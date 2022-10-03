Read full article on original website
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
Newark Cop Guilty of Murder, Attempted MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Picks New Location to House Migrants and Didn't Disclose the New CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the great state of New York were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
NYC Council members’ proposed migrant solution includes 10 ‘large-scale’ Manhattan hotels
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Council members released a plan of their own regarding the city’s influx of asylum seekers on Wednesday, and it doesn’t include tent cities or cruise ships on Staten Island. Instead, City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Queens), Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list
It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC is turning empty newsstands into hubs for food delivery workers
Earlier this week, New York City mayor Eric Adams and US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer announced that the city has secured $1 million in federal funds to transform existing infrastructures like vacant newsstands into rest hubs for the town’s 65,000 delivery workers. Given the conditions that the employees...
Newark airport loses status as NYC airport, could affect travelers' rates
Newark Liberty International Airport lost its status as a New York City airport on Monday in a move that could affect flight costs for travelers.
These Are The Best Places to Get Burgers in New York City
If you're looking for a delicious burger in the Big Apple, here are five of the best places to get one. Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in New York City, and for good reason. Their burgers are juicy and flavorful, and their ShackBurgers are legendary. The ShackBurger is made with 100% American Angus beef, seasoned and cooked just the way you like it, then topped with ShackSauce, ShackPickles, and optional extras. You can add bacon or a fried egg to your choice of toppings, or opt for the ShackBurger All-American. A winning combination of fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and an irresistible menu make this one of New York’s classic burger joints.
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
The Jewish Press
Jewish Gun Owners Sue New York Over Firearm Ban in Places of Worship
New York government officials are being sued in the Southern District Court of New York by a group of Jewish gun owners who claim that the state’s new gun control law infringes on their rights by forbidding them to carry a firearm in their place of worship. Plaintiffs Steven...
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!
New York's so-called tent city --NY Mayor's Office. As the buses of migrants keep arriving in the big apple, the city has been forced to think outside the box to find suitable housing.
Billionaire Landlord Pays for Hiding Buyers’ True Costs in Forest Hills Condo Conversion
This article was originally published by The CITY on Oct. 5, 2022 By Haidee Chu. A torn-up bedroom wall and exposed pipes. That is what Joe Yin remembers from several years ago, after the Forest Hills condo unit he lived in was converted — along with most of the building — from rent-stabilized units.
This New Jersey Restaurant is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the Country
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of New Jersey's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
nystateofpolitics.com
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
New York, New Jersey lawmakers propose hefty fees for drivers over NYC red-light camera debate
A battle over red light cameras leads to a war of words between New York and New Jersey lawmakers.
Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression. Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
NBC New York
What to Know About NYC Heat Laws
Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free
Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.
Thrillist
This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier
After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
The most expensive home for sale in most expensive ZIP code in NJ
I've never set foot there. It is the priciest ZIP code in all of New Jersey with the most expensive homes. I feel I might just disintegrate if a lowly commoner like me stepped inside city lines. It's the town where some very famous and very rich people have lived....
