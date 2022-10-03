Read full article on original website
Tennessee-LSU head-to-head game predictions
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the SEC matchup. Against LSU, the Vols will wear its Nike Smokey Grey uniforms for the first time since 2017.
Sam Pittman provides injury update on K.J. Jefferson
The No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks lost one of their key offensive weapons in last Saturday’s 49-26 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Quarterback K.J. Jefferson exited the game in the 4th quarter after taking a sack that caused him injury. After the game, head coach Sam Pittman did not offer any clarity as to what the injury was, or what his status was going forward. “I don’t know where he’s at, to be honest with you,” Pittman said Saturday. “Obviously, we didn’t bring him back in. I don’t know any more than that.” Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference....
Kentucky football’s main goal remains reachable, but South Carolina is a tricky test
The Wildcats insist they’ve turned the page from loss at Ole Miss, but sharp curves remain in their October path.
Watch: Josh Heupel Provides Injury Updates, Previews LSU
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon to provide a couple of injury updates and do one of his first couple of previews before the Vols head to Baton Rouge to take on LSU. Heupel's entire Monday press conference is above.
Behind enemy lines: LSU Tigers Wire previews Tennessee game
No. 8 (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play at LSU (4-1, 2-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 6. Kickoff between the Vols and Tigers is slated for noon EDT. ESPN will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup from Tiger Stadium. Tennessee enters the contest following an open date in Week 5. The Vols...
Stoops Praises Spencer Rattler
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops had some nice things to say about South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.
