competition - Grayson Allen really rubbed people the wrong way. Steve Wojciechowski’s intensity...
keepingitheel.com

UNC Basketball: Hubert Davis Named Grand Marshal

UNC Basketball Coach Hubert Davis will have a very important job this Sunday when he serves as the Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400. Those are the words that UNC basketball head Coach Hubert Davis will say on Sunday in Charlotte. He will be the official Grand Marshal for the Bank of America Roval 400 race.
