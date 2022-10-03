Read full article on original website
Related
Recycled Crafts
How to Make a Witchy Feet Quilt Block
Calling all paper piecers! This free quilt block pattern from Trillium Design is whimsical and festive. How fun this would be in your next Halloween quilt!. In this blog post you will find a downloadable pattern with all of the templates you will need. This block is a little tricky to make so it probably is not best suited for beginners. However, if you have had some experience then start sewing.
Recycled Crafts
Interlude: Cozy Indoor Knits
Interlude is a lovely collection inspired by long, languid weekends, with delicate, snug knits that make a quiet weekend at home even more appealing. With patterns for soft, feminine sweaters, muted, loose-fitting cardigans, and oh-so-luxurious blankets and wraps, the sixteen pieces in this collection beckon you to snuggle up and get comfortable. Allow yourself the luxury of staying in (and knitting) with Interlude. You’ve earned it.
Recycled Crafts
Reading Routine Layout
Do you have a reading routine? I do, every night before I go to sleep I climb into bed and read for an hour or two, every night without fail, I almost can’t fall sleep until I’ve read for a bit, it really helps me relax and unwind. Jana also has a reading routine but she reads in the mornings and created a scrapbook layout about it for a hop celebrating learning and reading. I love all the layers on her layout and the library card is the perfect place to add some journaling.
Recycled Crafts
Flat Knit Spider for Your Halloween Decor
There are so many fun fall and Halloween themed knitting projects out there, but if you don’t know how to (or don’t like to) knit in the round you can find yourself limited in the kinds of patterns you can make. Gina Michele stitched up this cute spider...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recycled Crafts
No Sew Fabric Ball Christmas Ornaments Tutorial
Create beautiful fabric ball Christmas ornaments without sewing a stitch! Julia Frazier from Bayhill Studio shares a tutorial at Polka Dot Chair for making kimekoni style ornaments. There’s no sewing required and you can use your fabric scraps if you like! You could also buy coordinating fat quarters or yardage to have enough fabric to make a whole set for your tree. Go to Polka Dot Chair for the tutorial.
7 festive ways to decorate with mums for fall
Versatile chrysanthemums look great alongside pumpkins and more, to add festive color to your home inside and out!
8 DIY fall decorating ideas to give your home an autumnal glow-up
Try these DIY fall decorating ideas to add a cool seasonal kick to the inside and outside of your home.
Recycled Crafts
How to Make an Embroidered Leather Cuff
Are you looking for a completely unique embroidery craft project? This class offered by creativebug is for you!. You can learn how to hand embroider a leather cuff. How cool is that?! This class is taught by Elke Bergeron and is suitable for beginners. In the class you will learn...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interior designers share 10 easy ways to instantly make your house feel more like a home
A new house or apartment is an exciting blank canvas, but it can also feel unoriginal and cold. You can personalize your new space with these easy ideas.
Recycled Crafts
Black Cat Halloween Cross Stitch Pattern
I have two black cats, so this time of year is definitely our time to shine. If you want to celebrate your love of black cats in stitching, check out this Familiars Inc. cross stitch pattern from Fine Frog Stitching. It’s a 63 by 88 stitch design worked in 5...
Recycled Crafts
Fall Photos and Foods Wreath Layout
Vicki used products from Simple Stories to create this wonderful wreath layout. She used square food labels cut from pattern paper and stitched them in a circle onto her background. She then tucked in a few photos and die cut images to fill in around the wreath design. She added her title offset in the center to finish off the page.
Recycled Crafts
Quick and Easy Halloween Card Using Stickers
Pressed for time or need to make a bunch of Halloween Cards? Ro has an adorable card that’s quick and easy to put together because the main images are stickers. She created a grid block design with cute trick or treater stickers from Doodlebug over candy corn pattern paper, adding a stamped sentiment to finish it off.
Recycled Crafts
Super, and I mean super easy way to make mummy rocks for Halloween
When I first saw these adorable mummy rocks I thought they were made by wrapping them with white string but, no! They are made with an even easier to use material. Pop on over to the blog Little Pine Learners to see what you can use to make cute mummy rocks for Halloween decorations.
Recycled Crafts
Halloween Garland, Needle Felting Tutorial
Well that season is drawing nearer and I thought you might like a project that is simple but effective to help decorate your home this Halloween!. This tutorial is in the form of a video that you can work along with to make all 4 little creations and then replicate as many times as you like to create a garland. You could also use these for all sorts of decorations, I can see them added to a wreath which would be super gorgeous!
Recycled Crafts
“A Bushel and a Peck” Apple Card
Kara created this super cute card inspired by a song from Guys and Dolls called “A Bushel and a Peck”. This adorable scene features products from Lawn Fawn of little stamped mice gathering up big bushels of die cut apples along with large die cut letters for her sentiment outside and inside the card.
Recycled Crafts
Check Out My New Book: Drawing Fantasy Chibi
I wanted to tell you about a really cool project I got to be a part of that you might want to check out if you have kids who like to draw. I wrote the instructions (but didn’t draw the pictures) for the book Drawing Fantasy Chibi. It was illustrated by Tessa Creative Art and includes instructions for drawing 30 fantasy creatures including centaurs, fairies, oni, Godzilla, unicorns and more, all with an adorable spin.
yankodesign.com
This waffle-textured bathrobe is lightweight, breathable, quick-drying, and ridiculously comfortable
Lounging around in your bathrobe sounds great in theory, but is quite the opposite in reality. You’d think a bathrobe would be comfortable to spend your entire day in, but that isn’t quite the case. Terrycloth, the fuzzy fabric used to make towels and bathrobes, has the notorious ability to become bulky when wet and will end up smelling musty or funky after a few hours. Meet the K25 bathrobe, a novel post-bath lounging garment designed to be lightweight, absorbent, quick-drying, and odor-resistant!
Recycled Crafts
How to Make Children’s Signatures Embroidered Christmas Ornaments
Preserve some special memories this Christmas with this fun and unique tutorial from Amy Chappell for Polka Dot Chair. Learn how to make children’s signatures embroidered ornaments. This tutorial takes you through all of the steps you need to make these easy and festive decorations. Make a new one...
KIDS・
3 Curtain Alternatives For A More Therapeutic Windowscape
Installing curtains in your home offers several benefits, but if they do not fit into your design, there are alternatives. Here are 3 options to consider.
AOL Corp
West Elm's super-long and plush faux fur throw blankets feel like a warm hug — and they’re on sale
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. A faux fur throw blanket is the perfect...
Comments / 0