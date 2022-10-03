Read full article on original website
When your yard clean-up is done, reward yourselves with these fun things to do.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
SI's October Recruiting Rankings: Gators, Trojans Flip Spots
Florida and USC trade spots in Sports Illustrated's latest recruiting class rankings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ventrell Miller, Florida LB, updates injury status moving forward
Florida rolled Eastern Washington 52-17 on Saturday, and it looks like the Gators will have even more help as they face Missouri in Week 6. LB Ventrell Miller says he’s “100%” after his recent injury. Miller is making a sixth-year comeback after being sidelined last season with...
College Football World Reacts To The Tom Petty News
One of the coolest traditions in college football happens prior to the start of the fourth quarter at Florida's Ben Hill Griffin Stadium every home game. The Gators belt out "Don't Back Down" by Gainesville native and music legend Tom Petty. Petty, who passed away in 2017, will be honored...
Billy Napier Familiar With Gators Schedule Change Ahead of Missouri Game
Billy Napier explains the Florida Gators' short week schedule in preparation for Saturday's matchup with Missouri.
Gators Land in Priority 2024 RB Target Jerrick Gibson's Top 12
Florida Gators land in the top 12 for priority 2024 running back target and Gainesville native Jerrick Gibson.
Florida football: Great Gator moments Aaron Judge would have ruined
If you are a fan of Florida football, you probably support other teams as well but when the Gators are on you only want to watch the Gators. This is not unique to Florida fans as countless college football fans want to spend their Saturdays watching college football. You aren’t...
Florida football: Urban Meyer and Tom Brady are cut from the same cloth
Urban Meyer, the former head coach of Florida football, was very good at what he did. He could recruit, innovate, and run a program with extremely high expectations. Meyer didn’t exactly run the cleanest of ships in Gainesville, but most fans were willing to look the other way with two national titles hanging up in the trophy case.
floridagators.com
Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
wuft.org
Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game
Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville Eastside escapes close call with Citra North Marion 14-6
Gainesville Eastside weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-6 victory against Citra North Marion in a Florida high school football matchup on October 3. Defense ruled the first quarter as Gainesville Eastside and Citra North Marion were both scoreless. The Rams opened a thin 7-0...
Independent Florida Alligator
Double the reptiles, twice the fun: Lyle the Crocodile visits UF Health Children’s Hospital
Lyle, meet Albert. Albert, meet Lyle. Lyle the Crocodile from the popular children’s book series “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” greeted seven child patients at the UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital alongside Albert the Gator, UF President Kent Fuchs and his wife Linda Fuchs Tuesday morning. The Fuchses read aloud to the group.
Independent Florida Alligator
UF Top 5 Ranking – What's Next?
University of California, Berkeley; University of California, Los Angeles; University of Michigan; University of Virginia; and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have always been ranked by U.S. News and World Report among the top-five public research universities. No university has ever broken into that top-five ranking and stayed...
wuft.org
2022 UF Homecoming Parade: How to watch live, the parade route and other details
It’s Homecoming Week, and that means the parade is coming back to Gainesville. On Friday at 9:30 a.m, the Homecoming Festival will kick off the weekend’s activities. Other festivities include the parade, which will begin at noon, and the Gator Growl event, which will include performances by Flo Rida and Olivia O’Brien at 7 p.m.
Independent Florida Alligator
Students weigh in on Chartwells, UF’s new food service provider
The atmosphere of a collegiate dining hall has remained the same for decades: teeming with eaters and full of ever-changing food options. For students at UF, the latter is now especially true. UF Business Services announced its split from Aramark in May, choosing to end a 13-year contract with the...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida Players UF theater club moves forward with season despite funding cut
Confronted with low budget funding, the Florida Players have continued to fundraise this Fall to make sure the show still goes on. Florida Players, a student-led theater company at UF, usually receives close to $20,000 per semester from Student Government. This semester, it only received $500 through base funding, which is granted to any organization that applies.
wuft.org
Gainesville residents divided on exclusionary zoning elimination
Faced with the opportunity to make thousands of dollars on a land sale, a Gainesville resident says he will not seize the opportunity. If he did, he fears he would be run out of the neighborhood where he has lived for 33 years. Jeffrey Montgomery, 73, owns the only empty...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Lottery: Winning $1M lottery ticket sold at Marion County store
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man stopped at a Marion County store and purchased a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket, according to the Florida Lottery. Officials said Peter Dulas, 68, of Lake Placid paid $30 for the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme lottery game at the Ocala Stopping Center located at 7401 West Highway 318 in Reddick. He chose to take home his winnings in a one-time lump sum payment of $880,000.
Independent Florida Alligator
University Police Department issues purple alert for missing woman
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a purple alert for a missing woman Monday at the request of the University Police Department. Jasmine Welman, 24, was last seen near UF Health Shands Hospital Monday, according to the purple alert issued by FDLE. Information about whether she was a patient or why she went missing near the hospital is still unknown, UPD Capt. Latrell Simmons said.
WCJB
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
wuft.org
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
