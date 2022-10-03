Read full article on original website
First Clark County Roadster Show to be hosted in Ridgefield
The Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield will host the first Clark County Roadster Show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9. Organizer Patrick Haynes has a love for cars and is excited to see what the community has to show off. “(People can expect) some of the coolest hot rods...
Woodland resident wins Ms. Senior Washington USA
Woodland resident Caliatra Riesterer was crowned Ms. Senior Washington USA is September. Riesterer aims to live up to her crown by making a difference in the community. “It’s pretty special,” Riesterer said. “I was Ms. Oregon in ’08, and lost to Ms. Washington in nationals.”. She...
Are the warped beams on the Lewis and Clark Bridge a safety concern?
Some of the metal supports on the Lewis and Clark Bridge that spans the Columbia River between Rainier and Longview are not the straight rods they used to be. Instead, they’re starting to warp and people traveling across the bridge have noticed.
Visitor center sign will come off Chamber building in St. Helens
The building, at the corner of Columbia Boulevard and Highway 30, will still be the home of the Chamber of Commerce. The "visitor center" sign will soon be coming off the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building on Columbia Boulevard. That's because the Chamber was not able to receive funding that would have made it possible to add another staff member to handle visitor center duties. The building, however, will still serve as headquarters for the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber approached the St. Helens City Council earlier this year, asking for funding for a part-time staffer...
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Near Space Corporation in Tillamook bringing humans closer to the void
Of the many test flights completed by Near Space Corporation (NSC) out of Tillamook, not one has failed, but many locals still don’t know who they are or what they do, even though they’ve been here since 1996. Kevin Tucker, NSC President, gave the Pioneer a tour of their facilities and provided some background about what they do and why they chose Tillamook.
Warren RV park plans collapse
The county planning commission rejected the application after the golf course property sale fell apart.A 103-space RV park won't be taking over a Warren golf course after all. The Columbia County planning commission rejected an application to add an RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course after the developer withdrew from plans to purchase the property. The county's planning department had recommended that the planning commission reject the application back in July. The planning commission hearing had been set for that month, but the developer, OHM Equity Partners, requested delays twice. Joe Kessi, chief executive officer of OHM...
Nancy Wilson's Heart at iLani in Ridgefield, WA on 10-01-22 / Photos and Review
By BRENT ANGELO // Nancy Wilson's Heart just premiered her new live version of the band at Ridgefield's iLani Casino Resort. Nancy Wilson’s Heart just played their first show here at iLani Casino Resort in Ridgefield, Washington. Her band is doing a few warmup gigs as they are getting ready to head out on a tour with Styx in Canada. Nancy Wilson’s Heart includes Nancy Wilson (on guitar/vocals), Kimberly Nichole (vocals), who was a finalist on Season 8 of The Voice, as well as 2019 Heart touring members Ben Smith (drums), Ryan Waters (guitar), Andy Stoller (bass) and Dan Walker (keyboards). Ben Smith and Ryan Waters also worked with Nancy on her 2017 side project, Roadcase Royale.
Kalama fire grows to over 430 acres
The Kalama fire on the south side of Mount St. Helens has grown to approximately 435 acres in size and is about 5% contained. The fire is located southeast of the Kalama Horse Camp. An update on the fire released on Friday, Sept. 30 said the acreage increased slightly with...
These Shocking Washington Murders Went Unsolved for Almost 30 Years
After an elderly couple was callously murdered in Lewis County, Washington, their killers would walk free for 26 years. One of them would never live to face justice. Ed, 81, and Minnie Maurin, 83, had been married for 24 years and lived on a 120-acre farm in Ethel where they grew and sold Christmas trees. The year was 1985 and Ed and Minnie were ready to celebrate yet another Christmas together. They never did. In a cruel twist, they were found dead on Christmas Eve.
Man, dog treated after 2-alarm blaze burns Kelso home
A rapidly spreading blaze forced a couple and their dog out of their Kelso home Sunday night, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue.
Suspect wanted in Forest Grove bowling alley robbery
FOREST GROVE Ore. (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a bowling alley on Friday. According to police, the suspect robbed the Rainbow Lanes Bowling Alley on the evening of Sept. 30. The suspect then...
Cowlitz County commissioners reject land use change for subdivision in Woodland Bottoms
A 200-acre change in land use designation in the Woodland Bottoms south of the city has been denied after the chief concern centered around the potential residential project’s impacts. During its Sept. 20 meeting, the Cowlitz County Board of County Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the county planning commission’s...
Man identified in 20-year-old Ridgefield cold case
A man found dead in Ridgefield 20 years ago has been identified following an investigation using genealogy and DNA evidence. On Sept. 27, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office announced it had confirmed James Orin Johnson Sr. as the previously unidentified person discovered on Jan. 13, 2002. The confirmation followed several months of investigating potential family members which eventually discovered the children, brother and former wife of Johnson who assisted in identifying their relative.
‘It’s greed’: Single dad worried rent increases could leave family homeless
Mike Schreiner said that he hates the thought of his daughter potentially being homeless.
Dog rescued from two-alarm house fire in Kelso
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A dog is safe after being rescued by firefighters from a two-alarm house fire in Kelso on Sunday evening. Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said firefighters from multiple jurisdictions responded to a fire at a home in the 100 block of Vision Drive at about 8:45 p.m. The homeowners reported the fire started in an outside garbage can and then spread to the house.
‘It was either sign it or go nowhere’: Longview cracks down on homeless encampment
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Over the last two weeks, Longview has required more than 100 people living in an encampment on city land to sign what officials are calling the ‘Good Neighbor Policy’ after the city said the camp was getting out of hand. The agreement prohibits visitors,...
PeaceHealth Workers Picket At 3 Hospitals Over Contract Talks
Health care workers held an informational picket on Tuesday at three PeaceHealth hospitals to voice concerns about staffing levels and working conditions as they negotiate a new contract. The action came amid negotiations for nearly 2,000 PeaceHealth employees represented by the Service Employees International Union, including dietary workers, certified nursing...
