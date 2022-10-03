(KNSI) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is suing Fleet Farm, alleging the retailer was involved in gun trafficking. Ellison says employees sold 37 guns to two people over 16 months, and one of those guns was used in a shooting at a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 others injured. He is accusing the two of being straw buyers who purchase firearms legally and then turn around and sell them to people who can’t legally own one.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO