No Sew Fabric Ball Christmas Ornaments Tutorial
Create beautiful fabric ball Christmas ornaments without sewing a stitch! Julia Frazier from Bayhill Studio shares a tutorial at Polka Dot Chair for making kimekoni style ornaments. There’s no sewing required and you can use your fabric scraps if you like! You could also buy coordinating fat quarters or yardage to have enough fabric to make a whole set for your tree. Go to Polka Dot Chair for the tutorial.
18+ DIY Christmas Tree Skirts With Ruffles
I know it’s not quite Christmas, but someone has to push you into the Christmas Crafting mindset. By the time the rest of the world is thinking about Christmas, you have lost valuable Christmas sewing time. These Christmas tree skirt sewing patterns ALL contain ruffles, some have a couple of ruffles whilst other patterns are all ruffles from middle to edge.
How to Make a Witchy Feet Quilt Block
Calling all paper piecers! This free quilt block pattern from Trillium Design is whimsical and festive. How fun this would be in your next Halloween quilt!. In this blog post you will find a downloadable pattern with all of the templates you will need. This block is a little tricky to make so it probably is not best suited for beginners. However, if you have had some experience then start sewing.
10/1/22 55th Feast of the Hunter's Moon, Audience members walk by tents
Audience members walk through rows of tents checking out the products sold at the 55th Feast of the Hunter's Moon on Saturday.
Quick and Easy Halloween Card Using Stickers
Pressed for time or need to make a bunch of Halloween Cards? Ro has an adorable card that’s quick and easy to put together because the main images are stickers. She created a grid block design with cute trick or treater stickers from Doodlebug over candy corn pattern paper, adding a stamped sentiment to finish it off.
livingetc.com
Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now
Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
Reading Routine Layout
Do you have a reading routine? I do, every night before I go to sleep I climb into bed and read for an hour or two, every night without fail, I almost can’t fall sleep until I’ve read for a bit, it really helps me relax and unwind. Jana also has a reading routine but she reads in the mornings and created a scrapbook layout about it for a hop celebrating learning and reading. I love all the layers on her layout and the library card is the perfect place to add some journaling.
Use Your Handwriting on a Layout
I know myself and many others don’t really love our own handwriting but generations to come will probably love seeing your own personal writing on your scrapbook pages and journals. It’s a terrific way to put your own personal mark on your art. The gang over at Kraft Plus challenged their design team and readers to use their handwriting and are sharing 10 different scrapbook pages and mixed media journaling layouts along with tips to include your writing.
Stippled Pumpkin Pillow Crochet Pattern
Alternating rows of picots create unique texture and dimension on this crochet pumpkin pillow. You can easily change the colors of this Crochet to match your home décor. Use this crochet cushion/pillow for Fall decorating or Halloween. Designed by Debra Arch.
Fall Photos and Foods Wreath Layout
Vicki used products from Simple Stories to create this wonderful wreath layout. She used square food labels cut from pattern paper and stitched them in a circle onto her background. She then tucked in a few photos and die cut images to fill in around the wreath design. She added her title offset in the center to finish off the page.
Floral Bouquet Thank You Card
This stunning Thank You Card from Daniel uses products from Hero Arts. He stamped and colored the large floral Bouquet in an urn and colored it with Copic Markers in beautiful fall tones, then die cut the image. He placed it over a beautiful white on white heat embossed background with black border over gray cardstock. He’s sharing a video tutorial over on his blog.
14 DIY Book Stack Variations
This roundup of tutorials is all about the humble book stack. Book stacks have been around for some time now and now you can find so many fun and creative variations. I have included different ways to make book stacks, including one that uses wood and another that uses a box to create a faux book stack, that doesn’t even use books.
Check Out My New Book: Drawing Fantasy Chibi
I wanted to tell you about a really cool project I got to be a part of that you might want to check out if you have kids who like to draw. I wrote the instructions (but didn’t draw the pictures) for the book Drawing Fantasy Chibi. It was illustrated by Tessa Creative Art and includes instructions for drawing 30 fantasy creatures including centaurs, fairies, oni, Godzilla, unicorns and more, all with an adorable spin.
Pumpkin Patch Sweater Knitting Pattern
When my daughter was younger we always used to go to the pumpkin patch and corn maze to sort of kick off fall. Of course we live in the South so it’s not really cold enough before Halloween (most of the time) to need a fall-themed knit sweater, but wouldn’t this be cute at the pumpkin patch or to wear apple picking or whatever other quintessential fall activities you do?
yankodesign.com
Lounge chair concept has multi-function backrest for chair potatoes
When looking for chairs that I’ll be using for a long time, comfort is always a priority. For a couch potato like me, I will most likely spend hours here reading a book, catching up on my favorite TV series or just lounging around and doing nothing. Chances are I’ll also have a drink in one hand so the chair should also be accessible to a side table or something to place my coffee cup or wine glass on. But what if the chair itself has space for your drink among other things?
microsoftnewskids.com
The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors
It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
Love Carving Pumpkins? Enter the Virtual Camp Prime Time Contest!
Is anyone else watching ALL the pumpkin carving shows at the moment? There are so many talented carvers out there and right now you can doubly show off your skills for a great cause this October by entering Camp Prime Time's first-ever virtual pumpkins carving contest!. Ready, Set, Carve Those...
Primary’s Halloween Costume Concierge helps you DIY any costume your kid schemes up
What does a backpack, a bowl of spaghetti, the color green and "an old man who doesn't remember where he left his pants" have in common? They're all Halloween costume requests I've fielded (and in some obvious cases, ultimately declined) over the years. I'm not crafty in any way and I'm sure it comes as no surprise that you can't roll up to Spirit Halloween and pluck any of these brilliant ideas off the shelf. (You can't even find them on Amazon and they sell everything!) However, if I had known about the Primary Costume Concierge, I may have been able to pull off that bowl of spaghetti costume after all.
9 best outdoor Christmas lights for an extra touch of seasonal sparkle
Wherever you stand on the scale of tasteful to tacky, there’s no denying the sight of a front porch, garden fence or indeed a whole house done up in Christmas lights brings seasonal cheer. There’s a wealth of weatherproof lighting on the market, from subtle ditsy fairy lights up to sculptural pieces made for grand-scale winter wonderland scenes that’ll have the neighbours talking.With modern LED lights, some of the pieces we tested were surprisingly low voltage for their brightness, meaning lower running costs. You can choose battery-operated lights if you don’t want to worry about running a cable into your...
Black Cat Halloween Cross Stitch Pattern
I have two black cats, so this time of year is definitely our time to shine. If you want to celebrate your love of black cats in stitching, check out this Familiars Inc. cross stitch pattern from Fine Frog Stitching. It’s a 63 by 88 stitch design worked in 5...
