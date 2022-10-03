Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Spooky Fun for a Good Cause: New Tech High’s LLC hosts annual haunted house in Coppell
Kate Markham is a senior at New Tech High in Coppell, passionate about all things leadership and building community. Along with a few other students in the school’s Learner Leadership Council (LLC), Markham was elected to put on school functions to bring students together and provide a sense of community, she said.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco Parks and Rec announces event at Grand Park for Nov. 19
The opening of Frisco's Grand Park just got one step closer to reality. The city's Parks and Recreation department on Wednesday announced a Nov. 19 event that will allow Frisco residents to explore Big Bluestem Trail at the park.
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney brings kayaking launch and dock to Towne Lake park
McKinney wanted to find a way to get people back on the water at Towne Lake Park. The park is one of the oldest in the McKinney system, said Michael Kowski, Parks and Recreation director with the city.
virtualbx.com
Free Dirt Available in Fort Worth
Feature Photo: Free dirt – approximately 100 truckloads (20 yards each) in Fort Worth (North Saginaw Boulevard). Art Benavidez (Construction News Reporter, Central Texas) is a seasoned journalist with over 15-years of experience in writing breaking news and in-depth features at the local level. He honed his research and reporting skills in newspapers and magazines throughout South and West Texas along with expertise in crafting digital content as Managing Editor of New Image Marketing Research Corporation. Benevidez is a Texas native and graduate of UT-RGV.
starlocalmedia.com
Youth coach leaves lasting impact on Celina community
– said Thera Boddie, Trey’s wife. When Trey Boddie’s siblings have looked back at pictures, they’ve noticed just how much their brother smiled.
FlowaPalooza free festival in Grand Prairie: Expect food trucks, beer garden, live entertainment & more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew free could be this much fun in North Texas?. Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark will be hosting a three-day festival, FlowaPalooza on the water park’s lawn at EpicCentral Grand Prairie. Everything is going down from October 7-9! There’s going to be live entertainment, food...
Kiddin’ Around Playcare closed in east Frisco
Kiddin' Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Kiddin’ Around Playcare, located at 9377 Lebanon Road in Frisco, closed Oct. 1. Owner Debbie Williams said she was thankful to Frisco families who had supported Kiddin’ Around Playcare. The preschool offered drop-in child-sitting services for children 18 months-11 years old, according to its website. 214-618-5433. www.kiddinaroundplaycare.com.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
TexaKona Coffee Roasters brings rock 'n' roll drink shop to east McKinney
The rock 'n' roll drink shop offers 107 drinks including coffee, energy drinks, Italian sodas and more. (Courtesy TexaKona Coffee Roasters) TexaKona FM 107 Beverages & Bites, a rock 'n' roll-themed drink shop in east McKinney, opened Sept. 24. The location at 407 E. Louisiana St., Ste. 102, McKinney, offers...
starlocalmedia.com
Organization to hold inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast October 12
The inaugural Frisco Mayor's Prayer Breakfast will be held at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, at the Embassy Suites- Frisco Convention Center, Located at 7600 John Q Hammons Dr, Frisco. The organization said the purpose and goal of this breakfast is to enhance and encourage prayer for the mayor, community...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth city manager reprimanded after trip with billionaire couple
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth’s city manager has been cut off from a portion of his duties after vacationing in Colorado with a billionaire and his wife. According to a news release, city manager David Cooke’s private trip to Aspen over Labor Day weekend with billionaire couple Ed and Sasha Bass could be seen as a conflict of interest.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: 35 of our favorite moments from Celina's Oktoberfest 2022
The Celina Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 iteration of its Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1 in the downtown square. The event included a dachshund derby, beer stein contest, costume contest, live music and more.
starlocalmedia.com
Get to know Plano resident and musician Klaus Abebefe
Klaus Abebefe has been making music since he was in the seventh grade. From rapping to singing country, Abebefe has a wide array of musical ability. His music can be found on all streaming platforms. How did you get into rapping?
What Happened to 97.1 'The Eagle?' We Have Some Bad News About the Fort Worth Radio Station
Any 97.1 The Eagle listeners out there? The station, based in Fort Worth, Texas, is known for its variety of classic rock tunes. But as of late, the station’s been acting a little funky. What gives?. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to 97.1 'The Eagle'?. It is with...
New Whataburger restaurant to be constructed in far east Plano
Texas-based chain Whataburger sells burgers, fries and shakes. (Courtesy Whataburger) A new Whataburger restaurant with a drive-thru will be constructed in far east Plano at the northeast corner of Renner Road and the President George Bush Turnpike. The restaurant is part of a larger development at that intersection from Turnpike Commons of Plano LLC, according to city planning documents. The Plano Planning & Zoning Commission approved a preliminary plat for the restaurant at its Aug. 15 meeting. Construction, estimated to cost $2.6 million, is scheduled to be completed in July, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The Texas-based fast-food chain has more than 900 restaurants in 14 states, according to its website. It serves burgers, fries and shakes as well as chicken, salads and breakfast items. An address and phone number for this location are not yet available. www.whataburger.com.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: Celina police, community come together for National Night Out
Neighborhoods across Celina came together on the night of Oct. 4 for National Night Out in a local iteration of the national campaign to connect residents with police officers and each other for safer neighborhoods. See photos from the event here, and stay tuned to the Celina Record for more...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm experiencing rapid growth on north side of town
Little Elm has had development plans for the north side of the Town for years, but jurisdiction near U.S. Route 380 can be tricky since there are so many districts in the area. The Town of Little Elm mainly covers the corridor from Highway 720 to U.S. Route 380, which...
Report: Did you know you can eat the best pizza in the country at this Dallas restaurant?
Well, the fall season is here in Texas as football is being played, the sun is still shining without it being nearly 100 degrees every day, fall fun & festivals are popping up everywhere and it's about that time to stop counting those calories.
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
