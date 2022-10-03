Read full article on original website
Related
bulletin-news.com
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
The governor’s office stated on Monday that more than 1 million Minnesotans had qualified for bonus checks to frontline employees in appreciation of their work during the COVID-19 outbreak, although the payouts would be less than $500. The payments will begin to be made by the state on Wednesday....
THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies
MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota approves over 1 million for frontline worker pay with payments starting Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz announced on Monday that 1,025,655 Minnesotans were approved for frontline worker pay with payments expected to rollout on Wednesday. Walz says that state officials will begin sending payments October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful...
knsiradio.com
Minnesota to Receive $18 Million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program
(KNSI) — The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAAL-TV
Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay
More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
Approved frontline workers to receive $487 bonus from state
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's frontline workers who made it through the state approval process will receive a check for $487 for serving their communities during the height of the COVID pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Monday, saying checks will start going out Wednesday to the 1,025,655...
Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
Frontline worker payments: Over a million Minnesotans to get $487.45
Minnesota workers who qualify for "hero pay" relating to the COVID-19 pandemic will see checks arrive starting this week, though the amount they'll be receiving is less than lawmakers had intended. The Office of Gov. Tim Walz confirmed that 1,025,655 frontline workers qualified for the payments passed by the Minnesota...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kvrr.com
Minnesota frontline worker payments of nearly $500 start go out this week
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Bonus payments for Minnesota frontline workers will start going out this week, with over 1 million people receiving nearly $500. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced that 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to “recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said. State officials will begin sending out the payments on Wednesday, and will continue processing payment information through the fall.
mprnews.org
Fears, frustration mount as Minnesota’s long-term care staffing crisis deepens
Minnesota’s long-term care industry has long struggled with staff shortages. But after two years of COVID-19, the industry is reeling and a hard reality is beginning to take a toll on the residents of these facilities and their families. The pandemic has crippled the industry’s ability to recruit and...
knsiradio.com
Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm
(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
kfgo.com
Open enrollment for MNsure starts Nov 1, CEO says average savings will be $560/month
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Health insurance premiums are going down an average of three-plus percent next year for those who buy through MNsure, says the program’s CEO Nate Clark. Starting November 1, Minnesotans looking for health coverage for 2023 can shop and compare plans and save money through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace.
knsiradio.com
Summit Academy Trades Classes Being Offered For Free
(KNSI) – Summit Academy is expanding into St. Cloud to offer local construction training. The 20-week program is available for carpentry and electrical occupations. The classes are free thanks to a partnership with several area organizations, including the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and CareerForce St. Cloud. Summit is...
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
fox9.com
Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
fox9.com
Minnesota mental health workers begin 3-day strike
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 130 mental health workers at Allina Health will start a three-day unfair labor practices strike on Monday. The workers, who are members of the union SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, will begin their strike at 10 a.m. on Monday at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and Unity Hospital in Fridley. The picket lines will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
knsiradio.com
Retiring St. Cloud Police Chief To Be Celebrated Thursday
(KNSI) — The public is invited to a community celebration Thursday afternoon honoring retiring St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson. Anderson announced in August that he would retire in November after serving as the department’s chief for ten years. Current Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton will take over.
Moving to Minnesota? Might Want to Know about Other “Minnesota Freeze”
Minnesotan's have always prided themselves in being "Minnesota Nice". As seen HERE. We have sweatshirts, t-shirts and other merch with the actual saying on it. But is that always the case? Recently, someone took to reddit.com to ask if we had something like the "Seattle Freeze" because him and his wife are looking at moving to Minnesota.
Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again
MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
Comments / 1