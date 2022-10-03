ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

bulletin-news.com

Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers

The governor’s office stated on Monday that more than 1 million Minnesotans had qualified for bonus checks to frontline employees in appreciation of their work during the COVID-19 outbreak, although the payouts would be less than $500. The payments will begin to be made by the state on Wednesday....
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Minnesota to Receive $18 Million for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program

(KNSI) — The State of Minnesota has landed $18 million from Congress to help families with heating costs this winter. The money will be funneled into the Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to provide qualified ratepayers with assistance for home energy needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. residential price of electricity is forecast to average 14.8 cents per kilowatt hour in 2022, up 7.5% from 2021. Higher retail electricity prices largely reflect an increase in wholesale power prices driven by rising natural gas prices.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Local healthcare workers react to frontline worker pay

More than one million Minnesotans will receive frontline bonus payments from the state. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement on Monday that each Minnesotan that applied and was approved will be getting $487.45 in frontline bonus pay starting on Wednesday to recognize the sacrifices they made during the pandemic. “I...
KARE 11

Approved frontline workers to receive $487 bonus from state

ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's frontline workers who made it through the state approval process will receive a check for $487 for serving their communities during the height of the COVID pandemic. Gov. Tim Walz made the announcement Monday, saying checks will start going out Wednesday to the 1,025,655...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Attorney General Suing Fleet Farm

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit against Fleet Farm for allegedly selling guns to straw purchasers. Straw purchasers are people who illegally buy guns for other people who cannot legally buy guns themselves. The lawsuit claims Fleet Farm sold at least 37 guns...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota State
kvrr.com

Minnesota frontline worker payments of nearly $500 start go out this week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – Bonus payments for Minnesota frontline workers will start going out this week, with over 1 million people receiving nearly $500. Gov. Tim Walz on Monday announced that 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to “recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a news release said. State officials will begin sending out the payments on Wednesday, and will continue processing payment information through the fall.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Local Firearms Dealer Reacts to Attorney General Keith Ellison Suing Fleet Farm

(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Summit Academy Trades Classes Being Offered For Free

(KNSI) – Summit Academy is expanding into St. Cloud to offer local construction training. The 20-week program is available for carpentry and electrical occupations. The classes are free thanks to a partnership with several area organizations, including the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and CareerForce St. Cloud. Summit is...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota lacked fraud evidence vs Feeding Our Future before FBI got involved

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - One thing was missing in Minnesota's months-long legal battle against Feeding Our Future: specific evidence of fraud presented to a judge. The FBI later did what the Minnesota Department of Education and Minnesota attorney general's office did not, producing an avalanche of evidence that has resulted in 49 indictments in what federal prosecutors consider the biggest pandemic fraud scheme in the country. The feds say at least $250 million meant to feed low-income kids was stolen.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota mental health workers begin 3-day strike

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - More than 130 mental health workers at Allina Health will start a three-day unfair labor practices strike on Monday. The workers, who are members of the union SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa, will begin their strike at 10 a.m. on Monday at Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and Unity Hospital in Fridley. The picket lines will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Retiring St. Cloud Police Chief To Be Celebrated Thursday

(KNSI) — The public is invited to a community celebration Thursday afternoon honoring retiring St. Cloud Police Chief William Blair Anderson. Anderson announced in August that he would retire in November after serving as the department’s chief for ten years. Current Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton will take over.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Sudden death of candidate throws Minnesota election into chaos - again

MINNEAPOLIS — The Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate for Minnesota's Second Congressional District, Paula Overby, has died, KARE 11 learned on Wednesday. Overby previously ran for the Second Congressional District as an independent in 2014 and 2016. She was a Green Party candidate for U.S. Senate in 2018, then later ran in the DFL primary for the U.S. Senate in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE

