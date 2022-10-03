Read full article on original website
Missouri governor signs $764 million income tax cut, rural incentives package
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday signed an income tax cut and a package of incentives targeting rural economic projects into law, putting the finishing touches on a special legislative session he convened last month. Both proposals were the result of vetoes issued earlier this year by Parson, who objected...
Is it time for a new Missouri Constitutional Convention? We'll see what voters say in November.
I was looking for something to read that would help me sleep, so I picked up the Missouri State Constitution and found something interesting concerning the Show-Me State; something that has not been adequately reported by the media. Article XII, Section 3(a) says that every 20 years since November 1962,...
Biden to storm-ravaged Florida: 'We're not going to leave'
FORT MYERS, Florida — President Joe Biden surveyed the devastation of hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help rebuild as he comforted local residents alongside Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 foe. Both men declared they were putting politics aside...
Giving every child free lunch at school goes a long way toward ending hunger
The Biden Administration on Sept. 28 hosted the first White House conference to end hunger in America in four decades, even as thousands of school children in Kansas and Missouri were having to pay for their meal or not eat. Biden wants to end hunger by 2030 for the 34...
Environmental group gives Kansas, Missouri utilities low marks for clean energy transition
Kansas and Missouri’s largest utilities earned nearly failing grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy, according to a new report from a national environmental group. The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” report gave Evergy an 18% for its investments in clean energy and...
Missouri man convicted in brothers' deaths admits to fraud
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a cattle fraud scheme that he tried to cover up by killing two Wisconsin brothers. The U.S. attorneys office said 28-year-old Garland Nelson, of Braymer, must forfeit more than $215,000 after admitting to mail fraud and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Barges grounded by low water halt Mississippi River traffic
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in mud and sand, disrupting river travel for shippers, recreational boaters and even passengers on a cruise line. Lack of rainfall in recent weeks has left the Mississippi River approaching record low levels in...
In the midst of tragedy, we can still give thanks
Hurricane Ian has wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, Florida and along the East Coast. The devastation of life and property continues to mount. We may never know the full effect of this natural disaster. Many of us who have family and friends in the Caribbean and Florida worried and prayed,...
