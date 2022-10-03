ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Nothing Ear (Stick) Earbuds Will Launch On October 26

Nothing has confirmed the launch date for its next product. The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will become official on October 26. These are the company’s new truly wireless earbuds, following the Nothing Ear (1). The Nothing Ear (Stick) earbuds will launch on October 26 with a cylindrical case. The...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?

A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
NFL
Phone Arena

Google Pixel 7: Size Comparison

After almost half a year of suspense, Google has unveiled its new Pixel 7 lineup. The smartphones were first teased quite a while back at Google I/O 2022, but were released some 5 months later. Nevertheless, the wait was very much worthwhile. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Here Are The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications: Leak

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are coming, and its specifications just surfaced. This information comes from OnLeaks, as the tipster partnered up with Pricebaba to make it public. Based on what was shared, these truly wireless earbuds will be equipped with 11mm and 6mm dual audio drivers. This is actually a very similar setup to the one the OPPO Enco X2 earbuds deliver. That’s not surprising considering OPPO and OnePlus are sister companies.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are finally here, and with price tags you’ll love

Google today announced the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, its flagship phones for 2022, at its #MadeByGoogle October event. Both of these devices will replace the now discontinued Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, slotting in at precisely the same price points of $600 and $900, while the Pixel 6a will bring up the rear as the cheaper Pixels.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Android 13 Update Disrupts Android Auto In Some Pixel Phones

Releasing the Android 13 update to some Pixel phones reportedly caused a disruption in Android Auto. Google said it’s investigating the issue. According to 9to5google, many users on the Google support page brought up the issues they have with Android Auto on their phones after updating the OS to Android 13. These issues are addressed by Google.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

WhatsApp Will Block Screenshotting View-Once Messages

Sometimes, you want to be like Chief Quimby from Inspector Gadget and send messages that self-destruct. This is one of the defining features of Snapchat, and WhatsApp has developed its own take on that functionality. Now, WhatsApp will block people from taking screenshots of view-once messages. One of the issues...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Google Pixel Made A New Twitter Account For The US!

Just ahead of the big Made by Google event tomorrow, the Pixel team has made a US-specific Twitter account. It’s been verified, so we do know that it is officially the Pixel team. And it uses a picture of the Pixel 6a. Which will likely get changed out tomorrow for the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch once those get announced.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

The Pixel Collection Is Shown Off In A New Teaser

We’re a mere three days away from the next Google Pixel event, so the Pixel Collection is the talk of the town. While we’re dealing with several leaks for the devices, (latest Pixel 7 leak) (latest Pixel Watch leak), Google is also releasing information on these new devices. The company just released a new teaser surrounding the Pixel Collection.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Android 13 QPR1: Beta 2 Coming To Pixel Phones With Some Changes

Android 13 QPR1 Beta 2 has started rolling out to Pixel phones. For those of you who are not familiar with these updates, the ‘QPR’ stands for Quarterly Platform Release. We’re in for another beta build next month, before a stable update arrives in December. What’s worth...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Pixel 7 Bundles With Free Pixel Watch Or Buds Pro Are Coming, But…

Google will announce its new flagship smartphone series today, the Pixel 7 phones. Along with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, the Pixel Watch will also land. Having said that, it seems like Google will offer Pixel 7 bundles with a free Pixel Watch or Pixel Buds Pro, but there’s a catch.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro Differences Shown In New Ad: Leak

A new ad has leaked, and this one shows us the differences between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Do note that this ad is in French, but it’s not difficult to understand the important parts. Before we get into it, do note that both of these phones are coming later today. So, this is one of those last-minute leaks.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

New Google Weather App Is Now Available For Wear OS 3 Watches

Google started to roll out a new Weather app for all watches that run on Wear OS 3+, 9to5google reports. The new app was just released on the Play Store under the “Weather” name, and it bears the Material design standards with a simple feed layout. This is a kind of design that Google is applying to all of its services and apps.
CELL PHONES

