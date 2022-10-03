Read full article on original website
Related
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
WZZM 13
Muskegon Heights Public school system hires consultant to address ongoing concerns
Dr. Don Witherspoon is a familiar face to the district. He was brought on as an emergency manager when the district went from public to charter about ten years ago.
WZZM 13
Meijer Scholar Athlete: Alexa 'Ace' Bordeaux
MUSKEGON, Mich. — It's Wednesday and this week's Meijer Scholar Athlete does not just perform well in athletics and the classroom, but she also shows tremendous leadership qualities. Orchard View senior Alexa Bordeaux has been a captain of the Cardinals cross country team the last three seasons. She also...
WZZM 13
Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired for social media pictures of LGBTQ+ people
A Grand Rapids woman claims she was fired because of posts she made on social media. The company says this is not true.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WZZM 13
Kentwood parents charged with involuntary manslaughter
Medication was found scattered throughout the house and on the floor, authorities said. Detectives also found a vape pen in the toddler's crib.
Comments / 0