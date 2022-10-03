Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
The best Android phones in 2022
In the market for a non-Apple phone? Here are the best Android phones in the UK right now.
NFL・
Phone Arena
Samsung's decidedly awesome Galaxy Tab S8+ with free S Pen is on discount
If there is one manufacturer other than Apple which has shown it's serious about tablets, it's Samsung, and one of the South Korean giant's best Android tablets to date is selling at a discount right now. The Galaxy Tab S8+ offers everything you would want in a slate: a vibrant...
Android Headlines
Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Will Launch On October 26
Nothing has confirmed the launch date for its next product. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will become official on October 26. These are the company’s new truly wireless earbuds, following the Nothing Ear (1). The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will launch on October 26 with a cylindrical case. The...
laptopmag.com
Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?
A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
NFL・
Google Pixel Watch was on sale in the UK hours before reveal, now removed
For a few hours, the Google Pixel Watch was available to buy on O2's website in the UK. The listing has since been removed, which suggests it was a mistake, and you weren't able to actually buy the smartwatch yet. The Google Pixel Watch launch is a matter of hours away, though, so we expect you'll be able to pre-order it from a variety of retailers soon.
Phone Arena
Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison
After almost half a year of suspense, Google has unveiled its new Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones were first teased quite a while back at Google I/O 2022, but were released some 5 months later. Nevertheless, the wait was very much worthwhile. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are...
Business Insider
Google just revealed its first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch — here are 5 key takeaways from the announcement
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Google introduced the Pixel Watch during an October 6 event that also featured the Pixel 7. Pixel Watch is Google's first smartwatch, coming after several years of WearOS development. Pixel Watch costs $350 for the Wi-Fi version, and...
Android Headlines
Here Are The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications: Leak
The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming, and its specifications just surfaced. This information comes from OnLeaks, as the tipster partnered up with Pricebaba to make it public. Based on what was shared, these truly wireless earbuds will be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers. This is actually a very similar setup to the one the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver. That’s not surprising considering OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies.
CNBC
Google unveils new flagship Pixel phones and its first smartwatch, which has Fitbit built in
Google on Thursday unveiled the full details of its new Pixel Watch, as well as its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones. The Pixel Watch, with Fitbit built in, starts at $349.99. The Pixel 7 phone starts at $599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts at $899. All are...
Digital Trends
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love
Google today announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its flagship phones for 2022, at its #MadeByGoogle October event. Both of these devices will replace the now discontinued Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, slotting in at precisely the same price points of $600 and $900, while the Pixel 6a will bring up the rear as the cheaper Pixels.
Android Headlines
Android 13 Update Disrupts Android Auto In Some Pixel Phones
Releasing the Android 13 update to some Pixel phones reportedly caused a disruption in Android Auto. Google said it’s investigating the issue. According to 9to5google, many users on the Google support page brought up the issues they have with Android Auto on their phones after updating the OS to Android 13. These issues are addressed by Google.
Android Headlines
WhatsApp Will Block Screenshotting View-Once Messages
Sometimes, you want to be like Chief Quimby from Inspector Gadget and send messages that self-destruct. This is one of the defining features of Snapchat, and WhatsApp has developed its own take on that functionality. Now, WhatsApp will block people from taking screenshots of view-once messages. One of the issues...
Android Headlines
Google Pixel Made A New Twitter Account For The US!
Just ahead of the big Made by Google event tomorrow, the Pixel team has made a US-specific Twitter account. It’s been verified, so we do know that it is officially the Pixel team. And it uses a picture of the Pixel 6a. Which will likely get changed out tomorrow for the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch once those get announced.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Collection Is Shown Off In A New Teaser
We’re a mere three days away from the next Google Pixel event, so the Pixel Collection is the talk of the town. While we’re dealing with several leaks for the devices, (latest Pixel 7 leak) (latest Pixel Watch leak), Google is also releasing information on these new devices. The company just released a new teaser surrounding the Pixel Collection.
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes
Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
Android Headlines
Google Announces An Affordable WiFi 6E Option In The Nest WiFi Pro
Google has taken the wraps off of the Nest WiFi Pro. It’s a new mesh WiFi router system from Nest, that now supports WiFi 6E. Making it a really big upgrade from the older Nest WiFi system. This is a new tri-band designed router that has WiFi 6E, as...
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 Bundles With Free Pixel Watch Or Buds Pro Are Coming, But…
Google will announce its new flagship smartphone series today, the Pixel 7 phones. Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will also land. Having said that, it seems like Google will offer Pixel 7 bundles with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, but there’s a catch.
Android Headlines
Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Differences Shown In New Ad: Leak
A new ad has leaked, and this one shows us the differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Do note that this ad is in French, but it’s not difficult to understand the important parts. Before we get into it, do note that both of these phones are coming later today. So, this is one of those last-minute leaks.
Android Headlines
New Google Weather App Is Now Available For Wear OS 3 Watches
Google started to roll out a new Weather app for all watches that run on Wear OS 3+, 9to5google reports. The new app was just released on the Play Store under the “Weather” name, and it bears the Material design standards with a simple feed layout. This is a kind of design that Google is applying to all of its services and apps.
