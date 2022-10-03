ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Oklahoma State
NJ.com

How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Mets outfielder gets tentative return date from injured list

When can Mets fans expect to see Starling Marte again?. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Marte’s expected return is “possibly October.” He also reports that the outfielder took fly balls Wednesday but did not attempt any throws. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marte...
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Arizona Fall League#The Mesa Solar Sox#Athletics#Cubs
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager

It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB
FanSided

Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason

With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division

After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played

This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees strengthen bullpen ahead of Rangers’ series

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees’ bullpen has been like a revolving door for months because so many relievers have been injured. A day after another one got hurt, the Yankees are getting one back. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Right-hander Miguel Castro was activated from...
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Who will be the playoff hero - PKB Take

The obvious answer is that, if the Yankees have a hero, it's gonna be Aaron Judge is tearing the league a new anus. But Judge was on absolute fire during August and all through the second half slump. And really, when Superman saves the day, it's kinda no big deal, because he always saves the day. So, I'm not going all in on Judge, even though he's the most likely candidate after the season he's had.
BRONX, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Where is the DH Aaron Judge??

Why in the world is Judge not in today’s starting lineup as the DH??. At least give him a chance to up his batting average and possibly achieve a Triple Crown. I understand protecting him for the playoffs, but weigh that against the chance for a Triple Crown, with Judge as the DH, seems like a no-brainer. If he makes an out in his first plate appearance, then take him out. Keep him in the lineup as the DH until he makes an out. Then take him out. At least Judge would get an opportunity.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees September Approval Poll: Brian Cashman

Game 162 is here, and the Yankees are gearing up to make the most important postseason run of the Baby Bomber era. Hard to believe that the regular season ends today; it feels like just yesterday that the owners were lifting the lockout and the Yankees were kicking off their campaign against the Red Sox.
BRONX, NY
batterypower.com

Bats go quiet for Braves in, 4-0 loss to Marlins

The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East falling flat in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Marlins jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of errors and some soft contact that found its way through Atlanta’s defense. Jon Berti led off the inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third as William Contreras’ throw down bounced away from Dansby Swanson. After Joey Wendle bounced back to Elder for the first out, Bryan de la Cruz doubled to right center to make it 1-0. Avisail Garcia then hit a slow roller to second that Orlando Arcia fumbled for the second error of the inning. Jesus Sanchez made them pay with a double down the left field line to score De La Cruz to make it 2-0. Elder recovered and got Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday to pop out to end the inning with no further damage.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy