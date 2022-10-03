ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’

Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lindsay Lohan on Her Netflix Movie Comeback: “Acting Is Like Riding a Bicycle”

Is a Lohanaissance soon to be upon us? Once one of Hollywood’s most promising young stars, carrying films like Nancy Meyers’ 1998 remake of The Parent Trap and reaching the A-list with 2004’s Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s trajectory was soon violently derailed by addiction and a party-girl lifestyle that made her a TMZ mainstay. Her last studio films came in 2007 with Universal’s Georgia Rule and Sony’s I Know Who Killed Me. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Matilda the Musical' Director Matthew Warchus on Opening the London Film Festival, Emma Thompson's "Big Surprise" and Bringing 'Pride' to StageBanijay Names Netflix Executive Cedric...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Savannah Film Fest: ‘Banshees’ to Open, ‘Living’ to Close, Eddie Redmayne and Janelle Monae Among Big Names Set for Honors

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which has grown into an Oscar season stop of considerable importance, is set to mark its 25th anniversary with a contender-packed lineup of films and list of honorees. Opening with The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) and closing with Living (Sony Classics), the nation’s largest university-run film festival, which this year will run Oct. 22-29, will showcase 143 films, including 53 narrative feature films, 20 documentary feature films, and 79 shorts, with eight world premieres and six U.S. premieres.More from The Hollywood ReporterNew York Film Fest: 'White Noise' Kicks It Off, Angling to Break Into Wide-Open Oscar...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Hollywood Reporter

Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg Team for L.A. Production of ‘2:22 – A Ghost Story’

Spooky season will soon be in session at L.A.’s Center Theatre Group. The nonprofit theater company has set Constance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg to star in 2:22 — A Ghost Story, a four-person play described as an “intriguing, funny and scary supernatural thriller.” Previews at CTG’s Ahmanson Theatre begin Oct. 29 with an official opening set for Nov. 4. The play will then run through Dec. 4. More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Groups Defend Oregon Shakespeare Director After Death ThreatsCritic's Notebook: Lea Michele Finally Gets Her Shot at 'Funny Girl,' and Nails ItThe 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile' Team...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Rejected Prince William's Peace Offering For Fear Of Leaks To The Press, Book Claims

While Prince William was waving a white flag, his brother chose to look the other way, a new book claims. According to Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown author Valentine Low, the heir to the throne, 40, once reached out to Prince Harry, 38 — as he feared his younger brother was in "crisis" — but the red-headed royal backed out of the meeting.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Energy System#Musical Theater#Wicked Witches#The Witches#Film Star#Hocus Pocus 2#British#Og#Wandavision#Craft#The Wizard Of Oz
The US Sun

Royal family news latest: Prince William says Queen is ‘much-missed’ in first speech since his grandmother’s death

PRINCE William gave his first speech since the mourning period ended for Queen Elizabeth II, and makes a sweet tribute to his grandmother. The Prince of Wales was invited to speak at the Science Museum for the United For Wildlife Global Summit, making this his first official speech since the mourning period for Her Majesty the Queen ended last week.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service

Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
TV SERIES
In Style

Kate Middleton's Sunny Yellow Midi Dress Is a Major Mood Booster

One vibrant look a day keeps the fall gloom away — at least according to Kate Middleton, who continued her parade of colorful outfits during a mid-week outing in Surrey. On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales was spotted visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital to meet some of the staff and learn more about how they work with pregnant women and new mothers. Bringing all the sartorial cheer, Kate sported a bright mustard-colored pleated dress for the occasion, which featured half-sleeves, a V-neckline, belted waist, and a mid-calf length. Simple navy heels, a matching navy clutch, and silver drop earrings completed Kate’s outfit, and she wore her hair in voluminous curls with a side part.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVLine

Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series

Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
TV & VIDEOS
People

'The Crown' Is Searching for Their Prince Harry — and No Previous Acting Experience Is Required

Netflix released a casting call looking for an actor between the ages of 16 and 20 to play Queen Elizabeth's grandson as a teen. The advertisement requests all applicants to send in a photo of themselves along with a 30-second video talking about something they love to do. The casting notice explicitly says that "no previous professional acting experience" is required for the role — just a "strong physical resemblance" to the prince.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Fire Country,’ CBS’ New Drama About Incarcerated Firefighters, Has Some Style, but Its Bravado Is Predictable: TV Review

It was only a matter of time before broadcast TV — where police procedurals reign supreme — took a harder pivot into exploring the lives of firefighters. With audiences either craving more cop content or deeply skeptical of its lionization, it makes sense that networks might be more into the idea of spotlighting firefighters, who tend to point hoses at the danger they face rather than guns. Now joining the likes of ABC’s “Station 19” and NBC’s “Chicago Fire” is CBS’ “Fire Country.” Executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, and with the explosive stunts and set pieces to match, the new drama...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Niecy Nash-Betts Never Disappoints, From ‘The Rookie: Feds’ to ‘Dahmer’ And Beyond

On a Saturday afternoon in September, I laughed alone on my couch while watching Niecy Nash-Betts play the comically overzealous FBI newbie Simone Clarke in ABC’s The Rookie: Feds. Later that night, I sobbed while taking in her heartbreaking performance as Glenda Cleveland, Jeffrey Dahmer’s neighbor, in Netflix‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In between blowing my nose and wiping my tears, I had an epiphany: We should put Niecy Nash-Betts in everything. Since kicking off her career in the 90s, Nash-Betts has flexed her hosting, producing, comedy, and acting skills across the industry. It’s no secret she has range,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Russell Hornsby Joins Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan in ‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Russell Hornsby has signed onto Searchlight Pictures’ “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat,” joining the film’s starry lead trio of Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis and Sanaa Lathan. Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 bestselling novel, “The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat” is set to be directed by Tina Mabry from a script by Gina Prince-Bythewood, with revisions by Mabry. Aduba, Ellis and Lathan play best friends dubbed “The Supremes,” who, according to the film’s synopsis, “have weathered life’s storms together for two generations through marriage and children, happiness and the blues,” and “find their paths at a crossroads that test their lifelong bond.” Hornsby...
MOVIES

