Why in the world is Judge not in today’s starting lineup as the DH??. At least give him a chance to up his batting average and possibly achieve a Triple Crown. I understand protecting him for the playoffs, but weigh that against the chance for a Triple Crown, with Judge as the DH, seems like a no-brainer. If he makes an out in his first plate appearance, then take him out. Keep him in the lineup as the DH until he makes an out. Then take him out. At least Judge would get an opportunity.

MLB ・ 16 HOURS AGO