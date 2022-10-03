Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton comes to Aaron Judge’s defense with Roger Maris still not conquered
ARLINGTON, Texas — There is only one active big leaguer who somewhat can relate to what Aaron Judge is going through as the Yankees’ regular season dwindles to nothing and Roger Maris still holds a share of the American League home run record. Before Giancarlo Stanton became a...
How Yankees’ Aaron Judge celebrated with family, teammates after record-setting home run
ARLINGTON, Texas — Every Yankees player, manager Aaron Boone and his coaching staff, the support staff gathered in the visiting clubhouse at Globe Life Field late Tuesday night after 18 innings of baseball. First came a 5-4 Yankees win, then a 3-2 loss that felt like a victory during...
Yankees get back one flamethrowing relief pitcher before Texas series
The New York Yankees are already dealing with a thin bullpen, currently without Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Ron Marinaccio suffering a shin injury during Sunday’s game. However, they are getting arms back, piece by piece. The team announced on Monday afternoon that flame-throwing bullpen arm Miguel Castro would...
FOX43.com
Phillies to face Cardinals in NL Wild Card Series | Here's what to expect
ST. LOUIS — The Philadelphia Phillies have earned an MLB postseason berth for the first time since 2011. As the No. 5 seed in the National League, the Phillies are set to face the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game National League Wild Card Series. The Cardinals will host...
How Yankees’ Luis Severino is handling feeling ‘a thousand percent’ robbed by Aaron Boone
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Roberts: Mets’ weak trade deadline cost them NL East crown
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” dug into the New York Mets’ issues, placing blame on the front office for a lackluster trade deadline costing them the NL East and potentially a playoff run.
Braves’ Hall of Famer trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East title
Another win for Greg Maddux. The Hall-of-Fame right-hander turned to Twitter Tuesday to celebrate the Atlanta Braves clinching the National League East division title. In doing so, he trolled the New York Mets in the process. Even after 2 decades it’s still nice to see the @Braves beat the @NewYorkMets...
Mets outfielder gets tentative return date from injured list
When can Mets fans expect to see Starling Marte again?. MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that Marte’s expected return is “possibly October.” He also reports that the outfielder took fly balls Wednesday but did not attempt any throws. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Marte...
Ex-Yankees coach Phil Nevin to learn fate as Angels interim manager
It’s decision time for the Los Angeles Angels. And that has Phil Nevin playing the waiting game. The former New York Yankees coach is finishing his run as Angels interim manager. Nevin took over in June after the club fired Joe Maddon. The Orange County Register reports “The Angels...
MLB・
Pedro Martinez reveals most difficult part of facing Yankees in the postseason
With the MLB postseason drawing near, legendary Boston Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez is looking back on his own career on the game’s biggest stage. It’s hard to believe he’s been retired for more than a decade now. These days, his postseason work is very different; he’s a spectator and commentator, watching and analyzing dominant pitching for MLB Network and MLB on TBS, rather than doing it himself.
Yankees Reportedly Likely To Pursue Angels' Shohei Ohtani Heavily
The New York Yankees reportedly are still heavily interested in Los Angeles Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani after two failed attempts to land him.
Yardbarker
The Mets Find A Silver Lining After Losing The Division
After holding a 10.5-game lead over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the NL East, the New York Mets were unable to hold on. The Braves got hot and took it from the Metropolitans, who will now enter the postseason as the top Wild Card team. The Braves...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Maury Wills Sets MLB Record For Most Games Played
This day in Los Angeles Dodgers history saw Maury Wills set the MLB record for most games played in a single season with 165. All but one of those came as a start. Wills narrowly edged San Francisco Giants shortstop Jose Pagan for the MLB record, as he appeared in 164 games that year. Coincidentally, it was against the Giants that Wills appeared in his 165th game of the season, though it ended in disappointment for the Dodgers as they fell short of winning the National League pennant on Oct. 3, 1962.
Yankees strengthen bullpen ahead of Rangers’ series
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Yankees’ bullpen has been like a revolving door for months because so many relievers have been injured. A day after another one got hurt, the Yankees are getting one back. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Right-hander Miguel Castro was activated from...
Pinstripe Alley
Who will be the playoff hero - PKB Take
The obvious answer is that, if the Yankees have a hero, it's gonna be Aaron Judge is tearing the league a new anus. But Judge was on absolute fire during August and all through the second half slump. And really, when Superman saves the day, it's kinda no big deal, because he always saves the day. So, I'm not going all in on Judge, even though he's the most likely candidate after the season he's had.
Pinstripe Alley
Where is the DH Aaron Judge??
Why in the world is Judge not in today’s starting lineup as the DH??. At least give him a chance to up his batting average and possibly achieve a Triple Crown. I understand protecting him for the playoffs, but weigh that against the chance for a Triple Crown, with Judge as the DH, seems like a no-brainer. If he makes an out in his first plate appearance, then take him out. Keep him in the lineup as the DH until he makes an out. Then take him out. At least Judge would get an opportunity.
MLB・
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees September Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
Game 162 is here, and the Yankees are gearing up to make the most important postseason run of the Baby Bomber era. Hard to believe that the regular season ends today; it feels like just yesterday that the owners were lifting the lockout and the Yankees were kicking off their campaign against the Red Sox.
MLB Manager Tracker: Royals Fire Mike Matheny
Keep up with all of the managerial changes for the 2022 offseason right here.
Mets gain ground in NL East despite rainout: Latest forecast, ticket policy for Citi Field doubleheader
It ain’t over til it’s over. The New York Mets are doing their best to channel their inner Yogi Berra, not giving up on the National League East division title in the final days of the regular season. Their game Monday against the Washington Nationals was rained out...
batterypower.com
Bats go quiet for Braves in, 4-0 loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East falling flat in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Marlins jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of errors and some soft contact that found its way through Atlanta’s defense. Jon Berti led off the inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third as William Contreras’ throw down bounced away from Dansby Swanson. After Joey Wendle bounced back to Elder for the first out, Bryan de la Cruz doubled to right center to make it 1-0. Avisail Garcia then hit a slow roller to second that Orlando Arcia fumbled for the second error of the inning. Jesus Sanchez made them pay with a double down the left field line to score De La Cruz to make it 2-0. Elder recovered and got Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday to pop out to end the inning with no further damage.
