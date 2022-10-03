ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth

Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco

Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12

The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Get to know Plano resident and musician Klaus Abebefe

Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. How did you get into rapping?
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano

Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

PHOTOS: Celina police, community come together for National Night Out

Neighborhoods across Celina came together on the night of Oct. 4 for National Night Out in a local iteration of the national campaign to connect residents with police officers and each other for safer neighborhoods. See photos from the event here, and stay tuned to the Celina Record for more...
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Little Elm experiencing rapid growth on north side of town

Little Elm has had development plans for the north side of the Town for years, but jurisdiction near U.S. Route 380 can be tricky since there are so many districts in the area. The Town of Little Elm mainly covers the corridor from Highway 720 to U.S. Route 380, which...
LITTLE ELM, TX

