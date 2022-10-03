The building, at the corner of Columbia Boulevard and Highway 30, will still be the home of the Chamber of Commerce. The "visitor center" sign will soon be coming off the South Columbia County Chamber of Commerce building on Columbia Boulevard. That's because the Chamber was not able to receive funding that would have made it possible to add another staff member to handle visitor center duties. The building, however, will still serve as headquarters for the Chamber of Commerce. The Chamber approached the St. Helens City Council earlier this year, asking for funding for a part-time staffer...

SAINT HELENS, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO