New York City, NY

manhattanexpressnews.nyc

See which NYC bars made it to the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ list

It is finally fall in New York City, with radiators clickity clack clack banging back on, frozen drinks melting into hot cocktails and hospitality awards percolating on everyone’s palate. Each year’s final quarter brings a crush of reminiscences, round-ups and best of lists. Time Out New York’s annual best restaurants ranking, for example, is the best of them all, and the ‘World’s 50 Best Bars’ are also reliably revealed right around now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYC is turning empty newsstands into hubs for food delivery workers

Earlier this week, New York City mayor Eric Adams and US Senate majority leader Charles Schumer announced that the city has secured $1 million in federal funds to transform existing infrastructures like vacant newsstands into rest hubs for the town’s 65,000 delivery workers. Given the conditions that the employees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
These Are The Best Places to Get Burgers in New York City

If you're looking for a delicious burger in the Big Apple, here are five of the best places to get one. Shake Shack is one of the most popular burger joints in New York City, and for good reason. Their burgers are juicy and flavorful, and their ShackBurgers are legendary. The ShackBurger is made with 100% American Angus beef, seasoned and cooked just the way you like it, then topped with ShackSauce, ShackPickles, and optional extras. You can add bacon or a fried egg to your choice of toppings, or opt for the ShackBurger All-American. A winning combination of fresh ingredients, warm hospitality, and an irresistible menu make this one of New York’s classic burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward

New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Free technology classes offered for older New Yorkers

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report surveying hundreds of older New Yorkers who live in public housing shows access to tablets with free technology classes not only combats social isolation and loneliness but also depression.  Jean Dublin, 69, lives at the Woodson Houses in Brownsville and says she feels like a kid again. It’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

What to Know About NYC Heat Laws

Love the sound of hissing radiators and knocking pipes in your New York City building? We've got great news. Heat season, the time of year when landlords are legally required to provide heat to tenants, kicked off on Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs through the end of May. For the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

This Major Long Island Railroad Upgrade Will Make Your Next Trip Easier

After decades of debate and years of construction, one of the New York region's most important transportation projects is finally done, and it might just help out your next commute. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the completion of a nearly 10-mile-long third track between Floral Park and Hicksville, New...
HICKSVILLE, NY

